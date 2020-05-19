LOVE-Making: The Great Human Adventure

My name is Jerry Strecker. My area of expertise & professional experience is in the field of counseling & teaching. After several years of teaching at the college level, in 1994 I earned my doctorate in Pastoral Marriage & Family Counseling. I was licensed for private practice in Texas until my recent retirement. During that time, I also served as a Clinical member of the American Association of Marriage & Family Therepists.

The frightening situation that I see coming is a lack of preparation on the part of the mental health profession to meet the mental/emotional/spiritual needs of millions of people in this coming post-pandemic era. Already, news outlets are predicting almost unimaginable levels of anxiety, depression & conflict. Many people are already feeling these effects and soon this will be engulfing most of our country, including other world countries too.

By analogy, it is like a huge tsunami already rising on the horizon. A few experts are starting to give forewarning. Others are saying the lack of preparation by the mental health profession will have far worse effects than what happened with the medical profession in first confronting the viral pandemic. But as of yet, I hear no one suggesting even one option to meet this developing need.

There is a proverb that says: “Fools dare to go where angels fear to tread.” So, in this situation, I am willing to play the fool, and to claim I have at least one option to meet this overwhelming situation. But, I am also claiming I absolutely need the help of someone like Thrive Global to make this possible. Let me explain what I mean.

As a requirement to earn my doctorate, I chose to create an intense educational program for small group input & interaction, based loosely on the simple but highly effective model of AA groups. For years, AA has been criticized for not being academic enough, but few criticize them for the life-changing impact they continue to have on hear hopeless situations, one-day-at-a-time. Basically I developed a similar process, but focused on helping couples in small groups who are facing life-issues that cause high levels of anxiety, depression & conflict. Each session included professional input and then significant time time for group interaction & mutual support. The goal was to help these participants answer three core questions: (1) Where did we come from (Our Past); (2) How did we get where we are now (Our Present); and (3) How do we now get to where we want to go (Our Future). Because most of these participants had only very shallow answers for these questions, they also lacked in insight how to move forward.

I developed four weekly sessions to focus on each of these questions. Before beginning this process, these people were barely keeping their heads above water. But by gaining new insights, attitudes & skills, they began to move from surviving to thriving. I called it: “Moving from Nightmares to Dreams”

The title for this doctoral project was the same as is the title above for this post and likewise for my subtitle. Participants often called it my “Common Sense” approach. Actually it was their “common sense” and their group wisdom that generated the answers they needed. For my part, I used two other proverbs as my guideposts. The one is directly from AA, which says: “Keep it simple. Stupid.” The second one is more lengthy in words. It states: “If I give you a fish, I have fed you for a day (ie. Expert Advice). But if I teach you how to fish, I have fed you for a lifetime (ie. Effective use of new insights. attitudes & skills).”

The most beautiful part was how they surprised themselves by helping each other to change. Together, they changed from feeling hopeless to hopeful; from being drained to energized; from being victims of their past to claiming control for their future; and most of all from feeling like a “bunch of nobodies” to belonging to a circle of trusted friends who empowered each other.

They no longer believed that problems were “dead ends” or “prison walls”. They discovered that pathways may be narrow, crooked & steep, but they are the way to opportunities. The change was transforming; they were no long trapped by old ideas & habits. This change was profound; it was lasting. Several groups simply continued on their own, long after my process with them ended. They had moved from dependence to inter-dependence with their group.

Without a doubt, I found that this twelve week, intensive effort, produced the most positive results, but I found such a time frame was not always practical. Thus, I began to adapt specific content or process to focus on a particular need. Developing this flexibility created new opportunities. I used these methods & processes in my private counseling practice, in college courses i taught, and in numerous seminars & workshops I presented.

I share this background information as a way of making these three points: (1) This is an educational model, not small group therapy; (2) It is highly effective for a wide variety of people & circumstances; and (3) It is easily adaptable to fit specific needs & time frames. I believe all of these elements contribute to the success of this program as I designed it.

But to use this model effectively to meet the coming needs of a post-pandemic era, there are other critical elements needed as new changes. Some of these priorities would have to include: (1) Widely available; (2) Easily accessible; and (3) Affordable to ordinary people and/or to sponsoring groups such as churches & community organizations.

Let me explain briefly what I mean regarding each of these: (1) WIDELY AVAILABLE: The only way that this program could be made available on a massive scale is it must be first converted into a multimedia format, including videos of the content of the presentations I provided & using professional graphics to provide more effective handouts used to focus *& guide the group discussion elements. It is precisely to achieve this element that I am appeal to you, Thrive Global. You certainly have the professional resources to do this, but even more important to me is your reputation for integrity & credibility.

(2) EASILY ACCESSIBLE: As I stated earlier, if we have to depend primarily on licensed mental health professionals to meet the coming crisis, the care is going to be severely limited, very expensive, overwhelming the system and beyond the reach of ordinary people. Such a situation will be far worse & longer lasting than what the medical profession met in treating even the worst spikes in the viral infections. This program is not therapy. It is educational. The content & process are already provided. What is needed is a facilitator that is prepared to enable this process & interaction to stay focused & on track. This an be accomplished with a well prepared manual. Granted, not all facilitators are going to be equally effective but neither are licensed therapists.

(3) AFFORDABLE: This program can be packaged & sent out in units as needed. These can be used in much the same way as I originally developed it, providing it its entirety a twelve session program with all materials included. Other units could be focused only on the content of a particular need which might involve only one or a few sessions. Lastly, a sponsoring organization could invite at no cost a large group to participate either in a part or the entire program, providing the video portion of the input to the entire group, and then moving into small groups to process discussion areas.

I assume that this effort to produce such a project as I outlined is going to involve a considerable outlay of time, talent & resources. I have no way to calculate what these costs would be. But because of the huge need & the market possibilities, I also assume a reasonable profit margin could be considerable. All of this is far from any of my areas of expertise. I just see an incredible need coming in the near future & want to offer what I can.

I believe this program meets the basic requirements that will be needed to reach out to millions of people in a very short time frame. It is in all of this, from availability to accessibility, that I come asking for Thrive Global to consider joining in this endeavor. I do now that this goal of helping millions is achievable only through the use of multi-media technology.

So, to sum it all up, I feel like the little boy in the Bible story who has a couple loaves of bread & a few fish, looking out at a huge crowd of hungry, starving people. I have a bit of food, but what good is it unless it can be multiplied & distributed to those in need?

I guess my miracle would be for you to say “yes” to my request to consider this endeavor.

PS. If you do decline this request but know of another source I might use, please do provide this information.

Thank You

Jerry