LOVE IS A FLAVOR?

Secret ingredient

Ever notice that when someone who loves you makes you a meal, even something as simple as a PB&J, it tastes amazing? There is a secret ingredient in there that they don’t even know they are using…

For instance: 

My family LOVES chicken noodle soup. I do too, but, you know I have these food sensitivities, (can’t eat gluten, dairy or eggs. It’s another story, you can listen to it here on my podcast if you like, (( podcast episode zero ))) that means I need to make two separate pots. 

Love language 

Or, often times, I will make this rave worthy chicken-noodlie-pot-of-love for the family dinner and I’ll eat some alternative leftovers. Now, I am not trying to come across as a martyr here. I LOVE to cook. Feeding people is one of my favorite ways to show them I care. 

My turn!

Randomly, last week I made a whole pot of chicken noodle soup- just for me. It was so good I had it for lunch daily. I relished every mouthful. It was extraordinary! The steamy scent of long simmered savory goodness, with colorful vegetables adding flavor and texture to the rice noodles and carefully diced chicken. 

Secret ingredient : 

Love. Since I made for me it was like, me loving me, through that pot of soup. When I am happy and feeling loved, It spills over into everything I do. 

Q&A

Ask yourself the question, “How am I loving me lately?” If you are hearing crickets, It may be time for a relationship makeover with yourself. Chose one thing to do for yourself today. Big or small. And…Don’t forget the secret ingredient.

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

