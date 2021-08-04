Love’s Memory, Through Times, Apart: Jose Jose #Mexico

In the absence of love comes the memory of another. When a new love enters, there are those questions, which come to mind. What does it mean to move through a new terrain, when it comes to love? Initially, such can be quite scary. Then again, one has to understand the very meaning of love, in itself. True love happens, sporadically. It is not planned. When this happens, a person knows that it is being directed by, the Divine! Nevertheless, it is always Divine timing, which moves us, through. So, what is such a love? Who is this love, which has the power to navigate through a tender memory? It feels as if you have met before, during a different time; within, a unique slumber. Love is very tender, in that regard. Very tender, indeed!

So, in comes love, after a previous love’s departure. What a grand love, indeed! The mystery of it all is how familiar it actually, feels. When such a love has been made to move into a higher level of Universal abundance, a person can be perplexed in just how beautiful it truly is. Who is this person? Why have they entered into our lives? When a love is really true, a person will be forced to dig a little deeper, within its mystery. Particular love songs come to remind us that a certain, and questionable love, is here to teach us a certain lesson. Absolutely! The process can be quite strenuous and depressing. Nevertheless, its very purpose is to shake us up; permitting us to dig a little deeper, from the vibes of love, we have been used to dealing, with!

We are still within the terrain of Mexican landscapes. Within Mexico, there is its own mystery of passion and delight. Yes. That’s for another time and another purpose. Nevertheless, it is moving into greater heights, regarding how we are to amaze and inspire.

Oftentimes, certain songs have a particular memory. Ditto, for a certain kind of love! From the first glance, the memory goes back to a timeless arena. In prior lives, such a love was together. You recognized each other, within the company of each lifetime. Things may have gotten out of hand, during one point. Violence may have arisen. Nevertheless, what moves through a certain lens is how a person is given the right timber to re-group, during the present times.

In the song, “Amnesia,” love seems fickle and lacking within a certain memory. That’s one of the wellness factors of love. Moving forward, within another timing, love has a way of moving through the complexities, of fear. After all, what is it about love, which seems filled with fear? How is love that complex, and humane?

Usted me cuenta que nosotros dos

You tell me that the two of us

Fuimos amantes

We were lovers

Y que llegamos juntos a vivir

And that we come together to live

Algo importante

Something important

Yo estoy desde hace tiempo sin amor

I have been without love for a long time

Simultaneously, the absence of love permits a heart to grow even more fonder, when it comes to love. Love is an intriguing wonder of beauty. There are ways of experiencing certain levels of love, and tenderness. Allow us to return to a certain memory. For, it is a memory, where love’s bliss is Divine! ! Let love enter into our Spirits, even when entering, within another time!

Jose Jose