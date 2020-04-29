Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Losing Your Job Doesn’t Mean Losing Yourself

How to find the opportunity in change and loss.

By
Photo: energypic.com
A lot of folks are facing losing their jobs during COVID-19, from CEO’s to front line employees.  These changes are often unexpected and hit hard.

Beyond the worry that comes from loss of income, the common thread for people is often the thought:  “Who am I if I’m not in this role?”

We’re told not to get our identity from our work. That doesn’t change the fact that we do. It happens to all of us.  What we do becomes blended with who we are. So, what’s the answer? This:

Your role does not define you. You define your role

Read that again.

The company you work for will be different without you. You, however, are not less without your company. The changes you’re experiencing will lead to more.  You’ll grow. You’ll become. You will be able to look at this as an opportunity and then a stroke of luck much sooner than you think.

Take a moment to take stock of things that matter to you.  What did you love about what you did? What would you like to be even better? What would your ideal role be in a new company?  Do you envision yourself as an entrepreneur? What looks like something overwhelming and scary today can look like a gift in much less time than you think.


Mark this day down on next year’s calendar. Put a note to ask yourself if your life is better. Ask if you love your new role, if you were led to a better path, and if you’re a better version of you than you were before this change.

It’s amazing the difference a year can make. I’ve been there and done this calendar exercise myself. It was a fantastic reminder of how our greatest obstacles become our greatest opportunities.

I’m rooting for you.

April Shprintz, Creator of The Generosity Culture, Business Accelerator and Speaker

April Shprintz has spent over two decades driving growth for companies of every kind.  Early in her career she served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force where she was an executive producer and anchor of Air Force Television News, delivering information daily to a global audience of 75 million people. From there, she entered the corporate world specializing in sales, operations, and marketing, supporting Fortune 500 clients while earning an MBA from the University of Texas. April’s work has generated over $1 billion in combined additional revenue and today she teaches entrepreneurs and leaders how to accelerate their businesses with a relentless focus on value for the clients they serve.  She describes this approach in her forthcoming book The Generosity Culture.

