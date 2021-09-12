Love’s Heartache In The Game Of Love! Annie Laurie #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Love can be a bitter heartache, that many never recover from. Oh, how painful, the tales of love! Goodbye! Goodbye! Oh, sweet love! So often, we don’t recognize, or understand the trauma, arising from a brokenheart. Yes. It’s painful! Nevertheless, getting over such brokenness takes time!

“It Hurts To Be In Love!” Now, that’s an awakening analysis. You have to ask yourself one question. Is love supposed to hurt? True love, anyhow? No. It shouldn’t hurt. Yet, time and time again, we permit it to. Once you have finalized your answer, another question comes to mind. Is true love supposed to hurt? Are you interested in another answer. Let’s make plain and simple. No.

“If you see the tears fall from my eyes, you have to ask yourself the reason, why.”

Tears are often associated with sorrow. However, if we are supposed to be in love, why can’t such a love translate into tears of joy? Why not? Let’s move deeper!

Love should be an awakening into a higher calling. Furthermore, there are healing treasures from a previous relationship. Love is meant to re-open the elements of trust, honesty, and healthy communication! That is the blessing of, love!

Too often, people have associated the nature of love, with moving through a higher dimension of the self. A true love (a higher love) gives one the beauty of rising in their spiritual essence. They feel elevated-emotionally, physically, and spiritually. That’s the true essence of a deepening, love! Therefore, if love is hurting, question the reason, why. Question the reason for why a “love” is causing pain and suffering. Furthermore, ask yourself if you should stay.

Once a decision is made concerning such a love, you have to ask yourself the following: what’s the next step? Well, it’s time to, move on. Afterall, one of the components of being in a loving relationship is having a love for the self. Self-love is vital through it all. The love for self means a love is meant to flourish. Rising to a higher level of self is always, key.

“It Hurts To Be In Love” is the name of the song. Simultaneously, one has to wonder if such is a necessary thing. Does one have to hurt in this name of love? Final answer: Not true.

Annie Laurie