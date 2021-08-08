Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Love, Photograph, and Song: Beverly Wolff

Illuminating The Blossoming Of Love In Winter's Timimg! A Look At The Very Late BEVERLY WOLFF, and Her Performance Of, "Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 4, Love's Stricken!"

Love is a blessed thing! There is no greater love, than a love, which has expressed its very true, nature! How splendid and Divine! If you have been fortunate to experience love in Mother Nature’s comfort, then you have experienced the centering and foundation of, love!

When a couple moves with the very pleasures of, a Universal magnetism comes into play. Have you ever notated a particular explosion, when it comes to the blossoming, and blooming, of love in winter’s time? My, how loving, such a theme can be! The warmth is felt, evermore, as nature’s coldness, forces a close interaction with the one you love!

Ah! The voice. The voice. A holistic wellness of, the voice! For, love’s song surrenders us to a holistic comfort, for a b eautiful choice! We can choose to hear love’s sound OR we can choose to ignore it! That’s a decision we are pressed to make. Nevertheless, however it may be, just know that love will thrive, anyhow!

Love’s Stricken.” What does it mean to be “love struck?” Yes. We can get to the “love bug,” from timetotime. Every day can be filled with love’s adoration and beauty! Love is alluring and daring. Imagine the draping of silk, slowly navigating itself, throughout the air! What does that entail? Gently and gracefully, love kisses their Spirit!

We are granted the power and agility to move through love’s enhancement, during the winter. Can you imagine the winter’s wind breezing through the air? All the while, you see echoes of love. It comes through breaths of nurture. It moves through treasures of time. Love has the authority and magnitude to sustain itself, even when it looks like time has come to a tender, stillness! Furthermore, love vibrates within a certain narrative. It has to. What is it about love, which makes us feel alive on the inside? During the times of stillness (of coldness), love blossoms, even more!

Listening to one gentle voice, the texture of her voice piques a certain awakening when it comes to the blossoming of love in cold air. Love’s euphorical ease illuminates a greater wonder into our loving experience! That’s love!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/782430135246265060/

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m02f124TxZM&list=OLAK5uy_kvM6p0Alkz0KBedDRuf7D0Ylzj30zVXyI&index=4
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

