Love, Meditation, Photography, and Song: Joan Merrill ❤

Mental Escapade In The Cleansing Of Love's Nurture In Sorrow's Domain! Highlighting The Late JOAN MERRILL and Her Recording Of, "Sentimental Journey!" ❤

A sentimental journey through love is like water, which is perceived to be, still. While it looks immobile, it is actually moving in secret. Underneath the surface, and the limitations of our micro viewing, there is a wealth of movement. There is abundance. Just remember that riches enter in, silence. The truest of gems enter in silence. They add a magical sparkle, while bringing in a particular, glow.

When understanding the true definition of a sentimental love, there is the presence of, sorrow. There is true in the comprehension of love’s sorrow. Let’s face it. Love is not always a rainbow, filled with the glossy warmth it has been designed to be. Sometimes, reflections of love can be melancholy. Sentimental love moves one into a higher climax. At least we are permitted to cleanse ourselves for the time, Being. At least!

Let’s relax and release-even if it’s temporary. We can linger in longer. Let the photograph heal your eyes, as the song guides your sound.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/248964685639960741/

Joan Merrill

https://alchetron.com/Joan-Merrill
https://youtu.be/59pkdJIFxYo
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6foOccbNkep4GWYy65meRB

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

