Love’s One-Sided Everlasting! Belle Baker

True love never dies. Sounds pretty cliche, of course. Yet, it’s a reality. Once your heart has become attached to someone, or something, it will stay that way. Always. Neither distance or the leaving from this world can stop that. Even in the presence, and midst, of a broken heart, one is likely to experience the greatness of having the opportunity, for loving someone. That’s it! Even if the interaction and courtship has come to a close, one is still permitted the beauty of having a certain person imprinted into their heart. What more can one say on that?

Sometimes people confuse love with infatuation. There is a difference. One of those main differences is how love lasts longer. True love is imprinted in a person’s spiritual journey. It so happens that such a person was connected to your spiritual journey, and its understanding of love. The two of you were meant to have crossed a certain path. There is nothing wrong with that. Furthermore, it appears that certain moments are meant to move into another spacing. It’s been written before, and it shall be stated, again. Not every love is meant to last throughout an entire lifetime. Sometimes, that love is meant to teach us the lessons. Once that lesson is learned, we navigate into another period. That’s simply how it is.

Love is meant to be grasped and nurtured. Like a flower, love is meant to blossom and bloom. How does that take place? Well, it all depends on our ability to be patient. True love is never rushed. It requires the right timing, as we work on, the self. True love requires that our Spirit be in the right alignment with the other person. It also mandates that we move towards building up the love around us, through such a love. Such is one of the essences of, love! Love is giving. It blossoms and blooms. Let’s make it very clear. Yes. There are boundaries, as it relates to a particular coupling. Any couple must protect such boundaries. Everyone should not simply gain access to one’s energy. However, what it does mean is that through every step, there is a warm glow, which blooms throughout the land. Couples, whose foundations are based on real love, create harmony, in the midst of their paths. People are inspired by hope, that they too will receive their personal, love story. Even if these couplings are short-term, they are still love stories, nevertheless.

What was it about those earlier vaudeville stars and singers. There was something about their love stories, which made the performance of love, so intriguing! They simply knew how to make love dazzling. Love was a wonderful thing! It was, and still is, a pleasing thing. How they performed love! It’s texture. Everything was spot on. Such was one of the testimonies of, love! Furthermore, there were stories and lessons of engagement. These stories provided the rules of love! It was a beautiful thing.

“I’ll Always Be In Love With You.” Such a title is taking a risk. There are always risk factors and components, when it comes to loving another person. You don’t know if they will love you back. It’s a risk. To say such a statement demonstrates just how giving you are. It can be hurtful, knowing that you may not be loved, in return. And yet, for that very same person, an imprint of them is left on your heart. Now, that is when you know how the love is true!

So, convey those feelings, anyhow. Grant love infinite possibilities to bloom, evwn after it had gone. Love will continue to blossom, anyhow. That’s life. That’s love!

Belle Baker