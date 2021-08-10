Love Tales Of Photograph and Song: Trudy Richards

Whenever love comes to blossom, long walks have a way in reviving memories of the initial meet up. That initial spark, and meet up, proved to inspire a certain beauty for the feeling of love. It gives meaning to the words, “magic of love!” Moving forward into a greater terrain, love has a way of reviving old memories, when seeing certain spots.

You remember that cafe. The park. Libraries. A musical concert. The cinema (or picture show). Maybe, there was a meet up at a certain social center. And then, there was, the bridge. Bridges and water have a way of elevating the Spirit of love! Things get quiet when love is involved. The falsehoods of love are melted away. Reality sets in, and the two of you become in tune, with a loving reality. That’s the beauty of love. Truth love, in its very authenticity awakens the Soul! Things become clearly to see. The emotions set in, and you get the opportunity to reflect; even if it’s just for a moment. Pop! Pop! Pop! The question arises. Why are we here on this journey, together? How did we even get here?

Truly love gives us the opportunity to reflect upon why two people have been brought together in a relationship? When you go deeper, you are permitted to comprehend the memory of, before. Not only is it of before, but it leads to understanding the very purpose for having been, reunited!

Never forget that bridges are more than architectural designs, as spaces for transportation. In fact, they are quite metaphorical. Taking a walk across the bridge, in the way of a romantic stroll, embodies the symbol of moving from one phase to the next. When such a coupling has understood the realness of the union, a walk across the bridge is a paralleled reflection of Universal footprints. Afterall, the bridge comes to seal the final affirmation for such a coupling.

Therefore, when coming across a particular song, entitled “Can’t Help Lovin‘ That Man,” try to imagine that walk on the bridge. For, the reason why a woman “can’t help,” but to love a man is due to understanding that parallel alignment. In fact, you feel it from the very moment you align. Such is when you realize and comprehend, how the love is, real!

Love is a powerful thing! Love is a wonderful thing. Furthermore, love establishes a plethora of decor and wellness. How is love meant to be? Such a question is meant to be explored, as a person navigates through that journey. However, what remains true is that love crosses far more bridges than what we have yet to imagine! The very process is true love is exactly, a bridge! Fortunately, when connected together, a person doesn’t have to walk on it, alone!

Trudy Richards