Love Was Always The Well-Being Wakeup Call I Needed

“it’s the feeling of being constantly torn between wanting to recover and wanting to self-destruct”

When you have been stuck in a rut for a long period of time, it takes a lot to not only realise that you are stuck – but it also takes a lot to step out of it.

I found my mind often racing with thoughts. Sometimes, it’s the worries surrounding my future, my career, if I would ever be able to finish what I’ve started. Often times, it’s white noise: I don’t necessarily have thoughts, but I know that my brain is running. As a result of my brain always being on standby mode (am I needed somewhere, do I need to help with something, is there something I could do for someone), I found myself getting exhausted quickly and feeling more affected by everything than usual.

I was (even till now I’m actively trying to get out of it) also stuck in a rut of disappointment, fluctuating between giving up and small spurts of energy, unexplainable anguish, and tiredness since knowing that I needed to attempt resits for the third time around. My anxious thoughts reminded me every single day I needed to buckle up and study; but my anxious thoughts also crippled me from moving forward as I felt terrified – how do I start this again?

I was so caught up in my own head that I slowly neglected everything that made me happy. I refused social interactions and hangouts, in the excuse of not having enough energy to entertain anyone. I drowned my thoughts by reading fiction, in the excuse that I needed to escape for a little while. Writing always gave me comfort, and I tried to write more. But due to how distracted I was, 60% of the pieces ended up being the mess of my thoughts rather than a well-articulated opinion.

One of my most recent well-being wakeup calls was actually brought about by a particular loved one in my life. This person had seen me through my journey the past 2 years: from being at the top of the world with a carefully-built bubbly reputation, to struggling with grief and self-esteem issues that stemmed from the core of my mind. This person had to stand by and watched as I went through one of the lowest stages of my life. I loved, yet I felt numb. It was hard to truly express what I was feeling because I wasn’t able to provide why. At some point, I allowed my laundry to pile up high, had to drag myself to the bathroom to make myself look like a functioning human being, or using music to try to sort out whatever that I was feeling. I fluctuated between an all-time high, to being dragged down to the depths of wanting to give up. I felt so torn. I wondered if I lost all spark and energy of who I was.

We had a lengthy discussion one night, which shocked me. I gave in so much to the despair I was feeling, I was rapidly losing parts of myself without me knowing. I was not drowning, but I was not surfing the waves either. It was pointed out to me how I definitely was not a delight to be around when everything I felt was plain bad. It wasn’t that I lost all capabilities or energy – rather, I was completely spent. I ignored how I was giving so much of myself to my surroundings, to the point I felt so empty and drained. In the midst of dealing with the hurdles, I lost sight of what is still good, what I can still be grateful for.

Losing myself, almost transforming into someone unrecognisable by my loved ones was the well-being wakeup call I needed. I was going to lose so much more of myself if I continued on this self-destructive path I was crawling towards.

I asked my loved ones:

“What if this darkness happens again? what do I do then?”

This was what I was told:

“Talk it out. Talk to the people in your life who love you. It’s okay that you feel that way, even when you are unable to explain everything that you feel. But don’t shut out the people in your life who love you. Let’s try to learn how we can work around and cope with this, together.”