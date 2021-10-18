Louisa Lawless of KÖE Kombucha: “Create Balance”

Create Balance: You stand your ground and have boundaries. You respect yourself, have limits, aren’t afraid to say no, and know when it’s time to step out of the office and rest.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Melissa Lin.

Melissa Lin is a previously successful chemical engineer turned 7-figure business coach and business owner. She is a business, sales, and content expert in the online space. She went from stuck in her 9–5 to making multiple-5 figure months and working for herself. Now, she helps other women do the same with their online businesses!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

From a very young age, I was taught that in order to be successful, I needed to check these items off my bucket list: go to college, study engineering, graduate, find a successful job, and marry somebody that can also support me financially. This was all that I knew so naturally, I did as my parents and teachers advised me to do. I graduated college with my B.S. in Chemical Engineering, found a nice job with great benefits, and started to build my success story. After I had “made it” and found “success” based off what I was taught growing up, I still felt something was missing and knew that I wanted even more which led me into entrepreneurship.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

The trend I found in my life: as I was getting promoted, my work days grew longer, my income was barely growing, and my happiness level was shrinking. I had so many things I wanted to accomplish but didn’t see how it could happen in my lifetime. I was the girl wanting to travel 6 months out of the year, fund charities, start my own charities, and more. My dream bubble was growing bigger each minute of the day, but my 9–5 wasn’t. I knew I had to make a change if I wanted to create a different life for myself.

AND I DID THE DARN THING! I started my first business as a side-hustle while in my 9–5. I quickly grew my business to six figures and left my 9–5 to run my business full time — and yes, I was so terrified to leave a job that for 20+ years I was taught was the only way to be “safe and secure” in life. Now, today I run my own 7-figure business as a Business Coach for women ready to start, build, and scale their online businesses. I get to serve my clients while working from home, on the couch in my pajamas, or while traveling around the world.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Before starting my business, I never imagined this being true: most of my best friends I’ve met through the internet. I’ve met them through social media, virtual events, masterminds, and more! Along with incredible friendships, I’ve also found most of my team members all online or through virtual events as well!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First would be Integrity: I believe in honesty, respect, responsibility, and helping others as a human. I’ve always believed in treating others how I’d want to be treated which starts with being integrable. Second would be Persistent: I’m somebody that will take action, be prompt, take radical responsibility, and never give up. I knew that to get where I wanted to go, it wouldn’t be easy, and I kept going. Third would be Ambition: I’m somebody that’s always wanting more and knowing it’s always available to me. I’m striving to help more people, give more to the world, and create an even bigger impact.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

As a woman that has worked in male-dominated industries in the past and now running my own 7-figure business, I still see gender stereotypes and unconscious gender bias around the world. I do believe that we have made a move in the right direction, however there’s a lot more work that gets to be done.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Before my entrepreneurship journey began, I had worked in the field as a chemical engineer for approximately 6–7 years and encountered gender bias. In one of my jobs, I was the only female engineer in the department and my boss treated me very differently than the male engineers in our department. My calculations were being triple checked, I had been passed over for important assignments, was paid less, received less support from my boss, and more.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Reminder herself that she does not need anybody else’s approval, only her own. She gets to be her most authentic self and should not need to be “less of” or “more of” anything to make others feel “uneasy” as this is typically a projection from those around her.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We can start with reframing our stories around powerful women: we get to celebrate them. We as a society can work on becoming more conscious and emotionally intelligent. We get to support women into more senior roles in the workplace, support more women in starting their own businesses, support women into more leadership roles, and beyond.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Before I started my own business, I was a chemical engineer and had always worked in a male-dominated industry. In college, my engineering class was less than 10% female. In my professional career, I was typically the only female on the manufacturing floor. I’ve been asked to triple check calculations, I’ve been asked to focus on the aesthetics side of group projects. I was told that I wouldn’t “make it” in a male dominated industry. So yes, many uncomfortable situations and it gets to change. This is one of the many reasons I started my own business with the mission to empower women through entrepreneurship and their own businesses.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Fighting gender stereotypes such as: the story that women are “too emotional” to lead, gender pay gap, microaggression, and more. As the world is working towards improving and shifting these, there are some things we can start doing today.

We have challenges and with all challenges, there’s also opportunity and reframes we can create. For example, I’ve led hundreds of meetings where I was the only woman in the room. Instead of seeing this as a challenge, I look at it as an opportunity where as the only woman in the room, I do stand out and I’m also very likely to be remembered. Again, some progress has been made, and there is much more work to be done on the gender equality scale.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

At first, yes. As somebody that is very persistent, I did everything I could to make my business a success. The time I was putting into my business was starting to weave into my personal life and even my career. There were many months where I spent my lunch hour working on my business. There were many months where I spent my family time on my business. At one point, I felt the burnout and almost gave up, and it was because of my lack of boundaries between my personal life, career, and business.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

The tipping point was when I had hit my biggest moment of burnout in my business; I had lost sight of the important experiences and people in my life. I knew that there had to be a better way and decided to create boundaries in all areas of my life. I became intentional about my boundaries for my personal life and boundaries for my business. I created “business hours”, added in client boundaries, removed all business items from my personal phone, added in more family/fun time into my calendar weekly, and more!

Something that I’ve learned over the years is that you can create balance as you’re starting a business. I’ve heard so many say that they would rather spend 80 hours a week as an entrepreneur than 40 hours a week in their 9–5 working for somebody else and what I see many do is stick to that, lose sight of everything around them (as I did years ago), and allow that to become their new norm. What I believe to be true is that you can build a successful business without “sacrificing” or “hustling” 80 hours a week. We started our businesses to create more freedom in our lives and we are allowed to lean into that and enjoy the process!

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

What I see and experience in the world is that as a woman in leadership, how we show up and appear can be essential. I think there’s always been pressure on women to dress a certain way and look a certain way, so yes, appearance and beauty is valued by society to an extent.

I believe that beauty truly comes from within: how we show up, how we treat others, our confidence, etc. Over the years, I’ve learned to dress and appear in ways that feel good to me. Some days this is dressing up, some days this is more casual. I’m truly my best self when I’m feeling good.

How is this similar or different for men?

My experience is that more comments are made around a woman’s appearance than a man’s appearance. Whether this is simply on social media or at the workplace, I think that society puts more pressure and expectation on women around their appearance.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Authenticity: Being your most authentic self is your greatest asset. You are the only you in this world which is what makes you incredible. Integrity: You are honest, hold true to your values, and want to do the right thing. Confidence: You step into your power, believe in yourself, know exactly who you are, and what you want. Support System: Surround yourself with other like-minded women that will continue to challenge you, lift you up, and celebrate you. Create Balance: You stand your ground and have boundaries. You respect yourself, have limits, aren’t afraid to say no, and know when it’s time to step out of the office and rest.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to brunch with Vera Wang. She is an inspiration to all women around the world, teaching us that it’s never too late to go after your dreams.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.