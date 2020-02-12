Love knows no end. Because Love is always here. Because Love is constant.

Your love is always here too. Waiting for you to simply open your heart again to feel it.

All the Love that is always here.

When you allow your heart to feel again, your thoughts come to an end. Because you simply allow the Love to fill you up. Because you are no longer thinking about it. You simply know.

Know how much you are loved. Know how much you are capable of loving. Know how big your own love is too.

Which is why Love has no end. Why your love has no end too.

Because the moment you let Love in, you feel it. The moment you let your own love in, you feel how Love has always here for you too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

