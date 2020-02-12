Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Love Knows No End.

Because Love is always here.

By

Love knows no end. Because Love is always here. Because Love is constant.

Your love is always here too. Waiting for you to simply open your heart again to feel it.

All the Love that is always here. 

When you allow your heart to feel again, your thoughts come to an end. Because you simply allow the Love to fill you up. Because you are no longer thinking about it. You simply know. 

Know how much you are loved. Know how much you are capable of loving. Know how big your own love is too.

Which is why Love has no end. Why your love has no end too.

Because the moment you let Love in, you feel it. The moment you let your own love in, you feel how Love has always here for you too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why Letting Go of a Past Love Is Important for Future Happiness

by Mitzi Bockmann
//

“5 Things You Should Do To Take Stunning Photos” With Barbora Zeigler of FashionLoveConnection

by Yitzi Weiner
Image courtesy of katesea/ Getty Images
Well-Being//

Not a "Naturally Happy Person?" It's Not Too Late.

by Melissa Kiss

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.