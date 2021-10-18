Love’s Monday Reflections-What He Does, It’s All For, You: Jimmy Makulis 🇬🇷

Everyday, as humans, we have our reasoning for awaking in the morning rise. Some of us awake for the passion of our work. Others awake for the passion of others. Whatever may be the circumstance, just know that the passion awakens our power, when it’s connected to the right thing, or person. Simply put, it’s the passion, which moves us into greater heights. It’s why we get up every morning to do what we do.

So, how about awaking to love?

A man begins his journey. He nourishes his mind, body, and Soul in order to awaken to a brighter day. And yet, his thoughts are not alone; nor are they simply for him. A woman is on his mind, and he yearns to envision her as the key source of inspiration. She is the reason for why he awakens during the course of the day. She is the reason why his days are filled hope and vibrancy. Every day is meant for, her.

Driving back into the world of imagination, there are ways of experiencing the treasures for one’s Divine nature. How does it feel to move through the day knowing that the action of every man is dedicated towards you? With every breath of his body, he has you in mind. Oh, what a vibe it must feel to know you are loved, in such a way!

Such is not to be taken for granted. Not every woman is given this privilege or honor. It’s Heaven’s way for taken care of the feminine. A man’s role is to reflect upon the feminine, as a source of strength and one of manifestation. That’s his role and responsibility. Furthermore, when reflecting on a woman (in the way of manifestation), he is focusing on holistic images of the feminine.

“Gia Sena Oraia Mou Mantam.” Gifts. Time. Attention. Affection. All of it is for her. For you my beautiful Madame!

While, it is all for her, it’s all for him, as well. He will be gifted with those feminine teachings of grace, beauty, charm, and healing. The energy he sends towards her, will come back to him. His kindness, reverence, and gentility towards her is a nourishment of his very own, Soul! Kindness is taken for Grecian emeralds, and it moves him back into his healing lair of, feminine paradise!

Jimmy Makulis