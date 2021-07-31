Louise Fahys Of Plan2Play: “Finding good people and building a team is hard”

Finding good people and building a team is hard. I don’t think people realize how hard it is. For a long time we hired people and they weren’t the right fit and I used to beat myself up, asking what I was doing wrong, why was it so hard to find people. I thought it was just me, but have come to realize that in general most owners feel this way too. When someone reminded me of that, things shifted and we looked more at how we were screening those were hiring.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Louise Fahys, CEO and Co-Founder of Plan2Play, a technology company serving the needs of the fitness and wellness industries.

Louise Fahys is the CEO and founder of Durham, North Carolina-based Plan2Play, a technology company serving the needs of the fitness and wellness industries. An accomplished software engineer with over 25-years of software development experience, Fahys served as the CEO of Code A Site, a software services firm whose clients include, Duke, NetApp, Cisco, Goodwill and the American Board of Professional Psychology. As a CrossFitter and lifelong wellness-enthusiast, she has witnessed first-hand the positive impact of well-run fitness communities and seen the challenges up close: member turnover, frazzled management, disconnected community, and business needs that, despite the best of intentions, slip through the cracks. Her goal is to help create thriving wellness-focused communities that benefit the people behind them as much as the people within them.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I discovered my love of tech early on. Starting when I was 13-years-old I went to what was then known as the New England Computer Camp. That is where I started to fall in love with computers and learning programming. From there I was hooked on anything to do with it. I originally thought I would become a programmer.

After graduating Manhattanville College in New York with a double major in computer science and psychology, I quickly began my career as a software engineer at Reuters. I started as a data analyst and then worked there for nine years in software engineering, leading teams and developing architecture mainly for their financial applications. While at Reuters, I helped to integrate the first online version of the Black Sholes model for the company. After having children and finding inspiration from my family of entrepreneurs, I left Reuters and decided to go out on my own. I always dreamt of running a business and opened a software services firm called Code A Site, a certified Microsoft Silver partner, where we specialized in SharePoint and custom intranet solutions. At that time my family and I were regularly playing tennis and I even served on the Junior Competition Committee for the USTA Southern Section. My appreciation for the sport led me to design an application called MyTennisGroup to simplify tennis scheduling for players, clubs and leagues.

On the personal side, about seven years ago, my teenage daughter and I started to get really into CrossFit and became a part of that community. At my local box, I saw a group of people who were not connected by anything else at that moment except for the fact that they were together exercising. That led me to consider how to cultivate community, outside of work, and increase productivity among my staff members. I found that if they could do something together outside of the office, their performance would be better. This led to my original idea called Plan2Play for Work, an online and app solution designed to create a company culture through real-life interactions. Employees indicate their interests and availability and Plan2Play for Work did the rest. The platform would help people to increase their productivity and happiness while helping organizations reduce turnover and increase employee satisfaction. Then came COVID -19 and everything changed for my business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Like many others, my work was derailed in March 2020. We were in the process of launching our real-life interaction mobile app and COVID hit, all but eliminating real-life interactions. The app we developed would assist employers in organizing in-person gatherings outside of work. Everyone was now quarantined and working from home. We had worked so hard on getting ready to pitch at an investor summit and also at finding new clients. Our story was even featured in a local Durham, NC tech news outlet. This was the path we were on and it was over before it began. The impact was devastating and slowly I knew it was time to pivot. Layton, my business partner and I went on a walk one day (all we could do during COVID) and discussed how and where we would now take our vision. We looked into tons of ideas including applications for HOAs. We researched the fitness industry and determined we would go back to the origin of the concept, which was the community built in our local CrossFit gyms. Plan2Play for Work simply became Plan2Play and today we use the technology to promote health and wellness through real-life interaction at gyms. Plan2Play’s ARC software (which stands for attract, run, connect) is a comprehensive fitness business platform that allows owners to save time, increase revenue, and foster community. We set out to empower business owners to build community and compete in an increasingly fragmented fitness space.

The lessons that I learned from this time starting my business are:

Don’t give-up. Look for the silver lining in things. This was one of the more devasting times in my career. I honestly was thinking to myself, do I need to look for a job as I had been my own boss for so long. Business is about problem solving and learning lessons. I sure have learned a few these past couple of years.

Look for the silver lining in things. This was one of the more devasting times in my career. I honestly was thinking to myself, do I need to look for a job as I had been my own boss for so long. Business is about problem solving and learning lessons. I sure have learned a few these past couple of years. Know when to pivot from something that isn’t working. his has been an ongoing lesson for a lot of my career.

from something that isn’t working. his has been an ongoing lesson for a lot of my career. Make sure you are passionate about the area you are pursuing. The amount of momentum that has come from being passionate, versus what I have seen in other parts of my career is so different. For me this path brings together all of my passions, software engineering, fitness and making a difference for others. Something I did not think was possible.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the biggest mistakes that I made early on was thinking I could start a successful business because I was a software engineer. I pretty much thought, oh I’m a good software engineer, I can open a business.

I had to learn how to run a business. You don’t realize that running a business is very different than what your skills are in your industry. I learned a lot of lessons over the years that could have been avoided if I had some proper guidance. That is why I know Plan2Play can help gym owners. They want to help their clients and impact them positively. I truly believe that the health and wellness industries have been waiting for a solution that encompasses all aspects of running the business. Gym owners tell us that dealing with multiple platforms for different areas of the business can be time consuming and frustrating for them and their team members. Our software empowers them to focus on what matters — the health and wellbeing of members. It is designed to effortlessly and efficiently tackle the day-to-day tasks associated with operations. From collaborating and communicating with team members to scheduling classes to information that tracks each client interaction and billing/payment processing.

One of our clients said to me recently that using Plan2Play gives him more time back in his day, allowing him to prioritize other aspects of running his gym — like coach development. Taking the knowledge that both my partner and I have from our varied experiences and harnessing it to help gym owners really get back to what they want to be doing is what I am most proud of today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The person who has made the most important impact on my current career is my partner in business and in life, Layton Judd. Layton is a highly successful tech entrepreneur. He has a rich understanding of how businesses can leverage software solutions to save time, connect with customers, and improve profitability. His commitment to strategy, execution, and customer service drives Plan2Play to not only meet but exceed clients’ needs.

He is one of the biggest supporters of everything I have ever done. I wouldn’t be doing this without him. When we first met, he kept asking me “what are you passionate about?” and has helped direct me back to where we want to go. He is not afraid to call me out on things that bring me away from my vision.

One thing I realized about myself during the process of launching ARC is that I am a visionary and innovator. When I look back to 2006, I came up with the idea of sports scheduling and doing it for tennis centers. However, in 2006 no one really cared about going online and doing that — yet. What I have noticed about all the things I have pursued is that I get into them very early and the market does not understand what I am selling.

Even the in real-life interaction app that we had designed targeting employees prior to COVID, I guarantee you in the next few years, that will be the next big thing you will hear about. What Layton is really good at doing is looking at it from the business standpoint of where is there a need, we don’t need to educate them on a solution to a problem they don’t have and what other things can we put in place.

We have those strengths and weaknesses where we help each other out. He challenges my thinking and complements my skills. Since the day I met him he has pushed me to pursue this path because I am passionate about it. I would not be where I am without him. I am grateful for guidance and support.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Coming out of the pandemic, boutique fitness studios, especially those with independent owners (many husband and wife teams) need to be able to offer the same level of service as larger, corporately-owned facilities. It’s no secret that many entrepreneurs in the fitness and wellness industries are frustrated with having to use multiple platforms for various aspects of running their business. They needed a solution that could do everything for them in one place. That is why we developed a software that truly enables them to focus on members instead of having to spend hours tied to the computer.

One of our current clients said to me recently that we understand the pain points of fitness professionals and switching to this platform has already saved her hours of work on keeping track of her coaches’ schedules. It’s important that entrepreneurs have the tools they need to compete in an increasingly fragmented fitness space. We are getting them back to doing what they really love and are passionate about — spending more of their time working with people. They enjoy making a difference and bigger impact in the world, and we can assist them in their goals. That is why we do what we do.

I feel that if we can empower small business owners to be successful we will positively impact the physical and mental health of their members. If we make the user experience easier for everyone we will accomplish that.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

As a CrossFitter, lifelong health enthusiast and fitness entrepreneur, my goal is help create thriving wellness-focused communities that benefit the people behind them as much as the people within them. There are five simple steps I follow to manage my own lifestyle and to help me focus on more positive outcomes every day:

It take six weeks to create a habit. If you are looking to make a difference in an area of your life you really have to stick with it for six weeks for that to become a habit and to start to see results. Building better habits takes time. So if you are looking to drink more water, drink a bottle of water for lunch every day for six weeks and then it becomes your norm. It’s ok if you mess up every now and then. Just give yourself permission to slip and get back on track. Set goals, track your progress and reward yourself for those things that you do well. I think a lot of times we say we are going to reward ourselves and we don’t and that also has an impact on doing it again. Whether we like to admit it or not, we like to feel rewarded and we reward other people, but we don’t always do it for ourselves. However, these incentives can serve as great motivators. So have the ice cream. Rewarding yourself for victories, big and small, will make a world of difference! Just because your inner voice says no, doesn’t mean your actions can’t say yes. A lot of times in our heads we say oh I’m no in the mood to the gym today, or no I can’t go that last mile I’m too tired, or look at them, they are lifting so much more than me. But you can make yourself. I constantly have conversations with myself when I’m working out, saying I’m going to stop after this next round. Do I stop? No. I might be able to stop, but I keep going and say to myself “you got this.” You are what you believe and if you believe you can do it, you will. Interact with the people around you. We don’t realize how much of an impact we have on others mental wellness just as much as they have on ours. Just a simple smile to the mailman, a hello to someone at the coffee shop, or small talk while waiting for the elevator can make a person feel really good and can change the course of their day, and even yours. Remember you can be that individual. Take the first step and initiate a conversation or kind gesture. One of the things that I do for myself every day is to self-journal. You don’t need to buy a fancy journal. It’s about every day getting up and saying to yourself what I am grateful for, what are my goals, what are my targets, and then at night saying to yourself, what lessons did I learn today, what wins did I have. So many times in life we set goals in our heads but we really don’t take action. This method has really helped me keep my goals in line with my actions.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people it would be for them to understand the impact of the lack of social interaction. We all know human interaction and connection are important, but go on with our day like it’s not. We all have reasons not to do things and make excuses. If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s the importance of people around others, whether at work, school, or our daily errands. Loneliness, and the health implications from it, was on the rise even before 2020.

According to Forbes article, “A Lack Of Workplace Connection Is Costing You“, written before we all had to social distance, the author cites that the cost of not connecting with those around us poses significant threats to personal health and that the mortality impact of loneliness is the same as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. With most our day spent at work, the cost of not connecting with those around us poses significant threats to personal health and organizational performance. A Cigna study revealed that only around half of Americans (53%) say they have meaningful, daily face-to-face social interactions, including an extended conversation with a friend or spending quality time with family. Loneliness increases the risk for cardiovascular disease, depression and anxiety. When we’re lonely we’re less engaged, less productive and less creative. Another study by the American Psychological Association concluded that lonely people are at a greater risk for premature death.

Our Plan2Play free mobile app for customers, which works alongside the Plan2Play software, helps remove the barrier. In life, and in your friend group, there are those people who initiate and those who participate. I want people to think about which one they are. Are they the one who starts things, makes the plans or are they the one who participates but does not reciprocate? Both sides get frustrated and neither understands the other. The app is meant to make it easy on both sides to keep the interaction going for gym members who want to interact outside of the studio. It allows them to communicate with one another, helping foster a sense of community and build friendships. Through our software, we can help to facilitate these relationships and inspire connections needed so much again.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

The 5 things I wish someone would have told me before I started at the beginning of my career are:

Finding good people and building a team is hard. I don’t think people realize how hard it is. For a long time we hired people and they weren’t the right fit and I used to beat myself up, asking what I was doing wrong, why was it so hard to find people. I thought it was just me, but have come to realize that in general most owners feel this way too. When someone reminded me of that, things shifted and we looked more at how we were screening those were hiring. Make sure your business partner challenges you. I was good friends (and still am) with my first business partner, and we agreed a lot — perhaps too much — and this didn’t help our business thrive. I believe it’s important to have someone that asks you the tough questions, who challenges your ideas, and to have those uncomfortable conversations. Sharing different points of views and opinions only makes the business better. Communication and messaging are critical to success. If the people who work for you don’t know what your business does and are not on the same page, you have a huge problem. If someone walks up to one of your employees in an elevator and asks “who do you work for and what do they do?” and they are not able to answer it in a sentence that is impactful on the other side then they probably don’t understand what they are doing either. Running a business is harder than it looks. Be transparent with your employees. Your staff needs to know they can be honest with you, too. I switched that mentality that years ago and became much more open with my staff on the financials and making sure they know our goals and where we were headed. If they are working with you, they want to be successful too and having that information is key. As I am constantly learning and growing, there is another lesson for me that is ongoing I am going to add — Branding is not just about your business, it’s about you too. We all know this theoretically but don’t always practice it. Making sure you put yourself out there and communicate what you are passionate about. Let people get to know you. You have a story to tell and how it connects with your business. Don’t be afraid of putting yourself out there.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

The cause I am most passionate about is mental health. I know how important it is from my own experiences, especially during COVID. I didn’t feel myself at all. Never before, in my lifetime, have we seen a collective experience such as this that cut us off from family and friends for over a year. We held holidays over Zoom. We no longer even hugged each other. Human interaction and being active are critical to our physical and mental health. A 2021 report by Harvard University says that the global pandemic deepened an epidemic of loneliness in America, which in turn increased depression and mental illness in many. Regular exercise is shown to help these issues and community-based exercise facilities like gyms and fitness studios can create a supportive community.

I am happy to see that coming out of this year and a half of being isolated, studios are starting to host members in-person again. People are ready to go back to fitness facilities and connect with and meet new people in real-life. The gym is a natural place to do that and our software makes it possible to help facilitate and foster these relationships among members. I can see how our software will be of even greater importance as fitness facilities work to build an active community among members. COVID hit us all hard, but now is the time to rebound and thrive, IRL.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Website — https://plan2play.com

Linkedin Plan2Play — https://www.linkedin.com/company/plan2play/

LinkedIn Louise — https://www.linkedin.com/in/louisefahys/

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/Plan2PlayIRL/

Thank you for these fantastic insights!