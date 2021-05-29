Lou Ferrigno Jr.: “Diversity is incredibly important for the entertainment industry in all phases as well as society as a whole”

I would recommend striving tirelessly to understand your own personal dynamics and what makes you tick in order to have a baseline from which to create a character. Without a solid grasp on your own individuality, it’s extremely difficult to then pretend to be a person who does not exist. If you know who you are as a person, then as an actor when you make choices about a character, you’re able to decipher what is a choice you’d make in a particular scene versus what choice you would not make, but the character would. Finding an artistic hobby (other than acting) that brings you joy is important to maintaining creative balance when times as an actor are tough, which unfortunately are often. Having an alternate focus that’s on your own time keeps the creative juices flowing while keeping your mind busy instead of focusing on the thousands of aspects of an acting career to which you have no real control. The overthinking and obsessing in this business can drive a person nuts, so do your best to busy the mind and especially the hands.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lou Ferrigno Jr.

The talented, rising star Lou Ferrigno Jr. talent shines whether he’s acting in comedy or drama, landing top brand commercials, or on the cover of a fitness magazine. Lou was born and raised in Santa Monica, California as the son of actor-bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, and actress Carla (Green) Ferrigno. His exposure to the entertainment world at a young age (always on film sets with his parents) inspired him to pursue acting in film and TV and make a name for himself.

After graduating from USC, he began studying improvisational comedy at LA’s finest schools: Improv Olympic, Upright Citizens Brigade, and the West Side Comedy Theatre. After his studies, Lou began his career as a fitness model and commercial actor. Shortly after, he landed national commercial spots for major brands such as, Subway, Dr. Pepper, Comcast, Carl’s Jr., Honda, Oscar Mayer, FIAT, Home Depot, etc. As a fitness model, landed the cover of the Fall 2019 issue of IRONMAN MAGAZINE.

He made his first TV debut in 2013 in the popular soap drama Days of Our Lives. He’s best known for his work on S.W.A.T. (2019/currently totaling 30+ episodes), Fox’s hit 9–1–1 (2018), Rush: Inspired by Battlefield (2016), and How I Met Your Mother (2013 / 200th episode as the Penultimate man to “meet his mother” and was the most-watched episode of the series). His other appearances in popular TV shows include, NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, Teen Wolf, The Young and the Restless, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn, and Mutt & Stuff.

Lou recently finished shooting a supporting role on XYZ Films upcoming feature BLACKOUT, opposite Nick Nolte and Josh Duhamel. He will next be seen in the lead role in DARK NIGHTSHADE, opposite Jason Patric and Dina Meyer. Lou can currently be seen in a leading role in Lionsgate’s GUEST HOUSE, opposite Mike Castle, Pauly Shore and Aimee Teegarden (currently streaming in Netflix), and recurring as ‘Hourman’ in season 1 of the CW’s Star Girl (currently streaming on HBO Max). Season 2 of Star Girl is set to premiere later this year. Lou also has a starring role in the upcoming horror/thriller film DREAMCATCHER (Samuel Goldwyn Films) premiering in theatres and On Demand on March 5th, 2021.

When Lou is not acting or modeling, he loves to paint, sketch, cook, read comic books, and exercise. His philanthropic interests revolve around helping animals and our planet.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Los Angeles, CA but spent a lot of time in the city of Arroyo Grande (AG), which is about 3 hours north of LA. Comparatively, Arroyo Grande was a much quieter place where I could grow up engaging in “normal” adolescent activities. My siblings and I would run in the fields, explore nature, get dirty, learning of life’s wonder through real-time experiences. AG was a peaceful balance to traveling alongside my parents while my father starred in films across the globe, meeting new people, exploring new cultures, and learning how big the world truly is. Being on the periphery of the Hollywood lifestyle as a child of a world-famous celebrity could have easily skewed my perspective negatively, so the times spent in AG were integral in growing into a balanced adult. I played sports (primarily football) through college, which was my primary focus until I graduated from the University of Southern California and decided to pursue Acting, which has been my true passion ever since.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 1993, while shooting the film CAGE 2, my father asked if I’d like to play a small role in the film as a boy in a supermarket making a decision between two different beverages to purchase. I was a very shy kid, so being the center of attention wasn’t typical of me, but for some reason, I seized the opportunity to act. For my entire life up until filming that scene, to adults, I was just Lou Ferrigno’s son, while most people we encountered would bypass me to attract my father’s attention. I was never acknowledged the way an actor is while working on-camera, which often caused me to feel insignificant or invisible. Filming the scene, I walked into frame, looked at both beverages that were presented to me, reached for one, and then had to act as if I had changed my mind, grabbing the other one. When I grabbed the drink and turned around to walk back off-camera, I took notice that every adult face on-set was completely silent, fixated on me and what I had just pretended to do. At that moment I felt as if I was finally being acknowledged as my own person. Without a child actor available at the time, I rose to the occasion and spared the production team out of a last-minute casting debacle. From that moment to the day I decided to pursue acting professionally, I always knew in my heart that acting would be my life’s work. I don’t know how or why, but I knew that it was my calling.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

While shooting a scene on an episode of SWAT, the script called for my character to perform a highly skilled driving maneuver, which would obviously require a stunt driver. My stunt double for the scene would be a man named Manny Perry, the same person that doubled for my father on the hit series ‘The Incredible Hulk’ in the 1970s. Manny successfully performed the stunt and then jumped out of the car ecstatic. Immediately I realized that Manny had officially stunt-doubled for an actor and his actor son on two different shows, 36 years apart. We were so overcome with excitement from the occasion that we took a picture together against a random downtown wall. That particular wall happened to be green, the same color of the incredible Hulk. I mean, what are the chances of a giant green wall with our shared circumstance?! Together Manny and I reveled in the significance of that historically serendipitous moment which I will never forget. Once again it felt as though the universe was trying to tell me that the circle of life has been completed, which felt simultaneously awesome and surreal.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Most of my early moments were more harrowing than funny, but during one of my earliest auditions for a lead network series role, my character in the scene was supposed to toss an object across the room at another actor. I wanted to make the audition as real as I could, so I chose to use an actual penny as the object that I would throw, with the other actor being the casting director, I was there to impress. I had meant to toss the penny at the casting director’s feet, but due to the tension in the room and nerves in my body, I ended up launching the penny right past the casting director’s head, narrowly missing him. Needless to say, it didn’t go well and I left feeling absolutely mortified. Even worse, when I left the studio lot, I realized that I had left my sunglasses in the room where I had almost just injured the casting director. I was so embarrassed about my poor audition choice that I left the glasses and drove home having just learned a valuable lesson, don’t actually throw an object in an audition.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

SWAT on CBS is in its 4th season and I play the recurring character, Donovan Rocker, a rival LAPD SWAT squad leader. Every episode of SWAT is an adventure unto itself and being that we are airing in over 125 countries, SWAT shouldn’t be too hard to miss. DREAMCATCHER, an independent feature film, is a riveting suspense thriller that is jam-packed with thrills, chills, and a great EDM score. DREAMCATCHER will be available worldwide to stream on March 5th. Also, I will be returning to the hit CW series STARGIRL for season 2, where I portray the legendary Hourman, a classic DC comic book superhero. A lot is happening and it’s going to be great to see, so stay tuned!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is incredibly important for the entertainment industry in all phases as well as society as a whole. Without diversity in such an artistic industry like Hollywood, content will inevitably stay stagnate. In order to generate fresh and compelling ideas, stories, and scripts, the people behind and in front of the camera must be able to collaborate on different backgrounds, cultures and experiences in order to achieve successful artistic expression. The goal of film and TV is to captivate audiences by telling great stories with effective writing and clear acting. In order to reach as many viewers as possible, people must feel as if they can be involved in the telling of the story as well. Without diversity, some people and cultures can become marginalized and eventually ignored, which would be an absolute travesty.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend striving tirelessly to understand your own personal dynamics and what makes you tick in order to have a baseline from which to create a character. Without a solid grasp on your own individuality, it’s extremely difficult to then pretend to be a person who does not exist. If you know who you are as a person, then as an actor when you make choices about a character, you’re able to decipher what is a choice you’d make in a particular scene versus what choice you would not make, but the character would. Finding an artistic hobby (other than acting) that brings you joy is important to maintaining creative balance when times as an actor are tough, which unfortunately are often. Having an alternate focus that’s on your own time keeps the creative juices flowing while keeping your mind busy instead of focusing on the thousands of aspects of an acting career to which you have no real control. The overthinking and obsessing in this business can drive a person nuts, so do your best to busy the mind and especially the hands.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

Humbled by your kind words. I wish that I could inspire a movement that would make it more socially acceptable for grown men to express their feelings and vulnerabilities openly, without judgment. Too often boys are taught to “toughen up,” and as men, emotional expression is not prioritized. It’s vital to a person’s emotional health to express feelings, good or bad, yet so often in society, a man’s willingness to express is deemed as weak. I believe the opposite. It takes a lot of courage for anyone to discuss their vulnerabilities or even shed a tear, so the act of emotional disclosure should be recognized as an act of courage.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, there are too many to count. I’m so grateful to all of my acting coaches that guided me in challenging my inner demons in order to take control of my emotional reins. I’m grateful to my manager and agent that have shared the same vision I’ve had for my career, which is becoming more of a reality with every passing day. I’m grateful to so many wonderful actors I’ve met from whom I’ve gained valuable insight in navigating this tricky business, and have assisted me in bringing out some of my better performances. But most of all, I’d have to say I’m most grateful to my family as a whole. My mother, father, sister, and brother have been so supportive in the process leading up to the man I am today. They always lift me up when I’m feeling down and are the first ones to call me out when I need a swift kick in the rear. I’m so lucky to have had so many positive influences in my life since I’ve embarked on this wonderful, yet wacky career as a working Hollywood actor.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve always liked the quote from the film ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ which is to “get busy livin’, or get busy dyin’.” This simple yet powerful statement reminds me that it’s up to me to make this life worthwhile. I could have chosen to live for a paycheck or be stuck in a dead-end job I never had the courage to leave, yet I’ve chosen to pursue my dream of being an actor and artist. The artist’s life is uncertain and incredibly challenging at times, but I find it to be thrilling in so many ways. Being an actor allows me to live as my best self and I would have it no other way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Barbara Walters. Barbara has been one of the most prominent female broadcast journalists for decades in a profession dominated by males. She has interviewed so many important historical figures throughout her career in reporting, never shying away from asking her subjects the most controversial questions. She must have so many fascinating stories which she’s gathered from the thousands upon thousands of interviews she’s conducted in her lifetime. I have tremendous respect for Barbara Walters’ dedication to her profession, her interviewing tenacity, and her fearless drive in becoming one of the most successful broadcast journalists of our time.

How can our readers follow you online?

I stay pretty active online and with social media. My social media handle is @louferrignojr on Instagram and Twitter and I love to engage with fans. I also have a website for my artwork www.ferrignoart.com, which I use to showcase my work as a painter. All the positive engagement I receive from fans reaffirms my passion for acting when I learn of the impact I’ve made upon the lives of people viewing my work. It all makes my job worthwhile!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for this opportunity to connect with your subscribers, it was my pleasure. There’s so much good stuff coming out soon, so please stay tuned!