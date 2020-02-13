Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Love Everything in Surrendering

(To: Isis Kamelia, and Carimarie my daughters)

Life is teaching me many many lessons EVERY DAY of really surrendering and letting go on a completely new level of loving. It is exciting how I am reaching at my age (46) at this new level of loving. I spoke once with a nun when I turned 44 and she told me the older the better we get at understanding and living in ONENESS, in SPIRIT.

I have learned so far that one way of showing that love is by expressing to the “OTHER” how MUCH they are all loved no matter what they do or say, and they are loved by being themselves, just the way they are. That I am there for them if they need me, but not to judge them or tell them what they got to do. As my spirit is awakening, their souls are going through their own awakening experiences too. They will learn to tap their challenges when they start listening to their inside (soul, spirit) instead of looking for answers outside.

It is not easy to see how people close to you that you love (relatives, friends) are confused and trapped into their egos, judgments, prejudices, selfishness, intolerance and I can go on…, but my job is to listen to them and know in my heart that they have to go through their own journeys to evolve and grow and tO nOt interfere with their self-discoveries…

Love everything in surrendering. ♥ I love you

    Maria Santiago-Valentín is a Learning Disabilities Consultant since 2014, Mindfulness Educator, Applied Behavior Analysis Technician, and case manager. She was a Spanish and French teacher since 1992, and World Language Department Chair. She was Cooperating Teacher and Mentor for students of education at Seton Hall University. Maria appears listed as Behavior Technician in the International Directory BA-eService of ABA French Speaking providers published by the Université de Lille III of Nantes, France. Maria was Honourable Speaker on July 9 and 10, 2018 at the Global Mental Health Summit in Paris, France where she presented her paper An Overview of the Neurological Base of Bipolar Disorder published by the Journal of Childhood and  Development Disorders of England and published in the Longdom Journal of Belgium. She is pursuing a Doctorate in Education specializing in Reading, Literacy and Assessment at Walden University. María wrote an eBook about Bipolar Disorder in January 2019. Her book: Bipolar Disorder Etiology and Treatment Overview: Mindfulness, Medication, Digital Psychiatry and Classroom Accommodations won 1st Place under the category Special Needs/ Disability Awareness of the National Royal Dragonfly Book Awards in November 2019 in the United States. She is a collaborating partner of the Organization of Battered and Abused Individuals founded in Trinidad Tobago by Sherna Alexander. Maria is Honorary Life Member of All Ladies League and the Women Economic Forum. She is Editorial Board Member of the International Journal of Psychiatric Research and was accepted as Recognized Research/ Doctoral Candidate by  Euraxess - Luxembourg with the European Commission. 

