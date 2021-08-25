Love Songs For Loving Stories: Margaret Whiting

Those, who do not cherish the very artistry of writing often take it for granted. Like the oceans, seas, rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water are akin to the very flow of water. And no, we are not discussing the different signatures or penmanships. There is a deeper level of rhythm, beats, and syncopations, within the very dynamics of this art. Music and the writing arts go hand-in-hand. One performs water’s vibe. The other writes it out. Yet, even in a person’s vibe, and style, one can still see the traces of water’s element. Such serves as another testimony that through every moment, through every action, humanity subconsciously finds a way to connect with the natural flow of water. We can never escape from it; no matter how hard we try. Even in our rushed sense of state, there is always a moment in our lives, when we return back to that same place. Always!

Singers and books. Singers, who write books, on love! Songs. Books. LOVE. So, imagine the three magically immersing themselves into one. Can you envision that? What if a singer (entertainer) decides to write a book, which demonstrates the performance between two people, and their entering into the stages of love? What if it was a love story of a lifetime? Imaginations of different songs takes flight. Luckily, we have the different genres to thank for that. It’s a wild adventure to navigate through the boundaries of water. However, just reflect upon the literary treasures one can find.

In literature, there are many different books, when it comes to famous couples and love stories. There is something different regarding these love stories. How people met, how they journeyed together! Everything about them was simply Divine! It felt as if they had known each other, before! Their purpose in life aligned with each other. Furthermore their very purpose was to make the environment around them, a better place! So many things happen to work their magic, when holistic energies of the masculine and feminine take place. Of course, they have to truly be aligned with each other. And the love must be, real!

Listening to one love song, and the tale of “how they met,” the violins (and other stringed instruments) give the illusion of going back in time. That’s what makes these instruments so majestic. Theie very component gives us the opportunity to go back in time; to that very moment when we found love. How loving and telling, such love story, must be!

If they ask me, I could write a book

About the way you walk and whisper and look

I could write a preface on how we met

So the world would never forget

You have to ask yourself why makes a person, a new love, so sacred, that one could never forget. My, oh my, how a new love must be!

And the simple secret of the plot

Is just to tell them that I love you, a lot

Then the world discovers as my book ends

How to make two lovers of friends

First, the friendship, begins. Then, it’s the song, which never ends. Moving into a greater guide, let’s finish the “book,” as loving words, collide.

Margaret Whiting