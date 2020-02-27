“Love yourself, be soft with yourself, just be curious instead of judging yourself first” with Jessica Branson and Dr. William Seeds

Love yourself. Be soft with yourself. Just be curious instead of judging yourself first. You will find that this carries over into the rest of your life, creating richer relationships with yourself and other humans.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Branson. Jessica is an inspiration to over 90,000 individuals on her Instagram, inspiring her followers with beautiful yoga postures. In 2017, she went to 108 yoga classes in 108 days in a row, changing her life and leading to what she refers to as her “awakening.” Jessica teaches and performs at acrobatic and yoga festivals all over the world as well as consults clients privately about how to build their social media brand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Jess! What is your “backstory”?

Iam Mindful Jess. I am a passionate yoga practitioner, a movement artist, creative director and a wellness warrior. I spend most of my time inverted, creating content, or doing acrobatics. I live in a Spiritual Playground. I’ve created the life I always dreamed of.

I found my TRUTH and MAGIC after completing a personal challenge I named #yogaproject108 in 2017. I went to 108 yoga classes in 108 days in a row. During this time I cultivated awareness, became deeply connected to my practice and my community, and experienced an epic Spiritual Awakening. I finally took ownership of a 20 year eating disorder and committed myself to my recovery and my wellness journey.

So…that’s how I got here. Now my mission is to help you find your own personal TRUTH and MAGIC. I am here to facilitate transformation, to get you in your BODY and out of your MIND.

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Well, I always knew that I wanted to be in the fitness industry. I always connected with movement and lived in my body. I did not know however that it would take hitting rock bottom and a severe depression to be the catalyst of my current work and brand. I am living my dream and I can honestly say, it was worth all the pain and suffering to get here. I would do it all over again a thousand times.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I mean, I’m mostly known as a wellness inspiration on social media. When I began #yogaproject108 I used Instagram as an accountability tool to track my progress. I’m pretty sure I didn’t even know what a hashtag was, lol. I didn’t understand lighting, photography, what was a story anyway??? If you’d said the words “copy” and “content creation” to me back then, I probably would have crawled into a hole.

Ignorance can sometimes bliss though. If I had been more particular and more of a perfectionistic, I would have never gotten to where I am today. Instead, I just went for it. I learned as I went along, found solid mentors, and became a social media sponge. The rest is history.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

I was recently part of King Sooper’s Wellness Your Way Festival in my hometown, Denver, which was such a dream. Being part of the huge wellness movement and performing alongside superstars like Jillian Michaels and Tone It Up was unreal.

I am developing content for the Mindful Jess App. It will consist of anything and everything, including but not limited to yoga and mindfulness instruction, 108 day transformation coaching, Instagram 101, brand development, essential oils, eating disorder and addiction recovery, handstand and acrobatics coaching, and so much more! I can’t wait to get this launched and in the hands of the public!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First and foremost I have my father to thank. He has always been my best friend and my superhero. He helped keep me alive when there were days I wasn’t sure I’d make it. He sacrificed so much for my happiness and wellbeing. He is a rockstar.

Secondly, my friend Michelle, @michelleyogagirls, she is my creative content mentor. She basically taught me everything I know. She took me under her wing and I wouldn’t be here today without her mentorship.

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

Dedicate yourself to a consistent yoga and mindfulness practice. Love yourself. Be soft with yourself. Just be curious instead of judging yourself first. You will find that this carries over into the rest of your life, creating richer relationships with yourself and other humans. Take action! Quit waiting for everything to be perfect to start living your dream. Go after that dream right now! You will never be more prepared than the present. So take the leap and jump. You will make mistakes. But you will grow from those. Again, just be curious.

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

Recently, “The War of Art”by Steven Pressfeild has been a game changer. I’ve learned so much about being an artist along this journey, but Steven breaks it down like I’ve never seen before. I couldn’t put it down, or stop crying and giggling at the same time. It’s like he was speaking directly to me. We are all artists and we all need to read this book!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be a movement movement. Lol. I’d love to see more beautiful souls getting in touch and moving their bodies. It’s really that simple. Movement is an amazing way to move energy, to move trauma, to express ourselves.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I inspire thousands daily to show up, take ownership of their lives, be more honest, feel less shame and start their own journey to spiritual awakening. I am proud and honored that I have the opportunity to impact so many souls.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Just start. You have zero excuses. Do you! Give it everything you’ve got. You are made of MAGIC. Embrace it. Get a good accountant. Get a business coach.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Brene Brown all the way! Or Tony Robbins, Rachel Hollis, or Oprah. Why just one!??? 🙂

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Definitely on Instagram as @mindful_jess

Facebook [email protected]

Thank you for all of these great insights!

Thank you! Sat nam. And namaste.