Love’s Coming Of, When: Thai Thanh 🇻🇳

Love comes to those who believe. The only question is, when? When does it come? And, when it does, how soon does one immerse romantically with the other person? When will we fall in love?

Love takes time, while requiring the necessary patience of our heart’s movement. So, when you come across one specific person, there is a need for moving closer; connecting even more; moving even deeper. Afterall, there are layers to this process, called love. However, with each step, the barriers surely and slowly begin to close down. Falling closer into being in love is akin to making soup. There is the selection of the perfect ingredients. You chop them and put them together with the right spices. They are cooked together with the right temperature. Slowly, you mix everything, together. When it’s all said and done, you move in to taste the very aroma of, love. Food and love are immersed into an eloquent partnership. So, here lays the question. When will we get a chance to eat?

Preparing a nutritious meal takes time. It requires patience and one’s ability to start over if things have not been prepared, properly. Such is the requirement. One has to start over if mistakes are made in the initial preparation phase. That’s just how it is. When will we fall in love? Well, it will be during a time, of the Divine. One will be pushed even closer, at a slow and steady pace. It will take time. Nevertheless, it happens in one’s own, perfect timing. Life has a way of moving through a unique sense of patterns and awakening. It may not seem as if it is moving with the perfect amount of bliss. There are those rugged moments and points of frustration. And yes. Such is a necessary process. It may be rather uncomfortable. However, it is necessary. Once you go through those necessary discomforts, when moving closer to love’s domain, you are more than likely to feel the breaking of barriers and emotions, which have restricted you from feeling the love, that you deserve.

When? When? It’s always the when, isn’t? What is it about human nature, where we have to know how things happen within a particular point in time? Of course, there is that sense of urgency in simply wanting to know. You just have to know, in order to “get prepared.” Well, maybe that’s the problem. Perhaps, there is a process to getting closer to the actual stage of falling in love, with the object of one’s affection. There are mannerisms, and a specific decorum, when it comes to re-connecting to a person, in such a loving (and delicate) way.

Back to the original question. When do we fall in love? Well, it happens when love finds a particular balance; that you may fall into love, all over, again.

Thai Thanh