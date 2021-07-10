Lou Stokes: “Practise self love and encourage them to do it with you”

People need to fully understand that an eating disorder is not just about food and what you do and don’t eat or just about your body and the way you look, it’s so much deeper than that and that needs to be highlighted. It is not a choice but a mental illness and can be life threatening if not treated. In my own experience my eating disorder came from trauma and it was a way for me to channel that trauma, to feel in control of something as everything else seemed out of control in my life.

As a part of my interview series with public figures who struggled with and coped with an eating disorder, I had the pleasure to interview Lou Stokes. Lou is a Style consultant, confidence coach, published author and international speaker, plus yoga and meditation teacher.

She dedicates her time helping female artists and creative souls to exude self confidence, and transform style and the way they show up in the world to become the magnetic woman they were born to be. Lou mentors women all over the world via her online academy and international retreats.

Born in London, she has worked, studied and lived in many corners of the world from Australia to Asia, the USA, and Europe. Lou has always had itchy feet and loves to travel, she finds much of her inspiration in different cultures and lifestyles.

She believes that every single woman on this planet is capable of success and worthy of a life she loves and it is her mission to inspire and empower individuals to step into their power by transforming their mindset, exuding confidence and owning their unique style.

Lou collaborates with Luxe City guides as a Style expert and has been featured in various style, wellness and lifestyle publications and podcasts such as Sustain the glow, Luxe City Guides, Brand Fabulous, Poise to Shine, She hit Refresh, Women developing Brilliance, London Runway, To Inspire travel and many more.

When she’s not styling clients, talking confidence, or hosting a retreat, you can find Lou awaiting her next journey at an airport or spending some downtime on her yoga mat.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

Yes, Thank you. I am delighted to share my experience with others. I am a Style consultant and Confidence Coach plus yoga and meditation teacher, published author and international speaker based in Madrid. I work with creatives women 30+ guiding them to tap into their inner world to exude confidence and up-level their life and style. All my work incorporates style, self development and spirituality to guide my clients to stepping into their power and owning who they are from the inside out.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I personally understand how hard this is. Are you able to tell our readers the story of how you struggled with an eating disorder?

I have always had an addictive personality, continually searching for perfection whilst at the same time being very hard on myself. For many years I was living a life of complete misery, sadness and addiction. I was a 19 year old attractive girl with everything going for me, but I was physically and mentally weak with zero self-esteem. Addicted to starving myself and bent on self-destruction, I became someone with no joy, gratitude or happiness in her life.

My diet consisted of apples and the odd banana, and my daily routine was working out in the gym and figuring out how I could eat as little as possible without anyone realising. I would wear dark baggy clothes to hide my body, thinking no one would see me.

Having an eating disorder sprinkles itself into every single aspect of your life… From your career, relationships, health and to your spirituality and friendships — it makes you withdraw from the world and disappear from your own life.

What was the final straw that made you decide that you were going to do all you can to get better?

The change came when I went inwards.

I began to connect with the lost parts of myself. In fact, it was in the midst of Ustrasana, a heart opening yoga pose, that I broke down, I hit rock bottom, enough was enough.

Having found Yoga and meditation and the way it made me feel literally saved my life. It was, and is, my medicine. My meditation journey started with a minute of meditation a day, literally all I could manage was to close my eyes for a minute and connect to my breath. I then built on this to 2 minutes, then 3 and so on. Micro habits!

Tapping into my innate power is what triggered me to change. Meditation & Yoga have helped me get through some of the toughest, darkest moments and have taken me from self hatred and a distorted body image to falling back in love with myself, accepting and appreciating what I see in the mirror and discovering my inner beauty.

There was not a day that went by that I wouldn’t go to yoga classes, I was addicted, as it felt so good! My body and mind were cleansed every time I practiced yoga, and little by little I began to feel physically and mentally stronger. For me looking in the mirror, discovering who I really was, learning to like what I saw and who I am was a huge turning point for me — extremely powerful.

Soon after this pivotal moment I decided to leave Spain and signed up to yoga teacher training to become a yoga teacher. This training was probably one of the most intense things I have ever done.

After the training I spent two years traveling the world with a backpack studying and teaching yoga on different continents — USA, Asia and Europe. I studied Thai massage in Australia and Indonesia which led me into deeper self-inquiry. I trained in meditation in Sierra Nevada, California and spent time in a Buddhist monastery in Thailand- in silence, one of the most challenging things I have ever done in my life yet probably the most enriching. During this part of my journey I learnt more about nutrition, and ultimately myself, which helped to nourish me both emotionally, physically and mentally.

On arrival back to Spain after 2yrs of traveling I began to work with a therapist to go deeper into my childhood and adulthood wounds. This was yet another pivotal moment in my story.

And how are things going for you today?

Finally I’m enjoying life and today my life looks and feels completely different. After years of self sabotage and addicted to starving myself I have finally found a way to thrive and feel good in my own skin. I currently run a Style & Confidence coaching business and teach yoga and meditation on a weekly basis.

I’m still on the path of personal development and growth, we all should be, because the day we stop learning we die. I am constantly peeling back the layers and going deeper within to discover more about myself and embody more of who I am.

All the tools and techniques I have learnt along the way from EFT, psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, plant medicines, breathing techniques, meditation tools, practising and teaching yoga to discovering my own authentic style and self expression have all helped me to heal and feel more empowered and powerful in my own skin

Based on your own experience are you able to share 5 things with our readers about how to support a loved one who is struggling with an eating disorder? If you can, can you share an example from your own experience?

1. Encourage them to talk about it.I found in my own experience that many people avoided the subject or if they did try to talk about it they would tell me I just needed to eat more and I was too skinny, that to be honest is one of the worst things you can say.

2. RememberRecovery is available, even if it seems far away known that it is possible

3. Don’t talk about food and diets or healthy eating all the time as it creates tension, anxiety and awkwardness. For me personally it made me feel more isolated and wanting to hide away.

4. Research more about eating disorders so you can understand more about them, rather than just assuming someone doesn’t want to eat.

5. Practise self love and encourage them to do it with you — this is how I got into yoga through a friend who was concerned and ask me to join her, it literally saved my life

Is there a message you would like to tell someone who may be reading this, who is currently struggling with an eating disorder?

Yes, I have learnt over the years how important it is to connect your body and move your body in a kind and loving way, finding the right way to move for you, whether that be yoga, dance or whatever is.

Also, finding the right help and guidance along your healing journey is vital, and having a support system where you feel comfortable and held as you heal.

Understanding your relationship with yourself, your body and food is key. But I think most of all is cultivating kindness and compassion for yourself and not feel ashamed of who you are or what is going on for you.

One day you will look back and realise what a powerful and strong human you are and remember YOU are ENOUGH, you always will be ENOUGH and you always have been ENOUGH.

According to this study cited by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, at least 30 million people in the U.S. of all ages and genders suffer from an eating disorder. Can you suggest 3–5 reasons why this has become such a critical issue recently?

Yes,I think there is a big issue in our society and in the media, we are constantly being bombarded with messages about how we should look, it is is not surprising that many suffer from low self-esteem and self worth.

Social media impacts on levels we can’t even grasp, the obsessive swipe and wasting time for hours looking at how “cool” other people’s lives are when we have no idea. I like to moderate my time on social media so I don’t go down rabbit holes.

The fashion and beauty industry thrives on us feeling like we are not good enough by portraying unrealistic beauty and body standards.

The health eating movement has created quite an obsession with all these different diets, ways of eating, gluten free, no sugar, no carbs etc which can often led to addictive and obsessive behaviour around food.

I believe everyone is individual and what works for one person doesn’t necessarily work for another.

Based on your insight, what concrete steps can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to address the core issues that are leading to this problem?

As a society we need to be having conversations about mental health and stop avoiding talking about these issues. They are real life problems happening consistently. Without these conversations how can we even begin to change.

The media and the fashion industry need to change the way they represent beauty and take a more diverse approach and that has to start with the leaders in those industries. Things are slowly beginning to change, there is room for improvement.

Corporations and leaders need to address stress and mental health in the workplace and incorporate wellness programs for their employees to encourage self care.

As you know, one of the challenges of an eating disorder is the harmful,and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just control yourself”. What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that an eating disorder is an illness just like heart disease or schizophrenia?

People need to fully understand that an eating disorder is not just about food and what you do and don’t eat or just about your body and the way you look, it’s so much deeper than that and that needs to be highlighted. It is not a choice but a mental illness and can be life threatening if not treated.

In my own experience my eating disorder came from trauma and it was a way for me to channel that trauma, to feel in control of something as everything else seemed out of control in my life.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that have helped you with your struggle? Can you explain why you like them?

I can see clearly now by Wayne Dyer

A beautifully written book with so many gems that helped me understand that nothing is by chance and all your experiences are for a reason and if you trust the process of life and your own heart you can live a fulfilling life.

More Myself: Alicia Keys

I’m a big fan of Alicia and love everything about her. This book gives you deeper insights into her life and how she has learned to become more herself through digging deeper. It also inspired me and made me think about how we are all the same, how we all go through similar insecurities and how life is a journey of coming back home to ourselves.

Pussy Reclamation: Regena ThomasShauer

How to live a life that is authentic, radiant and open to pleasure and joy. A very inspiring and empowering book, highly recommended!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” Lao Tzu

I think this quote relates to so much in life. For me deciding to take the first step on my healing journey and then go to yoga teacher training changed the trajectory of my life forever. Another decision to start up my own business and live life on my terms yet again changed my life. It is always about taking that first step no matter how scary something may feel, it’s that one decision that can change your life forever.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I have a new online group coming out after the summer which I am excited about. It is a 10 week-long programme based on my ICON system, tapping into your inner world, exuding confidence, owning the skin you’re in and your unique style stepping into your magnetic power.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the largest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s my dream to create an Inner Beauty movement with Alicia Keys. I just love and admire her so much and all that she stands for.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!