Love’s Monday Reflections-Loving Even After A Love Has Gone: Jimmy Makulis 🇬🇷

No matter how we may treasure a certain someone, a good live will one day come to an end. The sad part is, the ending. If only love could move forever. Yet, with the navigation of time, love with a person has its beginning and ending cycle. Always.

Despite the harshness of this reality, thank the Heavens for the memories. As there are still the memories for such a love, which carries through-even when a partner has gone away. Thank the Heavens for that.

It’s one thing for a love to come to an end. It’s another to have been forgotten. The latter can be far worse. Afterall, when a person is forgotten, it’s as of that love had “never existed.” Being forgotten is a lie. And lies are the opposite of love. For when a person has come to move through love’s blossoming, there is a new energy of life, which is being created. Of course, this only happens, during those moments of love’s authencity. Only. So, when a man is “forgotten” by a woman, simply ponder on the agony in being told, that your love “did not exist.”

After a love has gone, reflect on its everlasting touch. The energy is still there, and you can always return to it. Always. One of the greatest lessons learned when love has ended is how the paintings of the memories are brought continue to linger, while making their presentation. It’s the power of the mind. A person can always return to the very fruits and paintings to one’s many love stories; channeling up that energy whenever loneliness settles in.

Still in the crests of Grecian waters, a young Greek hero moves through the chambers of one’s love for a connection, which is no more. Den Tha Se Xehaso Pote. I Will Never Forget You. Such words are a treasure to hear. For a woman to have these words conveyed to her by a man, when a relationship has ended its term, is one of the most delicate forms of intimacy for a woman to hear. When such precious words are said, it does not mean, “goodbye.” On the contrary, these words convey a different meaning. They are words, which makes a subtle mark, that this love will always be presented with the very beauties of memory. Somewhere, In The beating of his loving heart, there is a place with her name in it. Somewhere. . . And, that space will be a place, which is reserved for her. Isn’t that a blessing? Isn’t it magical in knowing that she will be loved by him, forever more-even into another timing? If more people perceived love in this way, there would be less broken hearts. Less ending of one’s life, for the very sake of, love! Moving on would be an easier process, frankly speaking, if people remembered the very essence, of love.

Returning to Greece and love’s poetry lives on. Can you imagine how it feels to sit by Grecian waters with one’s lover? Can you imagine that this life cycle comes to an ending. And yet, there the two of you are; holding each other, like it’s the first time. There you are. He whispers into your ears. Kissing you on your forehead. What a blessing it is in knowing that there are different layers to moving to the next step in the loving process. Void is the exchange of ugly words and destructive comments. Void is it all. There is a silent agreement and recognition. Such does not make the love, any less. It’s simply time for a new journey. And, it doesn’t mean the journey was any less. He had his place, and another will have his. And, when the time comes for one to part ways, just know the very truth in these final words: Den Tha Se Xehaso Pote- I will never forget you!

Jimmy Makulis