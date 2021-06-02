Lou Thurmon Shonka of Harbor Retail: “I believe in solid corporate citizenship as well”

When you can provide confidence to what is normally a stressful purchase experience or save time in what can be a long purchase consideration cycle, you are giving the gift of ease to the shopper.

If not for a fork in the road, you might have elected Lou to congress. Despite early aspirations for a career in politics, her path ultimately led her to make a difference in another way — as a development officer for national and international nonprofits.

Lou’s background includes training in anthropology, sociology, and qualitative research methodologies. In other words, she has profound insight into what motivates people, what makes them tick, and what makes them want to buy, give, and advocate. She is a skilled trend-spotter and an expert on retail point-of-sale and point-of-wait strategies. She has worked with brands such as Belkin, Boar’s Head, Hallmark, H&R Block, LG, MillerCoors, Sprint, and many more.

Lou is currently the vice president of marketing for HARBOR Retail, a custom retail experience design + build firm. Lou also sits as an advisory board member of the Missouri State University Design Thinking Program and is an advocate for No Kid Hungry and Giving the Basics. Outside of the boardroom and strategy meetings, you can find Lou perfecting her martial arts skills, in the kitchen testing recipes, or entertaining friends and family.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born with a passion for making memories. From my childhood to the present, I’m the one in the group who will add in a layer of the unexpected (from silly to thoughtful, or educational to entertaining). I have always viewed every moment as an opportunity for an experience.

Fast forward to college (all the way back when the World Wide Web was just emerging as a “real” thing), and my passion for creating engaging and meaningful experiences turned into a blue-hot flame as I realized you could marry business strategy with everyday life experiences. I mean, you could make a career (and money) giving someone else a positive memory. I was all about seizing that opportunity.

I didn’t start out in the for-profit sector, though. I began flexing my teeny-tiny post-college thinking and doing muscles as a development officer for an international humanitarian organization.

A few years into my adulting and nonprofit paychecks, I realized this: Although I loved philanthropy, I was restless and considerably less flexible with my funds than my circle of friends. I was ready to sashay my way into the for-profit sector. And beyond becoming a cruise ship director, I thought: “What better way to make some ‘dollas’ and create amazing experiences for people than to get into experiential advertising?” Yes, it’s OK to laugh at the admission. I’m laughing as I share it.

It was, however, a focused shift. I knew where I wanted to be, and I went after that. It was my business acumen, program management, and financial skills that helped me shift from nonprofit work into advertising. It was my organizational development, strategic planning, national network I gained from conferences and advisory boards, and business development skills that helped me shift from shopper marketing into retail experience design and build. The story of my career is not linear, but it does have a red thread woven through its tapestry — the red thread of creating memories for others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

This is actually a very tough question to reflect upon, as my work provides interesting moments and fascinating insights almost every day. The people I have met over the years, it’s really their stories that have been the most interesting to me — especially during the years I found myself heavy into ethnography research projects.

One project in particular was for a financial brand that wanted to learn how to better connect with its first-generation Latinx customers and potential customers. The red thread woven through every ethnographic interview I did for this project was the internal conflict each demographic’s participants had with their bilingual upbringing, specifically not learning Spanish or a Spanish dialect directly from their parents. Each participant realized that if the language was learned directly from parents, life lessons, family history, and more would have been shared. It would have been so much more than a language lesson — it would have been a connection to a lineage.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

Here is a great reminder to slow down and not forget the basics. This story is not from my green days right after school, but well into my midlevel years.

Several years ago, I sat on a keynote panel for Techweek that was covering the topic of drones. I was recruited to represent the advertising/entertainment and arts sector, specific to leveraging the “new-access” drones brought to these sectors and to give advice on navigating what was then new territory regarding permitting, pilot licensing, aerospace regulations, and so forth.

The invitation to participate hit during a very busy time, so I rushed through the details: Techweek, check. (Yes, we definitely want to have our firm represented at an event like this.) Topic, check. (Yes, we definitely want to be seen as experts in drones and drone footage.) Keynote panel, check. (Yes, I’m personally all about a conversation and panel interview questions versus a single speech or presentation.) Check, check, check.

I thought I had reviewed all the details during the recruitment call and during subsequent event preparation calls — until moments before I went on stage. As I was being hooked up to a microphone, I was introduced to my co-panelists (all of whom I knew by name and company, but not by background and personal achievements).

I found myself on stage with a former Navy SEAL and founder of a national nonprofit to empower veterans, a software engineer for armed aircraft, and a data modernizer for ground control fleet modernization for unmanned aerial vehicles. Let’s just say that sharing your tips and tricks to leverage drones for national commercials and increasing your creative portfolio strength without needing a Hollywood budget was … humbling. I mean, these men were sharing stories and points of view on drones protecting our national security, and I was speaking about how you can soup up your storytelling through aerial footage that doesn’t need a full production crew and lift equipment.

I was the last person to be introduced on stage. After each introduction, they wanted us to say a few words. I looked over at my co-panelists and then out to the audience, smiled, and said something along the lines of: “Thank you for that introduction and for the opportunity to share the stage with Sean and Patrick. While they will be sharing how they are helping to protect our freedom of expression and commerce, I’ll be representing the softer side of drones.”

This is my way of saying slow down and do your homework. I should have known more about who I would be on stage with and how to better incorporate my knowledge with that of my partner panelists. The breadth of the drone conversation was interesting — from military to marketing — but I could have given the audience so much more value if I just did my homework.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Always! One of the most awesome elements of working for a client-based firm versus a single entity is you have the opportunity to learn and elevate multiple brands and organizations. The diversity of this setup in turn allows you to observe trends across industry sector subsets, demographics, and more. Although NDAs prohibit me from sharing specifics on current exciting initiatives, I can say HARBOR is in the midst of several highly personalized and elevated in-store experiences which not only give shoppers unique content specific to the brick-and-mortar channel, but also allow the shopper to carry said content experience home. This is extremely beneficial for large purchase considerations. It provides a new level of convenience and value for the shopper as they advance along what is now a new path within the purchase journey.

When you can provide confidence to what is normally a stressful purchase experience or save time in what can be a long purchase consideration cycle, you are giving the gift of ease to the shopper.

The many lifestyle shifts brought on by the pandemic forced advancements in the retail sector that were on retailers’ and brands’ radars for 2025 and beyond. Because retailers and brands were forced to accelerate this timeline for practical operational omnichannel enhancements such as buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery; curbside; and so on, they now have the shopper demand for more meaningful experiences in store beyond quick-fix convenience and product availability. Demographic preferences have evolved, meaning in-store offerings from operations to customer experiences have new opportunities to win share of preference, share of wallet, and share of voice. At the end of the day, these new demands and expectations have created a new horizon line for brands and retailers, and they are responding. So as brands and retailers continue on their pursuit of capturing lifetime customer value, you can expect a more relevant and relational blend of traditional and rich internet-of-things experiences unique only to the brick-and-mortar channel.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

This is a fantastic question. When professionals hit a solid stride in their careers and push slightly too far — shifting from a steady and strong pace to a sprint way too soon — they bypass the gift of stamina and burn out well before the finish line.

The best tip I ever received for building endurance is to focus on something bigger than work. In fact, this was an actual “people strategy” for an agency I once represented. The data to back up this advice seems almost endless. Outside experiences and breaks from the norm bring you inspiration, new energy, and an ability to keep an objective perspective in your life. So pick a hobby. Take a day trip. Volunteer. Talk to a stranger. Focus on self-care. The opportunities are endless. Just know that at the end of the day, we’re all expendable. We might be really fantastic at our roles, consistently bring amazing results, people might love us, and so forth — but there are tons of smart, hardworking, likable people out there who could also do a solid job in your role. So invest in yourself, take time for other priorities, and watch how the influence of those experiences positively impacts your professional life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

This is the type of question you can answer too quickly. If one truly stops to reflect — I mean really reflect — odds are they would end up with two answers:

There would be a long, long list of people who are all equally impactful and irreplaceable in a person’s trajectory of success. There would be “the person.” Not a single person who did some short-term thing, but a person who was always there.

I was always told to find a mentor outside your business sector. You’ll be able to translate between your two worlds, so there’s no harm in consistently connecting with someone who will listen, push (softly or directly), and advise from logic and instinct.

My person just happens to be a Ph.D. chemist. In other words, I’m an experiential marketing and business development enthusiast, and my person who provides a foundation of clear, meaningful, empathic, and strategic counsel happens to be a scientist. Dr. McLaughlin lives in Arizona, and I’m in the Midwest. Dr. McLaughlin also spent more years in school than in the professional world compared to me. I could go on and on about the differences. The point is that it’s the differences that create deeper conversation, brainstorming, and appreciation for each other.

My encouragement is this: Find “your” person outside your industry sector. Make certain you like them as a person. After all, it’s a friendship just as much as it is a business relationship.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I was raised with the expectation that you must leave the world better than how you found it. For me, this means investing both time and finances in youth dignity programs (shelter, food, education, and social experiences) and environmental causes locally, nationally, and globally.

I believe in solid corporate citizenship as well. I have worked for organizations with strong philanthropic commitments as well as organizations that operate as “neutral,” supporting nothing besides the professional development of team members. From personal observation and experience, organizations that are not afraid to make a statement around a specific cause and that are willing to share a portion (small or large) of profits to that cause end up winning in the long run, as they have a higher employee engagement rate.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

Operational customer experiences are now normalized. The pandemic forced retailers that had yet to fully roll out operational customer experiences (like BOPIS or curbside) to advance their timelines. Now, retail offerings are table stakes. We will also see a continued focus on cleanliness and safety in stores.

Additionally, with more than two-thirds of shoppers checking return policies before they purchase, we’ll also be seeing more and more centralized services options, from Amazon lockers in your local convenience store to mall-based pickup stations and return services.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

Brick and mortar will never die. In fact, the success of e-commerce is dependent upon brick and mortar. Yep, you read that correctly. There is a hidden cost to e-commerce. Take a seasoned brand such as Nike: In 2020, digital sales jumped 75% while margins dropped from 2019. This was due to high fulfillment costs.

Also, more than 60% of the U.S population continues to view shopping as an outing, and this percentage increases when a large or major purchase is under consideration.

There will continue to be a blend of online convenience shopping, but in-store retail is here to stay. It just looks a little different than it once did.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse“ has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Let’s take a look at Kroger. It has an innovation team that’s deeply focused on empathy for both its customers and the company itself. When you have that balance, you create needed, valued, and/or sustainable solutions.

Kroger has demonstrated category advancement for over a decade, whether that’s through new product development such as more plant-based food options for “flexitarian” lifestyles, fighting food waste, or shoring up in-store operations (think self-service). Kroger is always balancing the win-win for both its shoppers and the company. Companies only focused on their shareholder value might win in the financial column, but their brand reputation, culture, and customer loyalty are usually weak because one is too small a number for greatness.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

This is an interesting question, as there are so many factors within international relations, global trade, and manufacturing that impact the future of inventory in general, let alone market value for goods. Outside of these uncontrollable factors (insert wincing side-grin here), I can’t stress this enough: demonstrate value.

Shoppers today are increasing their mindsets and behaviors to support brands and retailers that share like-minded priorities. Finding a deal versus finding something cheap: We are hearing this as an active conversation across multiple demographics. Yes, there are certain items consumers need immediately, and their purchase decision is made solely on that need. For the numerous purchase types, however, shoppers both consciously and subconsciously look at the source of the product. So tell your value story:

How, where, and why do you source or develop your products in the way you do?

How is your customer’s life better with your product?

What does your brand do with portions of its profit?

What’s next in the product development pipeline that can positively impact the lifestyle of your customer?

How can your product be used in partnership with other brands and products on the market apart from your company’s?

How do you help your potential customer along the path to purchase for a major purchase decision?

How easy is your return policy? Also, what does your customer service do that is different and better than competitors?

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

At HARBOR, our client collaboration often includes the journey of taking the initiative at hand and elevating the experience we are helping them design. We build from a good retail experience to a great retail experience.

Our “Great Retail Litmus Test” consists of these points:

Is it relevant? At the most basic level, does your retail experience directly and immediately connect the shopper to your product, its purpose, and its benefits?

At the most basic level, does your retail experience directly and immediately connect the shopper to your product, its purpose, and its benefits? Is it relational? Are you authentically connecting to your shoppers? Does this connection encourage an engaging exchange?

Are you authentically connecting to your shoppers? Does this connection encourage an engaging exchange? Is it simple? “Simple” sounds easy, but translating complex messaging (often in an overstimulating environment) is an art. Is your experience natural enough for the shopper to ease into engagement without assistance?

“Simple” sounds easy, but translating complex messaging (often in an overstimulating environment) is an art. Is your experience natural enough for the shopper to ease into engagement without assistance? Is it shareable/memorable? Significance and surprise. These elements alone are strong, but when put together, they’re shareable. What are you giving to your shopper that will stop them mentally or physically with delight, amazement, or respect?

Significance and surprise. These elements alone are strong, but when put together, they’re shareable. What are you giving to your shopper that will stop them mentally or physically with delight, amazement, or respect? Is it valuable? Time is the resource we cannot duplicate. Is your experience honoring the time your shopper is giving to your brand? Valuable content triggers deep, positive, and evocative responses. Know your shopper and push to provide value to them.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m all about dignity. It’s the basic right of every human. I’m also all about a good combination package. So let’s unite the “stay present,” “be kind,” and “I’m third” movements.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Although we are usually in stores taking in the latest trends or collaborating with clients, the best place to connect with HARBOR is on LinkedIn. We are actively sharing retail experience news, points of view, published articles, and original research.

