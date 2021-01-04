LOVE IS A FLAVOR?

Secret ingredient

Ever notice that when someone who loves you makes you a meal, even something as simple as a PB&J, it tastes amazing? There is a secret ingredient in there that they don’t even know they are using…

For instance:

My family LOVES chicken noodle soup. I do too, but, you know I have these food sensitivities, (can’t eat gluten, dairy or eggs. It’s another story, you can listen to it here on my podcast if you like, (( podcast episode zero ))) that means I need to make two separate pots.

Love language

Or, often times, I will make this rave worthy chicken-noodlie-pot-of-love for the family dinner and I’ll eat some alternative leftovers. Now, I am not trying to come across as a martyr here. I LOVE to cook. Feeding people is one of my favorite ways to show them I care.

My turn!

Randomly, last week I made a whole pot of chicken noodle soup- just for me. It was so good I had it for lunch daily. I relished every mouthful. It was extraordinary! The steamy scent of long simmered savory goodness, with colorful vegetables adding flavor and texture to the rice noodles and carefully diced chicken.

Secret ingredient :

Love. Since I made for me it was like, me loving me, through that pot of soup. When I am happy and feeling loved, It spills over into everything I do.

Q&A

Ask yourself the question, “How am I loving me lately?” If you are hearing crickets, It may be time for a relationship makeover with yourself. Chose one thing to do for yourself today. Big or small. And…Don’t forget the secret ingredient.