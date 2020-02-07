Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Love Me When I Deserve It Least…

Because that's when I need it the most.

By

Another episode of Radical Ratekin Real Talk: Silver Threads (moments of happiness that sustain us) come in the weirdest times. There’s an old Swedish proverb that goes something like this:

“Love me when I deserve it least, because that is when I really need it.”

~Swedish proverb

I’ve been asked to speak about happiness to a group of inmates graduating from a sex offender rehab program, and their families who will be there to support them. I’m intimately familiar with the shame, shock, and other challenges that face this group and their families. For those who don’t know, (#vulnerability) my children’s father spent time in prison and was in a similar program.

When this opportunity came up, I reached out to my ex immediately to get some honest feedback on what would, and more importantly what would NOT be of service to this community. I may be a radical positivity activist, but I’m not delusional, and there’s no value in standing in front of a group of people and spinning a fairy tale that we all know is absolute trash. If I’m going to be the “motivational speaker”, then by all that’s holy, I want to do my best to make sure my message has some substance, some value, and a whole lot of authenticity to it.

I am incredibly grateful that I have the kind of relationship with my kids’ father that we were able to take a good look at our experiences, and use the lessons learned to craft a message that is at once honest AND hope-filled, because I know that despite the hurdles and heartache and frustration in the journey ahead of them, there will be opportunities for these people and their families to find contentment, hope and value in the lives they will rebuild to the best of their abilities.

I understand that there are people who feel that there is no value in this work. I honour the hurt that underlies those sentiments, and respect where those feelings originate. When we can take the lessons from our own painful experiences and use them to guide somebody’s else next steps, that’s a sacred charge.

My deepest personal values include compassion, hope, and personal growth for myself and the people I have the opportunity to influence, whether that’s colleagues, coaching clients, friends, family, or unlikely audiences like this, and I’m forever grateful when I get to take what seemed, at the time, like the lowest moments of my life and hopefully use them to make someone else’s life just a little bit better. You just never know where the ripples of kindness might lead.

(Are you looking for a transformational keynote speech or workshop for your organization? Let’s talk. https://happinessiscourage.com )

Sarah Ratekin, She/Her | Chief Happiness Officer | Public Speaker | Psychological Safety, Engagement & Org Excellence at Ratekin Executive Coaching

I thrive on creating environments where people bring their most authentic selves to work, love what they do and who they do it with. This often requires thinking creatively (well beyond the box!) and being willing to take chances, but #HappinessIsCourage!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Choosing Hope

by Gina Johnson
Community//

We Need To Start Measuring The Happiness and Wellness of The World

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

“I believe that in one generation, we can end the suffering of children without parents” With Caroline Boudreaux

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.