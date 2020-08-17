Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Love Yourself to Wellness

A few years ago, I was picking up my daughter from school, when something extraordinary happened.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

A few years ago, I was picking up my daughter from school, when something extraordinary happened. She was cheerfully singing, “I’m so happy, happy, happy.” When I asked why she said: “I am happy for no reason, dad.” So it validated my belief that happiness is not a state of mind, it’s a state of being! No one or nothing has the power to make you happy, or unhappy. I am convinced that what most people call happiness is merely a sense of fulfillment, excitement, or thrill. Just an ego-trip, so to speak.

Ego is not love, although it likes to pose as love, it’s not. That brings me to the following understanding; if you love yourself, you shouldn’t be abusing your body.

Fear could be the reason, but yet again, if you are in fear you are not in a love state of being and if you don’t love yourself you can’t love anyone else, right?

Next time you stumble into this rather confusing state, you might consider that perhaps ego is the actual cause of your dilemma. Take a step back by listening to your thoughts, feelings and emotions. These emotions are physical manifestations of your feelings and feelings result from your thinking process, all conspiring to either make you feel either good, or bad.

Now say you are in the mood for pizza and you’re thinking about ordering this rather delicious dish, your brain fires neurotransmitter that will trigger all kinds of memories attached to that thought. If you order a pizza, you’ll feel “artificially happy” but if you order a salad, your inner computer (your brain) will automatically reject the idea and make you feel anxious and frustrated. That’s because you’ve been programmed to have pizza and not salad.

Getting in touch with your thoughts, feelings and emotions will allow for greater awareness of what you truly need and will channel that anxiety or frustration. You’ll connect to a more loving environment that would therefore help you make better choices. And If you are not happy with what you’ll discover, switch to a love mode, where the ability to take care of yourself is at the essence of your being.

Next time you feel the desire to buy that bag of chips or order that burger, you must identify if your impulse stems from on an act of self-love or a self-destructive pattern triggered by negative emotions such as anger, fear, and frustration.

Love yourself to wellness or fear yourself to illness; it’s your choice. A choice you make every day, multiple times.

Do these 3 things every day without fail: 

1- Be grateful for who you are and for what you have.

2- Do something that makes you smile.

3- Do something that makes others smile. 

Here is an affirmation: “I vow to let no one, or nothing, including my thoughts, control my natural state of being.”

Watch your ego say: “Oh well, I’ll do it next time!”

Nordine Zouareg, Former Mr. Universe, High-Performance Coach, International Fitness & Wellness Expert, Author and Speaker

 Nordine Zouareg is the founder of Executive InnerFitness®, which for the past decade has helped thousands of overworked US Corporate Executives find work-life balance.  As a former two-time Mr. Universe champion, an internationally acclaimed high-performance coach, wellness expert, and author of Mind Over Body (Grand Central Publishing, 2007), Nordine has made it his mission to provide effective and proven methods for maintaining both emotional and physical fitness. He has spent years understanding the unique pressures and stresses of working in high-performance fields and has used his knowledge to help people tap into their ability for peak performance and ward off stress and emotional chaos.

Born in the Saharan desert to Bedouin parents in war-torn Algeria, Nordine Zouareg, has overcome insurmountable obstacles to achieve success. By looking at the five basic emotions that cloud and obstruct our desire to manifest our destiny, he offers advice on how to be fully present and aware of the emotional baggage that might impede your choice making. From personal experience, he knows how choices and decisions control destiny and mindset. In his new book, InnerFitness: Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth (SkyHorse Publishing), he wants to show readers how to be empowered and have emotional clarity, and consistently choose freedom over fear, success over self-sabotage, confidence over insecurity and courage over passivity.

Nordine is a sought-after speaker, he regularly speaks on the topic of fitness, mindfulness and emotional clarity at international and national conferences, like National Institute of Whole Health, Global Wellness Summit, Italy and Manifesting Mindset, Dallas TX. His message has resonated with thousands of his clients and businesses. He has been invited to talk to and run retreats by Olayan Group, Piranha Marketing, Mental Health Foundation. He recently completed a retreat at Miraval called Create Your Optimum State of InnerFitness ®.

As the Fitness Director at Miraval Life in Balance Spa, he applied his Mind Over Body and InnerFitness® which was instrumental in making Miraval become rated the #1 Spa by Conde Nast Traveler, the #1 destination spa by Travel and Leisure, and the top spa in American by Zagat. He also worked as a personal fitness coach to celebrities like Oprah, Sugar Ray Leonard, Charlie Sheen, and Barbara Streisand. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

 

 

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

I am allowed to be happy for no apparent reason

by Camille Sacco
Community//

You can’t make them happy (even if they tell you it’s your job), period.

by Eva Ruiz
Community//

Simply Consciousness: An Interview with David Hoffmeister

by Claudia Navone

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.