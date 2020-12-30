Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Love & Live the life..

Life is your creation.,

Life is a wonderful thing in the world. Large living kingdom in earth is human beings. We are enjoying almost every blessings in our life. But still everyone of us complaining others for their own fault, fighting with others, having grudges with others, pulling others won’t make one’s life better until unless they start living a peaceful life. We have to live our life for a purpose. Love your life, love people around us. Life is very beautiful live every second. Every moment is the fresh beginning. Start living, start loving. Familiar life quotes for you my dear friends… to read and nourish. And start living happily.

Spread love everywhere you go, let no one ever come to you without living happier. – Mother Teresa

Who ever is happy will make others happy too – Unknown

The purpose of our life is to be happy. – Dalai Lama

Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated – Confucius

Keep smiling because life is a beautiful thing, there’s so much to smile a lot -Marily Monroe

Life is a series of baby steps – Hoda Kotb

If you want to live happy life, tie it to a goal not to people or things – Albert Einstein.

Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be explained – Soren Kierkegaard

Love the life you live, Live the life you love – Bob Marley

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

