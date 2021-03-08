Louisa Booth of Popband London: “Beauty is full of women supporting women”

Beauty is full of women supporting women, I came from a very male dominated industry, Investment Banking, the biggest surprise and joy was that the beauty world is full of women helping women, I constantly try to give back to others now that I have learnt so much.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Louisa Booth.

Louisa Booth founded Popband London founded in 2012 after transitioning from her career as an investment banker. Popband when she found herself cutting traditional hair ties out of her daughters’ hair, and thought …enough! Today she has expanded to offer Popbrushes, Popmasks, and Popfresh.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am from the UK and was born in Oxfordshire in 1971, I have an older brother and we had an idyllic childhood in the countryside. I have always had wanderlust, and left the UK when I was 17 to travel the world! I traveled for 6 years, living in Chicago, Hong Kong and Tokyo, working as a model (not easy as I am 5’3)

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “If it’s a good idea, go ahead and do it. It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than it is to get permission” this resonates with me as it appeals to my entrepreneurial spirit, I love a good idea!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Color Purple this film bought the feminist novel to life and I loved it almost as much as the book, Whoopi Goldberg was Spielberg’s first female lead, and also Ferris Buellers Day off, just because he lived that day off to the fullest, and got away with it, even my teenage daughters love that film 34 years later!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Our business was enjoying significant growth towards the end of 2019, then the pandemic hit.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

We kept our cool, continued to produce high-quality products, but we asked our customers what they needed from us next, and we were inundated with requests for an alternative to messy and drying hand sanitizing gel that can make you smell like a brewery!

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Pop fresh was born, biodegradable wipes that are alcohol-free with delicious essential oils so they smell wonderful!

How are things going with this new initiative?

Now in 5 scents, Popfresh are sold in many retailers such as Kohls, Nordstoms and Anthropologie to name a few!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am forever grateful to my family, my husband Steve who now works in the business, and helps takes a lot of stress off of my plate, and my daughters, who work on our social media, and photography, as well as understanding when i am busy and stressed, I hope I have taught them a lot on my journey and I think they are proud of what I have achieved.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1.You can’t do everything, I remember meeting a PR company once and they were asking me who did what, every answer was “me”, I soon realize that I needed to delegate as we had grown so much there were not enough hours in the day!

2.Beauty is full of women supporting women, I came from a very male-dominated industry, Investment Banking, the biggest surprise and joy was that the beauty world is full of women helping women, I constantly try to give back to others now that I have learned so much!

3. Ask for help. I used to think that most entrepreneurs try and do everything. This can lead to burn out and being completely overwhelmed!

4. Do a basic Accounting course, it is vital to understand basic accounting principles, however boring it might sound!

5.Understand how important social media is. It was only in the last 5–6 years that we really invested in this it is wonderful to be able to speak directly to your customers!

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I stay mentally healthy by finding joy outside, being in the great outdoors with my dogs and my daughter’s horse helps me relax, I am an animal lover through and through and I am not sure the last year would have been as happy without them. Oh, and if I feel overwhelmed with what’s going on in the world, I just don’t watch the news for a few days!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

For us as a Brand our philosophy is to make “The Worlds Kindest”, to encourage people to be kind to themselves, If I could influence any kind of change in the world it would be to encourage everyone to show more kindness and love to other.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with The Queen, bet she has some great stories!

How can our readers follow you online?

We can be found on Instagram at @lovethepopband!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!