Love’s Eternal Hue: Ella Logan #Scotland

There are many attributes when it comes to love’s eternal beat. For starters, it pertains to the amount of work, that goes into it. Love is an energy, and it is also an action. The energy requires sustaining. Furthermore, it also mandates that we move into a different stratosphere. Every day, we are required to elevate ourselves into a different level. Every moment, we should we elevating our steps into a greater hemisphere, when it comes to love! It’s something we don’t often talk about. Nevertheless, it is one of those hidden activities, which is required in our performance in love’s domain.

There is one thing, which is certain. Love is here to stay! It’s not going, anywhere. There will always be an awakening, a restoration, and a revitalization, when it comes to maneuvering through the complexities of love. Sometimes, the energies of love brings with it a certain terrain. It is rich. It is uncertain. In addition, it requires that we are consistently on the move for self elevation and exploration. Yes, my Darlings! Love is here to stay; whether we immerse within it, or not.

There are trials and tribulations. There are also certain elements, when it comes to how we share that love between two people. Let’s make it very clear. Love is everlasting! It will continue to be, even when two people are no longer in communication, or talks with each other. Love’s memory will always be blossoming and blooming. Love’s memory will always exist, even when people are no longer entertaining it.

Another action that so many often forget is how people enter into our lives, in order to teach us the value of love. Each and every person brings a valuable lesson. In hindsight, they are always teaching us, something new. They are teaching us something valuable, regarding the person we are destined to be with, for the long term. You want to go deeper? Let’s go there.

Within each of the people, whose love stories we come across, there are those, there are traces of their personalities, within the person we are destined to be with. Somehow, each of them manages a certain trait (hobby or personality), which is reflected in the one we are meant to be with. Those previous loves are those, who have left imprints for the future love. That’s why it’s important not to linger in one’s disappointments for too long. For time and love moves us into a new stage, in where our love is meant to be. That’s a reality!

Love is here to stay. It will be going no where. Furthermore, it is meant to nourish our movement patterns and propel us into a greater understanding of love. With the one we love, there is a spiritual elevation, at hand. With the one we love, healing expands, throughout the land! Love is a memory. Through love, we continue to create everlasting memories. And so, as we move into higher stages, through love, let’s remember to guide ourselves into the greatest of love stories, that we may ever know.

Love is everlasting! It’s a wonder to know. Through love, there is our reflection (and immersion) into timely wonders! Through an everlasting love, we meet again, in a greater timing; similar, as before!

Ella Logan