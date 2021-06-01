Lourvey Bourdan: “Do not compare your progress to others”

Do not compare your progress to others. I cannot say that loud enough! I spent so much time being angry and bitter because others were moving forward faster than me and with what seemed like very little effort. I did not see behind the scenes of long nights, countless rejections, and their self-doubt. I was only present for their success. You never know what battles the other person has gone through, may be going through, or how hard they’re working when no one is watching. Your progress is your own! Own it and move forward without watching the sidelines. That is what will slow you down, worrying what other people are doing with their careers.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lourvey Bourdan.

Lourvey Bourdan, is an American Actress and Screenwriter. She started her career in theater and has since appeared in several commercials and independent films. She desired to see more film- making that told stories, of African Americans in a more positive aspect within cinema. Which is how her journey with screenwriting began. Lourvey definitively believes there are many stories to be told from all aspects of civilization involving people of color.

She is passionate about her work ethic and is fully aware of the changes needed within the industry. Including more representation for people of color, specifically WOMEN of color. Women who need to be represented as more than just the single mother, drug addict, or “ghetto/urban” character.

Her stories tell various tales of women who are strong, independent and intellectual. With a devotion to QUALITY over quantity, Lourvey is passionate about how her stories are received by the public.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Philadelphia, PA. For the first ten years of my life, I honestly believed my mother was running from the law! (Lol) We moved so often from city to city that it was exceedingly difficult for me to make friends let alone actually keep the ones I made. So, I would often stay to myself and became this kind of loner who lived in books! I loved to pick out my favorite scenes and act them out, especially with movies! As I got older, I would write short stories and sometimes I would give them to my teachers to see if they thought I was any good. They thought the stories were great and I was involuntarily volunteered to read in front of either the class or in a school assembly. I gave up writing for a while after high school because I thought “I can’t compete with so many talented people.” I am so glad I changed my mindset!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Sure! I remember I was watching a movie and although the story was interesting, I had seen it a million times with every other “black film”. I decided that it was time to change the narrative. While I love history and learning about our culture as Black people, I tend to grow weary of the same storylines! Angry Black woman, Ghetto this, Drug Dealer that- It just becomes annoying. We (African Americans) are so much more than that! I started writing about what I wanted to see. Things that I thought were interesting or needed to be said. Hollywood for years has placed people of color in a box and now that we have torn the box down, I feel it is a perfect time to tell stories that have different faces as the main characters. Whether its fantasy, comedy etc.!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I suppose it is not so much interesting as it is an epiphany. I was, in the beginning very embarrassed about my writing. It’s one thing to write in school and have people like it, but its another to actually attempt a career at it! I would write so much and ask people about what they thought about my idea or story and I had many people who laughed right in my face and told me my ideas were stupid, no one wants to see that blah blah blah. So, I shut the writing away and would be angry for several years. Then one day I picked up my pen again and I decided that I was not going to let the bitterness, the frustrations and the lop-sided opinions of others dictate to me whether or not I would succeed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes, one of the funniest mistakes was thinking that because I said so that everyone else would believe that I was born to be the world’s greatest writer. I wrote a screenplay, and it was loosely based off my own life and my imagination. That script was over 240 pages!! Yikes. The grammatical errors, the incorrect format, the whole thing was just a mess! And yours truly sent it out to managers and every industry person I could think of. I cringe thinking of it now, like oh my goodness those people if they did try to read it never got past the first page I bet. I learned that is ok to ask for help, and that you have to be open minded to learn from your mistakes.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I have two screenplays in various competitions and film festivals around the world. So far, the two are doing well. One of which is that 240-page screenplay that I managed to fix and get down to 128 pages. The other is an older Nigerian folktale about a princess who falls in love with a merman! This particular screenplay entitled THE FISH HUSBAND, has been nominated for screenplay of the year four times, (we are still awaiting three determinations) and has WON eight times so far since September 2020! We are still awaiting placement notifications from another six competitions! I am very excited to move forward with THE FISH HUSBAND. I am working with a marketing team to help put together a business proposal and to fine tune my pitch materials so that we can approach financers and hopefully secure funding before the end of the current year.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I know how they feel. I was once that person too. Afraid to embark on something new, something unfamiliar simply because I was afraid to fail. What I think we tend to forget is that every single success story you hear about no matter the profession, every single “professional” was once an amateur. If we could somehow travel in time and see every time they were told “No” every time a door slammed in their face, they received NO support, or when they had to start over, I think we would appreciate their success and determination that much more. For those looking to write and jump in eyes open into the entertainment business, I say go for it! It will NOT be easy, it will not always be glamorous, but it will provide the creative outlet you may be seeking, it will provide the confirmation that there is a place for you, your story needs to be told!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity should not even be a factor but just something that naturally happens. The fact that there had to be a whole movement and outcry for diversity in film/T.V. to this day astounds me. The three main reasons I can think of for diversity in the entertainment business are ONE: Women in general have more to say than “Yes Sir” we are strong, intelligent, we have come so far in the last 50 years alone, that more support should be given by our male counterparts. Support without harassment be it sexual or otherwise, support without sexism, ageism, and equal pay when qualified. TWO: As I mentioned before people of color have so much to say. Our stories reach far beyond poverty, gang violence and other stereotypes associated with being black. THREE: I want to include those that are within the LGBTQ community. I take my hat off to these individuals because throughout the history of cinema, they have always been excluded. If the topic was raised in film or TV, it was to demean, humiliate and to poke fun at an entire community of people who have just as many thoughts, hopes, and aspirations as the next person. I find that the solution is one that is so simple, yet it is one of the hardest to do apparently. I believe that the shift that is happening now with so many outlets imploring variety in shows and movies is because we as a population are tired of seeing the same ten faces over and over again. We need a breath of fresh air. We need fresh ideas and raw talent to pull it off. I believe that in twenty years or so the idea of diversity will be as common in place as any other norm.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Setbacks are a part of the process. You can not realistically expect to have everything work out so perfectly the very first time. Life happens, writer’s block happens. It’s ok to take breaks and regroup. Every time you hear of an “over night success” that success, most likely was years in the making! Don’t take it personally. When you have a story that you believe is good, and you submit it to competitions, or to reps and you don’t win that competition or that manager/agent has no desire to manage you, don’t sweat it. More than likely it has nothing to do with you personally. The notes and advice they may give are to help you be better. Just keep moving forward. Your imagination is only the beginning. There is so much work involved in creating a piece of art that will withstand the testament of time. While having a vivid imagination is key, so is understanding your audience, understanding how you would like your message to be received and understanding that the entertainment business is just that! A BUSINESS. You have to be prepared to be able to accept criticism, knowing when to seek and use advice, never stop learning. Having a business mindset and understanding the ins and outs will provide longevity in the business. Less is more. This is one of the best pieces of advice to me. The less dialogue between the characters the better. Create the moment, for your characters without having a lot of conversation. It’s the moments that make the story. Do not compare your progress to others. I cannot say that loud enough! I spent so much time being angry and bitter because others were moving forward faster than me and with what seemed like very little effort. I did not see behind the scenes of long nights, countless rejections, and their self-doubt. I was only present for their success. You never know what battles the other person has gone through, may be going through, or how hard they’re working when no one is watching. Your progress is your own! Own it and move forward without watching the sidelines. That is what will slow you down, worrying what other people are doing with their careers.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take breaks. I do not mean stop writing for years, like I did. But definitely understand that rest improves function. You can’t concentrate? Have writer’s block? Take a break. A day, a week. Just relax focus on something else. Go see a play, go to a museum, sleep! Do what you can to help ease your mind. Then get back to work. A second tip, I would say watch movies. Why not? You’re in the movie business! Watch classics, watch movies that bombed watch award nominated, winning films. This way you have a better understanding of what has worked, hasn’t worked and you can see what the audience desires currently and see how that falls within what stories you write.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Iwouldadvocate more for mental health. I know that there are many who battle mental health symptoms daily and do not seek help because of the culture they are living in, their gender and the belief that males do not ask for help because it makes them “less manly”. Meanwhile many die everyday because they refused to acknowledge their need for help, or simply didn’t know where to turn.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I personally would like to publicly thank my former husband. Even after we were divorced, he was and still is INCREDIBLY supportive of my dreams and this journey I’m on. He helped me financially, emotionally, and provided his friendship when I needed it most. I thank him for everything he has done to remind me that giving up was in no way shape or form an option.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We are not in competition; we are in collaboration! We are the collective.”

This quote means a lot to me because it is a reminder that you are your only competition. Everyone else, consider them an opportunity to uplift and support your aspirations while supporting and uplifting them as well. If we are constantly at war with each other how can we provide a better more peaceful tomorrow? We are the collective.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Aside from wanting to meet my future husband actor Aldis Hodge, (Lol) I would really like to sit down and have a conversation with Screenwriter/Director Dee Rees or Actress/Director Regina King. I would love to discuss what prompted them to go all out for their dreams, was the road easier because they had been in the business? So many questions, I would hope to gain some advice and insight as to how I too can become an inspiration to a whole new generation.

How can our readers follow you online?

I would love to connect and potentially collaborate. Please contact me via Instagram @Lourvey_Bourdan OR Twitter @LourveyBourdan.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank You! I wish you the same as well.