Louise Harris Of Tramshed Tech: “Listen to your intuition”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Louise Harris.

Louise’s journey to founding Tramshed Tech, a tech ecosystem and fasted growing business incubator in Wales, was developed through a passion for connecting people and creating new opportunities for businesses to thrive. A strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the Tech industry, Louise is an active board member and a keen mentor for organizations that campaign in areas such as Women in STEM, as well as including being a Innovate UK Female founder Mentor, a board member of Technocamps, a pan-Wales, university led program; Louise also acts as a mentor for the WiST (Women in Science and Technology) network.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’ve always been interested in education, but this wasn’t front and center in my childhood. If I think about how I parent and how I run Tramshed Tech, it’s all about learning new skills, bettering yourself and meeting new people to create networks but that wasn’t something that was commonplace as a child.

I used to love going to friends’ houses whose parents were academics and had professional jobs. I’d see books on the shelf, and it just seemed a little alien to me. My parents were working class, so growing up the focus was around getting out and getting a job rather than staying in school and honing skills. Education sparked an interest in me. I think when you are deprived of something, it makes you want it more.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career?

I loved school and really enjoyed learning new things as well as helping others to learn. I went to a huge comprehensive school which was quite overwhelming and there wasn’t many on-to-one opportunities but I had an amazing drama teacher. She was really enthusiastic and took an interest in all of her pupils.

Because my parents worked in manual jobs, I wasn’t really aware of the full scope of opportunities available to me when it came to education. My drama teacher at the time inspired me so much that I feel in love with the idea of becoming a drama teacher. It just goes to show; you can’t be what you can’t see.

I’m a very determined person, so once I’d decided on becoming a drama teacher, I was laser focused about making this happen. After asking around and researching ways to become a teacher, it became apparent that I would need to go to university. I didn’t know anyone who had been to university, so it was all quite alien to me. After completing my GCSEs and A Levels, I was on a mission to find a university that taught a Bachelor in Education.

It turned out that university was in Cardiff so even though I’d never ventured outside the M25 before, I decided I’d move to Cardiff. I was seventeen and had just learnt to drive so I drove myself to Cardiff, found the University and course tutor and told her that she needed to put me on the course. She laughed and explained to me that’s not how this works and that I’d need to apply through UCAS. I think that must have set a tone though because I got onto the course.

I remember coming to Cardiff with no savings, no job and my family weren’t able to support me. If I knew some one who was doing that now I’d say they were crazy but that seems to be a running theme in my life. Because my parents earnt a low income, luckily, I was eligible for a small grant which paid my tuition fee and somewhere to stay, then I got a job to cover the rest. After four years of studying, I became a secondary teacher.

Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today?

My drama teacher clearly had a huge influence on me and again that comes back to my point — you can’t be what you can’t see. I think that’s one of the biggest issues that still exists in the UK today especially around women in technology. Unless you have seen somebody follow a path whether that be someone you know or through the media, it’s hard to envisage that for yourself because you can’t follow something that you don’t know exists. You need to be able to imagine what you are aiming for.

When I look back at who inspired me, I was pretty closed minded, and I was focused very much on teaching and helping others to learn and better themselves. I was fixated on becoming the best teacher I could possibly be. Just before I graduated, my last placement was in Stanwell School in Penarth and there was an incredible head of department called Richard.

I wasn’t used to working with male drama teachers as it was a predominantly female kind sector, but he was quite established in the school. The school had been grant maintained so had a lot of capital. They built a 500-seater auditorium which was designed to be a professional space within the school and Richard had been integral in making this happen.

The children really looked up to him, so he probably reminded me of the teacher I has admired so much in school. He managed to strike a brilliant balance between strict and enthusiastic. He took a huge interested in the pupils and ultimately accelerated my understanding of the job.

I was coming to the end of my placement and a job role became available, I interviewed and got the job. For the first three years, it was like working in a professional theatre but being a teacher at the same time. We did some amazing things including the first ever school version of Les Misérables. Cameron Mackintosh flew in by helicopter on the opening night which was pretty cool.

Richard inspired me because he played to the idea of being laser focused and achieving his goals. We had a professional theatre to utilize so we had to be entrepreneurial about how we made that work. This opened my eyes and broadened my understanding. I realized that teaching wasn’t the only thing I could be good at which led me to leave teaching and set up my own business Big Learning Company (BLC), a digital skills and training business

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Sorry, Louise couldn’t think of an example of this.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have two. One just makes me smile and the other is more serious. I was one of five and when we were kids, my mum used to make salt dough ornaments and one said ‘Love many, trust a few, always paddle your own canoe’. I was always confused as to what this meant growing and couldn’t get my head around why you would be paddling a canoe in the first place! I used to read this every day though so the saying stuck with me and as I’ve got older I’ve realised how true that is. There’s very few people that you can really trust but that doesn’t mean you can’t love people along the way or become cynical. The paddle your own canoe part couldn’t be truer for me, I’ve always had my own direction regardless of what else is going on. I understand the importance of knowing where I’m heading, especially if I’m asking people to come with me on that journey. I need to know what that journey will look like and be able to stand behind it and back it.

As I’ve got older and more established in business, I’ve grown to love a Maya Angelou quote; ‘If you’re always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be’. In order to grow in business, you often need to adapt your approach and sometimes it feels like you are moving away from being your true authentic self. In any relationship, whether it be personal or professional, you are always different versions of yourself. Only those closest to you really see you in your truest form.

In business, you have multiple income streams, clients and teams so you have many versions of yourself. You can sometimes feel like you are losing your true self so recentring becomes really important and this quote helps me to do that. If you’re trying to be like every other business leader or person then you’re never going to really know your true potential.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We have just announced our Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups which is really exciting! This programme offers startups from around the world the opportunity to accelerate their business and potentially received £10,000 in equity-free cash from Google. The cohort will also receive peer to peer support and mentoring from Google for Startups and Tramshed Tech to help with future business growth. The academy starts Thursday 30th September and we’re taking applications now so anyone interested can register at academy.tramshedtech.co.uk.

As well as this, we’re expanding into other locations across Wales, the UK and internationally. We have created a thriving network in Cardiff with 50+ businesses and 600+ registered members and now it’s time to broaden our network and provide spaces, skills and services for the tech, digital and creative sectors across Wales and beyond.

Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first character trait has to be trusting my instinct. It’s easy to doubt yourself or worry that you’re approaching something in the wrong way but something I’ve learnt is that trust my own instinct is a must. I’ve seen this play out in lots of different ways for example in recruitment. If I’ve felt that someone isn’t quite the right fit but get swayed by the rest of the panel or when taking on new clients. It’s easy to go along with things against your better judgement but it generally always comes back to bite you.

Secondly, be your own calm. Having inner confidence to back yourself is one of the key things that’s helped me to create successful businesses and that aligns with trusting my instinct. Firstly, trust your instinct, secondly, find peace around that decision and back yourself.

There are many voices in business and when we first took on Tramshed Tech we needed to find our own calm more than ever before. Cardiff Council had tried to sell the Tramshed site multiple times but couldn’t get rid of it — it had no roof and no windows. Mark John and I were running BLC at the time and had recently employed two backend developers who were both from Wales but lived in London. We found ourselves back and forth to London constantly and with a young family, that wasn’t fun or sustainable so I asked them to move back to Wales to which they replied ‘no, because there’s no co-working space’.

On my way back to Wales, I called Mark who was working as an advisor for BLC but was also Cardiff Councils Head of Creative Industries. I told him that we needed to open a co-working space in Cardiff so next thing you know he’s showing me around Tramshed with NatWest, Cardiff Council, and Welsh Government. We pitched to the three organizations surrounded by gushing water and no roof. I won’t name which one, but we were basically told that we were crazy for thinking we could pull this off. They said that a derelict building in one of the poorest areas in Wales was never going to be a home to hundreds of businesses, high-end jobs or a hub for tech, digital and creative industries.

We thought differently. We had a vision and we backed it. We knew what we wanted to achieve, we mitigated risk, we planned out our finances and we had a laser focus. We managed to talk them around.

The third character trait that has helped me succeed in business is to always be elegant. Mark sat on the Skillset Cymru board and in BLC we were doing more and more training for tech, digital and creative industries. We ran a project for media companies in Wales to learn about how to create formats and export them internationally.

As part of this project, we hired Portmeirion in North Wales for four days and we brought along amazing speakers to include Head of Sony and Head of Endemol Distribution. Over the four days, industry experts delivered training to 20 Welsh companies, and I was lucky enough to be able to sit and listen to all of these inspiring people. One female speaker focused predominantly on trends and was hugely respected having worked on the likes of X Factor and Bake Off. She was asked the number one thing that had helped her succeed in a male dominated industry and she said ‘always the elegant’. That was exactly what I’d been trying desperately to find words for. If you’re angry, frustrated or upset with someone, the worst thing you can do is forget to be elegant. If you do, it will only come back and bite you. I’d like to be remembered for always being kind and always being elegant.

Can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I think it’s probably through sheer experience and hard labor, that I can say, I’m an expert in that area. In the last 10 years, I’ve launched multiple companies as well as supported many companies to launch and scale. I’ve been a mentor through Innovate UK to lots of female founders and I’ve supported our Tramshed Tech network through varying degrees of burnout.

Some people can articulate the way they are feelings whereas others don’t even realize they’re going through burnout at all. Each need support in different ways. This has led me to spend a lot of time supporting individuals and those businesses to find practical tools, tips and tricks to manage burnout in in the workplace.

How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Running and scaling a business or team is all about hard work, grit and determination. You have to give it your all, however, there needs to be an off switch too. If you begin to tip over into a place where what you are doing is not manageable or if you begin to develop unsustainable habits, there’s going to come a point where you will burnout. I’d define burnout as when you are working hard to achieve something but this effort tips over into something that isn’t sustainable.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

It’s easy to say the opposite of burnout is to get a good work life balance but when running/investing in/supporting a business, there will always be times when that balance tips one way or the other. There are always sacrifices to be made whether that be professionally or personally. Starting a business with a young family meant that I missed out on a lot, somethings that was in favour of my family and sometimes work commitments came first. Making these choices is extremely difficult.

When you’re running a business, there is never a good time to stop. There’s always a to do list and when you get to that end of that list, there will be another list. For me, the opposite to burnout is being able to know when to tip that balance and the only real way to do that is to be in the moment.

When the children were little and I was finding I was bordering on unsustainable habits, I used to say to myself ‘I’m in work now’ or ‘I’m with the children now’. If I was in work, I would try to focus my attention on that and that alone. The children were always in the back of my mind, but I would have to think to myself ‘they are safe and I don’t need to worry’. I’d try to be in the moment and be very intentional about where I was focusing my energy. Equally, when I would go home, family life is such where the children want all of your time, so I would switch my phone of or close my laptop and be totally in that moment with them. Once they went to bed, I might get back into work mode but it’s just being able to know when to tip that balance. I’d say that’s the opposite to burnout.

Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

One thing I’ve been guilty of in the past, is not making my emotional and physical wellbeing a priority and that inevitably sets a tone for my team. I’ve always been good at prioritizing the wellbeing of my team and I would check to make sure that they were well rested and looking after themselves, but I would be going all day without eating, get home so late or not having time to go to the gym. These actions completely contradicted what I was encouraging my team to do.

This kind of behavior has a long-term impact if you don’t address it at an early stage. I’d pay lip service and always commit to making changes tomorrow but tomorrow would come and nothing would change. Awareness is the first step.

Eventually, what really drove it home to me was that I became quite unwell, but I just ignored it. I remember my mum saying to me ‘If this was anyone in your team, you’d march them to the doctors immediately’. I always had something else to focus on though. Unfortunately, it turned out that I was quite unwell but because I’d left it such a long time and kept saying that I’d deal with it tomorrow, the problem became much bigger than it would have been if I’d dealt with it early on. This has left a long-term impact on my health.

I didn’t realize it at the time but by telling my team one thing and doing the opposite, I wasn’t only doing myself a disservice, but I was undermining my team as well. The lesson here is that ignoring burnout and disregarding your wellbeing is actually having a huge impact the wider community around you, not to mention your family.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Not setting realistic boundaries and the inability to prioritize. Understanding the difference, the between urgent and important is key. There are things that need to be dealt with urgently but there are other things that are important but can be delayed. Being able to work out what’s a priority and setting those boundaries is powerful.

If I feel that things are getting unmanageable, I create an A, B and C list. The A list are urgent tasks. I create a daily A lists but you can pace it in a way that works for you. The B list are things that I’d like to get done today but there won’t be a consequence if they slip until tomorrow. On my C list are the nice to haves but in reality, I very rarely make it to the C list.

If you don’t embed a process like this into your routine, suddenly everything becomes a priority, you feel completely overwhelmed and burnout can hit quickly.

What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work?

Get support. At Tramshed Tech, our team do this incredibly well and are very aware if someone’s having a difficult time. Asking for support can be difficult and some people find this harder than others. Gwenno, our Community Manager gave me a great example of this the other day. She said that when she can tell someone is really struggling, she’ll pop to the local shop and get them their favorite chocolate bar. It sounds low level but, that’s the first step in opening up meaningful conversation and finding realistic and tangible solutions. Sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference.

You can also seek support professionally or privately, whatever feels right to you but the first step is being open to being supported. Accessing this support early on is key because if the issue is small, a cup of tea and a chat with a friendly face might be enough to reign that burnout in and help you see things from a different perspective but as time goes one, problems can progress out of control so it’s important to seek support early.

How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?”

I think it’s entirely possible to change anything. In business, change is the most reliable currency we have. I’ve known people who think they are immune to burnout but then experienced a set of events that mean they end up falling into burnout. Feeling balanced and being burnout is a spectrum and differs for everyone so it’s monitoring where you are and what you need to do to strike the balance.

I was at an investor event recently and got chatting to a technologist who has worked on some incredible projects. He began to open up about recently experiencing a breakdown. He found himself in a marriage breakdown, his only child was very poorly and with COVID-19 layered on top of that, everything became unmanageable for him. He shared how analyzing what had lea to his breakdown helped him to better understand it and make changes in order to ‘bounce back’.

On reflection, he realized that a lot of the early stages of burnout came from a job where he felt he wasn’t adding value or able to reach his full potential. By powering on and then experiencing personal problems, things became unmanageable very quickly. By analyzing how that happened and make changes, he’s bounced back from burnout and has now began mentoring other business using the lessons he’s learnt.

This is a prime example of somebody who has not only bounced back from burnout but his findings have led him to do something great. I don’t think you reverse burnout because once you’ve reached the point of burnout, you will be left with the impact from that, but you can turn that into a positive impact rather than a negative. It’s like when you break a bone, they say that the bone breaks but knits back together stronger. You can get your mojo back and better but in order to get there, you must first analyze why you got to that point in the first place, learn those lessons and put boundaries in place to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”

Set realistic boundaries. This means saying no. As entrepreneurs and leaders, we tend to have ‘yes’ as our default. Listen to your intuition. If you think that something isn’t going to work out, don’t ignore your gut feeling. Awareness is key. You need to act quickly. Make time in your week or month to take a step back, get perspective and ask yourself; do I need some time out? If so, how can I make that happened? Ask for help. Seek professional advice and/or open up to people you trust. It doesn’t need to be you line manager or a doctor in the first instance but open up to someone you trust and feel can support you, then take action.

Make your wellbeing a priority. As yourself; would I talk to anyone in my team like this? Would I be this negative to someone on my team? How will this help me reach my full potential? Prioritizing your own wellbeing sets a tone for everyone around you.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Don’t say things like ‘man up’ or ‘you’re making a mountain out of a molehill’. Don’t try to diminish what that person is going through. In all examples of burnout that I’ve ever seen, it isn’t a straw that broke the camel’s back. It’s multiple elements that contributed to that moment where you feel you can’t go any further.

Firstly, acknowledge that someone has hit that point and let that person define it and talk it through for themselves. Then, it’s about trying to find solutions. Support them in finding ways to move past that point of burnout. It’s important to remember that as a loved one or colleague, you won’t always have the answer or the tools you need in order to help someone so it’s sometimes about going beyond your understanding and being proactive about finding external resources to help them.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Encourage them to analyze why burnout occurred in the first place and support them in making the changes they need to in order for this to not happen again. There are layers of support so it’s important to understand what’s happened and why in order to provide the appropriate level of support.

The people I’ve seen bounce back from burnout successfully and with the least amount of negative impact are those that have taken time to explore other areas of their physical and mental health. For example, readdressing why they don’t have time for that morning run or swim. I’ve seen some fantastic turnarounds in people who have invested time in CBT therapy as well as traditional talking therapy. If someone broke their leg, I would support them in seeing a physio and ensure that it heals properly and it’s the same in a mental capacity. There needs to be a healing process.

What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Normalize talking about health and wellbeing. Raise mental wellness on the agenda. When we first went into lockdown in 2020, mental wellness was a big talking point and we were looking for ways we could support our team and members working from home. Our business is all about being together, so this was a challenge.

The pandemic coincided with the Black Lives Matter protests, and this was a major concern for our staff so we decided to hold a weekly team get together to discuss how we were all feeling about what was going on in the world and ways in which we could make positive change happen.

We’d already done our mental health training and taken mental health days for many years so it was on our agenda but we were keen to take this a step further. Jess, our Enterprise and Innovation Manager suggested a series called ‘Be the Change’ where we discuss different areas of diversity and inclusivity. This was a fantastic initiative and cultivated many important topics on conversation throughout our community.

We are starting a new event series in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs which will run every other Tuesday with a networking breakfast on the third Wednesday of every month. On Wednesday 20th October we have Health and Her joining us to discuss how the workplace can support women in menopause. We are really proud to have this kind of thing on our agenda and are passionate about supporting all areas of health and wellbeing. We need to normalize talking about mental health by doing it more and making a point of discussing it.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I’ve never seen a case of burnout where it’s just about one thing. If we think about the common stressors in work — the never ending to do list, time management, lack of support, taking on tasks outside of your job role, the list goes on. These are common challenges, and you’ll probably hear everyone say a mixture of these at some point in time but when you have someone who’s reaching a point of burnout, you’ll notice that everything is heightened and these stressors are amplified.

Everything becomes difficult to manage because as well as all the challenges that came before, you are now trying to navigate being burnt out on top of that. A common mistake is to think that removing one or even multiple problems will solve your problems but unfortunately in business it doesn’t work like that. If you remove three problems, they will be replaced by three other problems, so you need to go deeper. You need to analyze what is taking you to that point. I can guarantee that won’t be one thing, it will likely be a multitude of things that will all need to be adjusted or dialed down in order for you to regain a balance and improve the situation.

Step back, see the bigger picture, not just the detail within each situation. Analyse your situation and understand what you can and can’t change. Be proactive about the things you can change and accept the things you can’t.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

I’d like to remove the phrase ‘I’m not good at technology’ from everyone’s vocabulary in the UK. I’d replace it with ‘I’m really great at using technology’. My nan is in her 80’s and she can use Facebook, Alexa and WhatsApp. She didn’t grow up with technology but she lives in a house with multiple devices and AI. When people say ‘I’m not good at technology’ it’s because they are not confident at using it. We are all good at technology now because it’s part of our society.

I think that banning this phrase would empower people to use technology for good. The older generation have embraced technology but how much of it is being used to give them a better quality of life or prolong their independence? It’s the same in schools. Every child has access to iPads and computers but how much of that is being used for improving teaching and learning? Very little.

We need to move away from technology being a barrier and move to saying that we are all great at technology but how do we use it for good?

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

There are so many! As I mentioned, we have just launched a Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups so it would be fantastic to meet Bonita Stewart, Vice President, Global Partnerships at Google. Bonita has worked at Google for over 15 years and is a real pioneer in this space so I’m sure we’d have lots to talk about.

A few years ago, Cindy Rose visited Tramshed Tech. Cindy was Chief Executive Officer at Microsoft UK at the time and is now President of Microsoft Western Europe so it would be great to meet her successor Clare Barclay, and also Anne-Claire Lo Biano, Community & VC Manager at Microsoft for Startups.

