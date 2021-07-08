Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Love’s Chances In The Fullness Of Trust: Josephine Premice #Haitian-American

A Look At The Soul-Wrenching Excitement Of Vulnerability Of Love's Chances! A Look At JOSEPHINE PREMICE, and Her July 21, 1926 Recording Of, "Taking A Chance On Love!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

So, after the heartbreak is over, and the healing has taken shape, it’s that magic time, when love awaits. Going out, in the search of love is one of the best forms of justice. It’s the thrill of adventure. When you are a woman, you get all of the perks in being wined and dined. There are the late night chats, and that evening cuddle time. If you are a lucky dame, having different, dating opportunities, then rest assured in knowing that you have more time for love’s company. Of course, always stay holistic, and in love’s enduring favor.

The adventures of love come to take their place, during a certain moment in a woman’s life. Love moves a person into welless and abundance. Such is true, especially when it comes to holistic love and wellness. If one has still not recovered from the pains of love, just remember that healthy dating contributes in bringing clarity to one’s connection to love. There is a cleansing persona to love and wellness. Even if we think we have overcome pain (when it is still near), love will send different people during our dating phase, to reveal what has laid hidden. That’s the nature of, love!

Sometimes, it may be hard to get back into the dating sphere, when experiencing heartbreak. Nevertheless, it’s worth a try. Moving back into Haitian-American territory, we come to envision the treasures of one Calypso dame, who brought Haitian waters, into the soil of New York City. We will get back into our talk on dating’s healing factor, at a later time. Yet, for now, let’s just feel the vibe, for a healing beat, by a legendary, HaitianAmerican dame. She is none other than the late. . .

Josephine Premice

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/399835273143112395/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mo1GdWr5DeU

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Lights Off, Love On: Josephine Premice #Haitian-American

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Mattering Of The Mind: Josephine Premice #Haitian-American

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Angelic Voices, For Love’s Desire! Angela Peralta #Mexico

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.