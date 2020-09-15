Love notes to your city

As one of the important thing which society must gain is public satisfaction as it provides a positive impact on the mega venture. For this reason, we have analyzed the public opinions on Capital Smart City. The given article will describe the summary of opinions of common folks but first, we should know what is Capital Smart City.

Capital Smart City Housing Society

CSC residential society is the first smart city of Pakistan and 4th In Asia. It is located in a beautiful city, Islamabad with Margalla Hills all around it. The housing society will have the finest masterplan, developers, features, services, location. All in affordable plot prices.

NOC and Planning Permission

The investor community and the public are happy about the legal status of the housing society. NOC and planning permission of Capital Smart City Islamabad was already accepted by the RDA and other related authorities. It is one of the first legal housing projects in the nearby area.

But, the first NOC approved to the society is presently under revision due to the further land acquire request. Right now, the residential society is expecting its NOC in near future with the revised plan for the development of extended blocks in the society.

Don’t worry! It will happen soon as society is under the umbrella of re-known developers – Habib Rafiq private limited and future development holding limited.

Capital Smart City Location:

Another point that attracts general folks is the location of the project. The Capital Smart City Islamabad (CSCI) is situated in the Rawalpindi District and comes in Islamabad also. It is located near the new Islamabad International Airport.

The site of the housing project is situated at Lahore – Islamabad Motorway at a short distance of 9.2 km from M-2 Toll Plaza near Thalian interchange. This falls on the eastern road of CPEC. Only 5, 6 minutes away from the new Islamabad airport.

Neighboring housing societies are the Al Mairaj housing scheme, Qurtaba City, Eighteen Islamabad, and Blue World City.

Masterplan of Capital Smart City

Master Plan of the society incorporates many ironic natural features with the help of eco-friendly and smooth recreational tracks. Locals are happy to see that masterplan of the society not only has the resident plots and commercial plots.

Developers takes the housing society to next level and mix the existing land use and ecological significance map to advance the metropolitan atmosphere by pervading a diversity of parks, grounds, and open spaces which also includes an 18-hole PGA standard golf course and adventure zone. This will bring people closer to social activities and nature.

Master plan includes

Residential block

Commercial block

Executive block

Overseas block

Farmhouses

Magnificent architectural designs

Carpeted and wide network of road

Merger with DHA

People who have already have an investment in the housing society are enthusiastic and people who want to invest in it are motivated because of the news of the DHA Islamabad merger with Capital Smart city Islamabad. It is still confusion regarding the society’s merger but it will be cleared in a short time. It is the fact that the position of the housing scheme will get better and the name will change from Capital Smart City to DHA Smart City after the merger.

Unquestionably, this will be a big enhancement to the housing society. And it will assure the high rise of confidence of the investors. That’s why people are expecting high returns investing in this project.

Business and communication

Society has acquired a special place just for business and commercial purposes. There will be business towers, financial squares, shopping malls, and other small shops which will be dedicated to business. For better communication and this city offers broadband connections throughout the society this will have a positive effect on the business works. Many national and international brands and organization are attracting toward the society for example SkyMarketing Islamabad

Why invest in Capital Smart City?

People showed a lot of excitement and positive expression about the housing project. The local community is happy to invest in the CSC project. They find it a great choice for the investors and also for the buyers. It’s quality of growth, forthcoming prospects and public reviews show that the future of the society will be quite high.

The first innovative model of the smart city in Pakistan

Smart traffic with utility management systems

Developed by internationally-renowned Surbana Jurong group, and Future Development Holdings (Pvt) Ltd

The project is sited on a prime location with devoted M2 Interchange and direct access to Islamabad International Airport, this is assuring high returns of profit shortly

Amazing and hi-tech facilities of health, education, and recreational services,

The only smart city in Pakistan



This project offers unparalleled facilities and is the only smart city in Pakistan. It features the latest technology in development to ensure that residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle sustainably and practically. Also, the developers have paid special attention to the green areas, so that residents can live in nature.

Capital Smart City aims to meet the growing housing needs of the twin cities in a sustainable manner. Therefore, it is implying the best technological practices to create the first smart city in Pakistan. It comes complete with a staggering amount of top-notch facilities reminiscent of the best international developments around the globe.

Smart Economy

A Diversity of Jobs:

It will the first commercial center in the area; adding a positive effect on the nearby new International Airport Islamabad.

Attract the number of international businesses and big investors.

Generate a wide range of job opportunities in the service and commercial sectors.

World Class Infrastructure:

To deliver modern transport infrastructure with high proficiency for the provision of the city and regional growth.

CSC offers state of art transport structure with a high level of regional growth to attain a sustainable transportation system.

Well-connected and carpeted networks of roads are under construction for road consumers. A separate pedestrian track is under construction for cyclists, pedestrians, and other future mobility needs.

Smart Housing

Identity and Heritage:

To design for resilient social infrastructure.

Set an example for mixed-use and residential developments.

To become an exemplary model for community planning in the region.

Create convenient access to a full range of facilities.

Convenient and Quality Living:

To become a destination for both international and residents.

A new religious center with a unique identity and architecture.

A postcard city with iconic features and sceneries.

Smart Environment

Efficient Resource Management:

To be the eco-friendliest development in the region.

Promote integrated solid waste management and responsible usage of the

resources.

Provide adequate and reliable water supply.

To ensure availability and reliability of power supply

Clean and Green:

Conserve natural resources and ensure a zero-net loss of natural areas.

An attractive city of natural vistas and sceneries.

A convenient and walkable city.

Summary

So in the public’s opinion, we can summarize what are the attractive features of Capital Smart City and why are they so fascinating. A potential buyer who wants to relish the treats from life while dwelling in a natural atmosphere should have a place in Capital Smart City as it is one of the best options available today in Islamabad.

Highlighted factors in the housing society are

Investment opportunity for handsome returns in the medium term.

Legal housing scheme because NOC Approved from RDA

Dedicated and approved Interchange on M2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway

It is very soon going to be officially part of DHA and will be named as DHA Smart City.

7 minutes’ drive from Islamabad Airport

25 minutes’ drive from city centers

Located on the Ideal location of Rawalpindi Ring Road and the eastern route of CPEC route

Experienced developer team – HRL (Habib Rafique Private Limited which are Top Real Estate Developer of Pakistan)

The first smart city of Pakistan

Free WiFi hotspots

Automated traffic control

24/7 supply of electricity, suigas, and water

Conclusion:

Hence, many features are contributing to making the Capital Smart City best venture but the most prime one is the positive repute of the owner and developers. Habib Rafiq is one of the most reliable names in the Real Estate Industry in the country so obviously, the investors and locals have full sureness in the project. The majority of various sizes of plots in the housing scheme have already been sold out and are now only available on reselling

With all these advantages and amenities in a housing society, Capital Smart City is one of the most striking and best real estate investment opportunities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Therefore, it is recommended that you should consider this project for a better tomorrow.