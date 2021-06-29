Love’s Departure: Giannis Poulopoulos #Greece

Love is beautiful, and leaving it is painful! When we lose love, there is something about it, which hurts us to the core. One cannot imagine the level of pain, nor understand it, until you go through it! Yet, we can honestly state that the worse form of pain is having never loved. Even if one love story comes to a close, the beauty is that you were able to experience it. It is a love story, which truly, happened, nevertheless!

Of course, right now, we are here to converse upon love’s departure. What happens when we experience a love so grand, only for its conclusion to come to an end. It’s devastating. A person goes through all of the emotions; a mental rewind into all of the memories, which have occurred. There are the good times, the bad times, and everything left in between. How beautiful it is to reminisce and reflect. It’s simply loving and heartbreaking, simultaneously. The memories are even more grand. Looking back at certain pictures and windows of enjoyment, you can’t help, but to smile. Love was so beautiful, back then.

Each love we have experienced comes into our lives for a reason. These experiences nourish us throughout every past time of our loves. They were lessons learned and hardships, overcome. Yes. The experiences were beautiful and grand, indeed. We will never forget the bad times in love, for they made the good ones, even more, beautiful!

And, do you remember the initial greeting, for love’s sake? Did it happen in the course of the night? Yes, it did. Such are often the best memories when it comes to meeting love. Many times, the housing of Universal secrets takes place during evening’s painting. Things are even more beautiful. After the love is over, sadness comes. How we wish that our love stories did not end.

In the song, “To Agalma,” listeners are given incite into such a lesson. It is a beautiful tale of many tales, unfolding within our very eyes. Though, the love story may result in tears, remember that the deepest regret should never be our fears. For it is better that we have watered our hearts in love’s heartbreak, than to have never known love, at all.

Giannis Poulopoulos