Louie Reformina Of Turning Point Brands: “Acknowledging your own ignorance is the first step to enlightenment”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Louie Reformina.

Louie Reformina is the CFO of Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I studied engineering as an undergraduate at Cornell University, which led to an investment banking internship at Goldman Sachs. Goldman was a great training ground for all things finance-related and provided a solid foundation for my early career. This led to my transition to the investment world, where I spent a few years working in private equity at Vestar Capital Partners.

While at Vestar, part of my time there was spent evaluating companies in the consumer space, including companies that had been distressed. My team was focused on trying to pivot these distressed companies to growth-mode by improving their balance sheets and investing in the business. This was a great launching pad for me before attending graduate school.

After studying at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, I spent years in various roles on Wall Street, including at Perella Weinberg Partners, Waterfront Capital Partners and Point72. Taking these experiences across different industries and companies, I applied my background knowledge and lessons learned to my current role as CFO at Turning Point Brands. Through my diverse industry experience, I am able to re-think and reassess our data and strategy, as well as the way that we deploy our capital at Turning Point Brands.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

From a company perspective, our products and management team previously hail from big tobacco companies. That said, I am able to bring to the team a different viewpoint having worked in and invested in different industries. Since the tobacco industry is heavily protected by regulation, there was a sheltered environment that led to less innovation until recently. By coming in with a growth mindset, I helped to push some of our initiatives that are helping us outgrow the industry.

From a personal perspective, Filipinos are underrepresented in the business world, especially in the C-suite. There are thousands of public companies in the U.S. today, and very few Filipinos are C-suite executives. Given this lack of diversity, I feel strongly that this is something the corporate world should work to change. In my current role, I’m hoping to show that it can be done and help to encourage other Filipinos to pursue these positions and opportunities going forward.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest parts starting out at Turning Point Brands was understanding what all of the base products are. It has been fun to learn the difference between a blunt, joint and spliff and, with the market evolving, there is always something new to learn. I like to think it was funny to get in the weeds, pun intended, on some of the terms that I just wasn’t familiar with.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One of my mentors who played an integral role when I first started out in my career was my former private equity mentor, David Hooper, who I worked with at Vestar Capital. We were working on a deal that involved a distressed consumer brand which — when looking back — had a lot of parallels to what Turning Point Brands has faced pivoting from distress to growth. David and I have managed to stay in touch over the years, and I’ve been able to lean on his experience in the consumer space and try to apply those learnings to my current position.

A newer mentor of mine is Chris Tanco, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at 7-Eleven, who is of Filipino descent. It’s really nice to be able to have someone with a similar background in another leadership role who supports you in what you’re doing and works in an industry that your products touch. He has highlighted the importance of having your own informal personal Board to help you develop as an executive.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has “withstood the test of time”? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive and when disrupting an industry is not so positive? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In my opinion, “disruption” is a term that people like to use as a buzzword, but the particular industry that I work in was ripe for it. Due to the protections, especially from a regulatory perspective, there was a lot of complacency for the existing players in the tobacco industry.

Specifically with the iconic brand Zig-Zag, I felt that we were behind the industry in terms of innovation, and I saw that there were plenty of companies who were disrupting the industry — and we weren’t participating in it. Our recent disruption of our own company helped us in catching up with others, such as in the e-commerce space, where we had a clear opportunity for growth.

I do think that we have to be careful of how quickly disruption happens and the greater overall impact on the organization. Turning Point Brands had a providential moment that we’ve been able to capitalize on to reach some of our greater potential.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Acknowledging your own ignorance is the first step to enlightenment. It’s really important to recognize that you are a perpetual learner, no matter where you may be in your career. Keeping this in mind will help you to expand your viewpoints and be open to learning more. There is a benefit to diversifying your experience. Whether it be a new experience within your organization or outside of it, diversifying your experience and getting outside of your comfort zone will help you to bring fresh perspectives to a situation and also help you to cultivate a more holistic view of any issue (be it at work, outside of work, etc.) that comes your way. When you notice that something is below the standard, and you do nothing about it, you set a new standard. You should always focus on improving it. I try to ensure that I am always learning how to make Turning Point Brands better and focus on the growth of the company in as many ways as possible.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Given that Turning Point Brands was distressed for a while before we went public, we fell behind. Right now, our next step is for us to become the company that leads innovation in the space. The advantage of being a smaller company is that we can be more agile and pivot rather quickly when necessary. In terms of our growth, we’ll be making a move to be more entrepreneurial and start leading the industry instead of following it.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

A recent read of mine that has resonated my thinking is Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know by Adam Grant. It ties into doing more listening instead of being so focused on asserting your own views. The author talks a lot about motivational interrogation, where your conversations are more focused on asking questions as a way that will ultimately lead to the answer. The best way to develop that habit is through constant repetition and practice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is, “Cleverness is a gift; kindness is a choice.” We may not always be right, but we can always be kind. This is something that, as a leader and manager, I try to always keep in mind.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Being a Filipino executive at a public U.S. company is something that’s meaningful for me, given where my family and I came from. When I graduated college, I shied away from the corporate roles, because I didn’t see Filipino leaders advancing in the business world. Having examples of diverse leaders who people can look up to is important for others to see that this is, indeed, possible and to remember to always follow your dreams. This is extremely important to me, and I hope that I can encourage others to follow a similar path.

