Love Your Days

It’s February, the month of love…or also the month of really crappy weather, at least here in the Northeast. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about this concept of loving your job. I’ve been pondering: does everyone deserve to follow their passion and do what they love to do?

I was in the car the other day listening to The goop podcast, which is one of my favorites.

The episode was with Jennifer Freed. She was talking about finding your life’s purpose, which we’ve all heard in so many different memes, books, blogs and podcasts.

There was something she said though that really resonated with me. Something she said with such conviction and passion.

She believes that every single person in the world has a unique thing that they are supposed to do in the world… that only they can do.

And I believe that too. I believe that you all have that too.

I’ve always been a macro thinker…a big picture thinker. But as I think about what she said, it really got me thinking about things in a much more “micro” way.

When I think about my own situation…what I’m doing with b Authentic inc, I don’t think I was put on this earth to be a leadership coach or career coach. I was put on this earth to do that AND do it in a way that’s different. Combine my personality of being bold, flippant and self-deprecating with my experience and passion as a business leader.

I want you to think about that for you. For example, what is that intersection of things that you’re really good at, what you love to do and what the world needs?

I hear all the time: “When I retire or get a ‘package’, I’m going to do blah blah.”

The good news: most people understand that there is something special within them.

The bad news: most people are held back by pursuing it due to one thing – money.

The corporate world has conditioned most of us to think that getting a paycheck or a salary is the only business model there is out there.

Here’s the good news. There are so many other ways to earn a great living. Ways that I didn’t know existed until I started lifting the proverbial curtain. And I want to share what I’ve learned behind the curtain with all of you.

I’m hosting two free webinars. “5 Ways to Make a Living beyond a Corporate Salary”, where I will stir up your creative juices and thoughts…and ultimately get you excited to know that you can be rewarded for following what you’re put on this earth to do. There is not an anti-correlation between following your passion and making money.

At the end of the day, you should be able to love what you do. I love my days, I love what I do, I love my life.

This month and always, I hope you tell your loved ones how much you care about them. And I also want you to focus every day on ensuring you also love yourself, your career, and your life.