Love feels so good.

So free.

To give & to receive.

It is safe to dwell there in that space.

That stillness.

To be in the presence of All That Is.

It never goes away.

It only expands and then your heart overflows.

You feel filled & want to share it with everyone. Everywhere. 🤍

Best part is, we don’t have to search outside of ourselves. It’s always there. Inside you and me. Waiting for us to tune in. And when you do, your heart will speak to you.

To let you know that,

You are love & you are loved.