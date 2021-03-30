Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

LOVE THE WORK YOU DO DO THE WORK YOU LOVE

I help my clients find the work they love. To start, I ask them to share a story about what they loved to do when they were 10 to 15 years old. That was probably a time when they were free from stress and cares. They tell their story; I listen and write down the strengths, interests, desires, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I help my clients find the work they love. To start, I ask them to share a story about what they loved to do when they were 10 to 15 years old. That was probably a time when they were free from stress and cares. They tell their story; I listen and write down the strengths, interests, desires, and potential opportunities as revealed by their story.

By telling a childhood story, my clients unwittingly share clues about their passions. As an adult, you should be encouraged to dream about a more fulfilling career — one that is more in sync with your inner passions. So often, adults have been taught to find practical and common-sense work that will provide financial security, without regard to what will make them genuinely happy. As kids, most of them were not encouraged to dream about the future because the educational system taught them to be followers, not leaders. The system minimized risk-taking behaviors.

Adults need to be given permission to dream about life and career so they can move out of their comfort zone.  They will be free to discover their true passion. Even if they make a misstep or have an occasional failure along the way, it will be OK as they learn and grow from the experience. 

Here are three more ways that help my clients find the work they love:

Visioning/vision boards 

To help my clients create visions of what their life and work could be, I present workshops or individual sessions in which I give my clients several magazines, some glue, scissors, and a blank board. The directions are simple: look through the magazines and find words and images that appeal to you and use them to create your vision for the next year. As a client finds various words, pictures, and sayings, a theme may appear to help them — and me — see areas they may want to pursue. You can have a client do this at home and bring it to review it with you, or you may watch them and help them process the experience to understand better how they make decisions and choose the different images and words. When the client has completed the vision board, they need to place it in their office or home where they will see it each day. This will give them a chance to think about the career they want and to take steps to achieve it. It will be a motivator for them to reach for their dream.

Journaling 

I encourage my clients to journal regularly. I ask them to free write 2 or 3 pages each morning or night to put their thoughts on paper. I tell them not to worry about what they write — just put the thoughts on paper. This process helps unclutter the brain so that they can be clear about what they want. The second part of this exercise is that I have my clients re-read the previous day’s journal to see what themes or topics pop up repeatedly, to give them clues as to what may be a passion. Further, I ask my clients to share some journal entries with me so that I may detect something they may have missed. This is a valuable exercise — an opportunity for your client to discover an otherwise missed passion. 

Risk-taking 

My goal is to motivate my clients to venture outside of their comfort zone. To do this, I challenge them to think differently and to look at the world differently. I must get them to take small steps each day, whether it is growing their network or connecting with someone in an area in which they are interested. The goal is to be consistent and to follow through in searching for the work they love. Activities such as field research and expanding your network are difficult for many adults because it forces them to step outside their comfort zone to grow. Through these activities, clients will find their passions as well as those areas that make them unhappy. Now they can move forward toward a meaningful and satisfying career.

With these four activities, you can help your clients find themes and passions that may lead them to new careers. It is essential for your client to pay close attention to what they are saying and writing to ascertain their true passion. Then they can put together a plan to attain the job and work that they love and deserve.  

Mark Danaher, Work and Life Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a work and life coach and certified career counselor who specializes in working with educators and business professionals to find the work and life they love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark blends coaching and counseling with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to helping people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Career Counselor, Board Certified Coach, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Lisa Weitzman of Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging: “Take care of you”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Women Of The C-Suite: “The quicker we can realize failure is part of success, the faster we will grow” with Romy Weiss and Chaya Weiner

by Chaya Weiner
Community//

“Becoming an influencer.” With Candice Georgiadis & Francesco Mancini

by Candice Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.