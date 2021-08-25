Losing Flavor, Over Time! Lonnie Donegan #Scotland

Bumble gum is one of the excitements for all children. You have not truly lived a fulfilling childhood, without the bubblegum experience. We remember the commercials. In addition, we remember the excitement of blowing our first bubble, with the bubblegum. Oh! How beautiful it comes to be; especially, when there is a pop, involved.

There is a great metaphor, when it comes to the very act of gum chewing. Initially, the flavors are in tact. The gum is delectable and sweet. Whatever flavors there may be, just know that slowly, their strength becomes watered down, over time. It loses its flavor. From sweet to bland, there are treasures of the sensory arts. For, it means that one has truly mastered the artistry of taste. What is it about the memories and treasures of tastes, which illuminates the human experience?

It doesn’t take much time for the bubble gum to lose its flavor. Sooner or later, a person is craving for more. There is an appreciation, when it comes to the artistry of taste. It demands that a person suckles the very sweetness, or tanginess of such a flavor.

Of course, gum chewing has a different purpose when it is conducted, at night. Nighttime is the moment when our meditations are elevated. Somehow, it is these very moments, when our thoughts are clear. Nighttime is a bountiful time, for those aiming to receive that Universal (and Heavenly) knowledge.

When things happen to move through unusual timing, there is an awakening, within that very timber. The pressure, which is intertwined with the very act of chewing gum are traces of being able to reflect. It is one way for humanity to bide time. And, it serves as a method for humankind to clear one’s thoughts. One has the power of finding solutions, becoming centered, and experiencing a new form of thinking, healing, and restoration. There are treasures, at hand.

Every person has their own rhythm in chewing gum. They have their own beat. As the saying goes, to each his own. Furthermore, it all goes back to the method of appreciation. Appreciating time has its own strategy for getting us through the days, ahead; while relaxing, as well.

Chewing gum in the context of the night has its own reward, for the silent whispers!

Lonnie Donegan