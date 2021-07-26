Love’s Earthly Everlasting: Gloria Lynne #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Every love period has its unique cycle. Once that period comes to an end. Well, it comes to an end! A love’s parting cam be bittersweet. In fact, it can be so bitter that one wants to move on as quickly, as one can. Sometimes, the ending of love doesn’t end as peacefully, as we would like to end. That’s the ugly side of love and its departure. When you have been hurt so badly, you don’t wish anyone well. If anything, a person comes to wish that a former spouse, partner, fiance, or significant other gets the same hurt, which has been inflicted upon them.

And then, and then, there are those times when a certain love ends, lovingly. There are no hard feelings. There are no ill wills or negative wishes against the other person. On the contrary, there is nothing, but well wishes and love for the other person. That’s when you know a love has been very true. Love is love even when a person has exited a person’s life. Then again, that’s if the relationship was truly based on love, and not the illusion of it. Nevertheless, when it’s real love, a person has to understand that sometimes certain love stories have their cut off time. When it happens, what would be the proper way of saying how the love was true, while declaring a beautiful fortune for the new love?

Well, certain songs are written for those times. Their flavor, natural essence, and intricate delicacy ensures that after one love, a person is blessed into another. After all, love is often cyclical! Actually, it’s designed to continue in cycles. Nature has designed it in such a way, that people can receive love (true love), if they are open to it.

So, here we have a special classic, entitled, “I Wish You Love.” Not only does the flow and beat bring forth certain pleasantries, but the lyrics are just as pleasurable. They are honest, true, and straight to the point. Furthermore, they leave behind the sensation of hope, that love’s ending does not have to be as heartbreaking and as dramatic, as it has been portrayed. In fact, even an ending can be, “oh so sweet!” That’s one of the treasures of love’s wellness. It continues to bring healing after it is gone.

Goodbye, no use leading with our chins

This is where our story, begins

Never lovers, ever friends

Goodbye, let our hearts call it a day

But, before you walk away, I sincerely want to say

When it concerns breakups, and a love going, array, it’s the honesty, which makes things less strenuous. When the energy is no longer there, it’s better to be honest about it. What seems to contribute to the bitterness, within any breakup is the game of pretend and make-believe. So many people would rather believe the lie of something being true, than to admit the truth! Understanding that every love (even those of a sacred and Divine connection) has their time limit. Remember, such is not to say that you will not find love, again. It simply translates into knowing that as one cycle ends, another begins!

I wish you bluebirds in the Spring, to give your heart a song to sing

And then a kiss, but more than this

I wish you love

Isn’t it intriguing how love is present within nature’s treasures and delights. Nevertheless, there are ways of moving through those gems, in the playfulness of a child. Nature is ever adventurous. Moving through nature is a reminder of her very comfort and ease. Lastly, let us not forget that nature is a manifestation of love, itself. In fact, it’s only right that people use Heaven and nature, as the basis for love! There are the planting of the seeds, watering of the fruit, and the actual harvesting (and picking) of the crops. There are droughts. There are barren lands. Yet, when it all comes down to it, love continues to blossom and bloom, even durine the climate changes and natural disasters. That’s love! Furthermore, it will move through different faces.

What makes the song so Earthly and pleasing is the poetry within the lyrics, and its reference to the Earth. Again, do you recognize how love is intertwined, within it all?

And in July a lemonade to cool you in some leafy glade

I wish you health, and more than wealth

I wish you love

I wish you shelter from the storm

A cozy fire to keep you warm

But most of all when snowflakes fall,

I wish you love

Do you sense the lavishness of Earth’s green and blueish colors? The traces of the leaves, grasses, and waters. Even when Earth performs her violent tendencies, there are still the traces of love. After all, you need water for growth. After every storm, there is a rainbow. Snowflakes are nothing more than the winter stories, for when the Earth is “sleeping”; preparing for Spring.

The song, “I Wish You Love,” is a farewell to love, with a more happier tune. In addition, it’s another lesson that love’s ending doesn’t have to be bitter. In fact, it can actually be more sweet; making the love from one chapter to continue into another. Love is extremely sweet! Those musicians and singers, who are gifted enough to perform such a song are delicacies of sweetness, themselves. For one legendary, Black American Jazz singer, the ending of love can always, be sweet!

Gloria Lynne

