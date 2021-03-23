Lorna Gabriel of Luxe Godhead: “The way to get out of your comfort zone is to just do it”

The way to get out of your comfort zone is to just do it. There is no magic sauce other than courage. Everyone who wants to reinvent themselves is only not doing it because they’re afraid of doing so. They might think it’s because they just don’t see the plan or the way yet, or they’re still “gathering information” or credentials, or they need a little more time to adjust, or fill in the blank. None of that is true. They’re just scared shitless. Just like I was. They’re scared of losing their reputation. Their standing in their world. Their income. Their support system. They’re scared of the unknown, of looking foolish. Of failing. Of letting themselves or someone else down. Their entire self-concept is wrapped up in what others will think or what they will think. The only way to leap is to leap.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lorna Gabriel.

Lorna Gabriel has been called a Spiritual Icon and The Genius Whisperer. She is the CEO and founder of Luxe Godhead, a global, multimillion-dollar company at the bleeding edge of consciousness and spirituality, which has quickly become one of the most relevant, influential and disruptive movements taking the field of spiritual awakening by storm. Lorna’s clients are some of the world’s most powerful people — innovative, disruptive CEOs and spiritual geniuses who are also leading their own iconic, legendary movements, and whose collective mission is to bring humans into the fullness and power of their luxe godhead nature.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood set the stage perfectly for the very reinvention, in my early 40s, which is the subject of this interview.

I was born into a family of deeply religious, mostly heavily fundamentalist-leaning priests, missionaries, global Christian Mission leaders, and even one real-life Christian martyr. I chose this constellation (we all choose our conditions before birth) in order to do the hardest work of my life, of many lifetimes, the work I have been preparing for over those many lifetimes, which is to experience and overcome all the extreme hardships any human faces in owning the fullness and power of her spiritual calling and gifts and the potency of her most undiluted genius and the great mission she is here to achieve in the world. Those who carry great spiritual missions are always trialed and tested in the extreme, and the passing of those threshold experiences always requires extreme courage in facing and breaking free from the strict and stultifying prison that is their tribe of origin. I chose these conditions through my own personal desire to further my mastery of energy and consciousness, but also so that I could lead others through the extreme trials that their journey of awakening into the role of spiritual leader and teacher would inevitably bring.

I was born on August 22nd, 1973, the oldest of three children, in St. Charles, Illinois. I grew up in many different suburbs and spent three years in Wisconsin while my dad went to seminary to become a priest. Then it was back to Illinois to become a preacher’s kid and to be initiated into the mysterious and powerful world of seeing how humans go through their spiritual awakening and choose the one who will lead them through it. My dad was a powerful and incredible preacher and priest. I gathered many codes from him, absorbed through years of Sundays in church as well as hours of deep and intense study of the Bible with him and a core group of students, singing Psalms before our meals at home, learning and reciting Bible verses, and being, in all ways, a “good Christian girl.” I was extremely obedient, compliant and a straight-A student. The only character trait that gave away my true calling and nature, which would not break through until years later during an extreme nervous breakdown, was my tendency to question everything. Authorities, even groups of authorities, were not spared the searing gaze of my mind, which could detect even the smallest iota of shadow (a psychological/spiritual term that means that aspect of someone they are very much desiring to hide, out of shame or fear). This was, and is, my blessing and my curse. Most humans have no interest in looking at their shadow and will be extremely upset at having it brought to light. Some, though, who are on the Thunderbolt Path of Awakening, will be relieved and deeply grateful to those of us who have the gift of Seeing in the Dark, for it is only when you can see properly in the Dark that you can find your way through.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Live the questions,” by Rainer Maria Rilke.

So many people are seeking answers, but they have no idea how to live the questions, which is the only way the answers will come.

How would your best friend describe you?

Intense. Brave. Brilliant. Warm, with the edge of the blade of truth. Wise. Disruptive.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much?

Courage

Courage

Courage

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I spent fifteen years in corporate America, with the last five of those sitting on company Boards and holding senior executive roles helping build and grow multi million-dollar organizations. This in itself was a radical reinvention. I had graduated college top of my class, with a double major in philosophy and the history of math and science, and with no idea what I should do with my life other than be a poet or a priest, neither of which appealed to me fully. My poetry was the strangest and most inaccessible expression of me. I had no confidence anyone would “get” it or that I’d be published anywhere of merit. And becoming a priest, while it felt right on many levels, was impossible for one simple reason: I was not a Christian. I wasn’t anything. My spiritual message was not one that had been written down in books yet or codified in any religion or ideology. (This is one particularly unique aspect of the new spiritual leaders: Their messages are new. They must be received from Nowhere but their own knowing, their own connection to Truth. Not only must the world’s new spiritual leaders carry a disruptive message and do the terrifying and challenging work of bearing a disruptive message that leaders have always done, they are also now faced with an even greater challenge, which is that these messages are so new, they have not been thought before. Their origins are full of mystery and darkness and because of this, spiritual leaders must now not only carry but also craft their message from the Void. From the Nothing. From the Unknown realms.)

So because I didn’t know what to do, I decided to help my parents in their budding business as a receptionist while I figured out my life.

I ended up doing the unimaginable.

I discovered to my complete alarm that I was brilliant at sales and marketing and business growth. I ended up helping build and run the company from half a million to twelve million in revenue, as part of the Executive Team, made a great deal of money — not something I, as an aspiring priest or poet ever thought I’d do — bought a half-million-dollar townhome, a luxury car, furs and enjoyed all the trappings of a “successful” life.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I became one of the world’s highest-paid spiritual teachers, started a movement now known and followed around the globe, and built a multimillion-dollar consciousness-raising company based on my mission and (very disruptive) message.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Yep. I was fired. And then fired again. And then, one last time, fired. The last time was the breaking point of breaking points. I had already lost everything — my house, my marriage, my money, my reputation, even my sanity. I went through a four-year very dark night of the soul where I tried and failed dozens of times to start my spiritual calling and turn my mission and message into a powerful vehicle for change that would also make me wealthy from expressing and living out my spiritual gifts and teachings. But I was too afraid to step fully into my true calling. It felt crazy. It felt megalomaniacal. It felt narcissistic. It felt like I said, crazy. And spiritual genius will not stand for half measures of half devotion. It is the most potent energy in the universe. It is the source of matter, of the ability to create, to turn nothing into something. It does not have the patience for human cowardice. And because I had contracted in this lifetime to step into my spiritual genius come hell or high water, and I was balking at the call, it brought me what I agreed the ramifications of not following it would bring: hell. I had several nervous breakdowns. I was diagnosed with bipolar 2, PTSD, severe mood and anxiety disorder, and two types of severe ADD. I was told I needed to take two forms of medication to simply stabilize myself and return to a functional state.

I refused.

I knew I was not going crazy. I was going sane. I knew that all my suffering and struggle was because I was running from this call, and the last thing I was going to do was medicate my genius away and tell myself, with every swallow of a little white pill, that there was something profoundly wrong with me.

Telling myself that is what had gotten me in such hellish high waters in the first place.

So I decided to take myself through an admittedly very dangerous, fundamental and foundational personal reinvention and transformation (stepping fully into the crucible of madness that is one’s spiritual genius and calling is never safe).

In ten months I went from broke, bipolar, and suicidal to doing a million dollars in my spiritual business and becoming known as one of the most powerful spiritual teachers in my field. I invented a personal transformation modality called Shadow Alchemy, which has now taken the world by storm, and I used it to cure myself of my mental illness symptoms within weeks. Thousands of others have seen profound, even miraculous mental, physical, emotional, and financial transformations from using this modality as well. It is through the tangible results of my work with people that I became regarded and respected as a highly influential spiritual thought leader and mentor.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

Spiritual leaders with a disruptive calling will not be able to find evidence of their gifts before they believe in those very gifts. In this world, believing is seeing, not the other way around. There is a story that on the night of Buddha’s enlightenment, Mara, a demon, demanded that Buddha prove he was, in fact, enlightened. Buddha reached down and touched the ground and said “the earth is my witness,” and the earth quaked in response.

Spiritual leaders today do not have that luxury. We must be our own witnesses first, without evidence or corroboration from anyone or anything. Our message, our calling, our purpose comes from the Void. And we must be able to stand firmly on the ground of Nothing.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Incredibly well. We reached 1.75M dollars in sales in our fourth year in business. I am working with multimillionaire clients who are doing the most groundbreaking work in spirituality and consciousness. The movement I began is spreading like wildfire across the world, and more and more people every day are building empires based on their spiritual genius and calling and stepping into their greatest work in the world.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Kathryn Porrit, the CEO of Business Bravery. Business Bravery has been my marketing firm for a year now, and in our one on one work together, Kathryn has stood by my side through some of the hardest times in the business, helping me weather storms that would sink most ships. I navigated some radical and very challenging reinventions in my business and saw key leadership team members leave suddenly, taking valuable company IP with them. Her steadfast belief in me and my work, her incredible and unwavering support and the brilliant work of her team are priceless to me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting story is when I did the unimaginable and reached one million in sales in my first 10 months in business. When I started out at the beginning of that year, my big audacious dream was to do 10% of that. If I could reach six figures in my spiritual business, I thought, I’ll have felt like I really made it. It was beyond unimaginable to consider I could do anything close to a million so quickly. It completely changed my life, and taught me something profound, which is that even my biggest dreams are nothing compared to the power of the magical mind.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

All day, every day, before I started my business. After I started my business, one of the three mantras I devoted myself to living by was “unwavering self-belief.” There is no way to source self-belief other than from the self. Looking outside of us for validation, however comforting when we receive it, erodes any ability to stand on our own ground when it seems everyone else is against us, or when we are convinced they will be. Whenever I doubted myself, which was less and less often as time went on, I simply remembered that no one and nothing can affirm or validate me other than me. That I know what I know. That I believe in myself wholeheartedly; my value, my heart, my good will for people, my integrity and my access to the Truth. This is THE trial of the new spiritual leader. I have had many people accuse me of being a cult leader, a narcissist, a megalomaniac. Many of them people who were very dear and close to me and who were fully on board with our mission and our work, turned against me when it became too hard for them to live by spiritual principles in every area of their lives, or when they didn’t agree with the message. Each time the new team and collaborators showed up, they were more supportive, more trustworthy, more devoted and more genuine in their spirit and their commitment to this mission. But before they showed up, before there was “evidence” that I was on the right path, I had to simply return to one of my core mantras: unwavering self-belief.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I hired a coach who helped me launch my business and step into the bravery I needed. Over time I gathered a core team of advisors and mentors and colleagues I trust to tell it to me straight, the good the bad and the ugly.

But here’s the truth: If you are looking for support in order to leap, it will never come. Leap first. Only then does the bridge appear under your feet.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

The way to get out of your comfort zone is to just do it. There is no magic sauce other than courage. Everyone who wants to reinvent themselves is only not doing it because they’re afraid of doing so. They might think it’s because they just don’t see the plan or the way yet, or they’re still “gathering information” or credentials, or they need a little more time to adjust, or fill in the blank. None of that is true. They’re just scared shitless. Just like I was. They’re scared of losing their reputation. Their standing in their world. Their income. Their support system. They’re scared of the unknown, of looking foolish. Of failing. Of letting themselves or someone else down. Their entire self-concept is wrapped up in what others will think or what they will think. The only way to leap is to leap.

In my case, I began doing Facebook lives and making posts speaking The Truth (not “my” truth. The Truth.

There was a time when I wouldn’t have been able to type those words here because them’s fightin’ words for most people, which is exactly why I waited so long to step into my calling. And why so many other leaders with a disruptive message are doing the same). I simply did what I knew I needed to do and say what I knew I needed to say and which I’d been avoiding for decades. It’s not rocket science. It simply requires two things: a rock-solid commitment to living in Supreme Integrity and to the courage it requires to do so.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s really just one thing: Do not believe them when they say “it has to be done this way.”

It doesn’t. Disruptors are here to shatter paradigms, not master them.

This goes for every single aspect of running a spiritual business: sales, marketing, branding, team building, messaging. What you wear. How you speak. What you say and don’t say. What you do and don’t do. Your business model. Your revenue model. Your value model. The rules have changed. And spiritual leaders are here to show how much they have changed. We are here to run business and do life completely differently, radically differently. My business runs according to spiritual laws. Everyone in my business is also a student of my teachings. We are more like a church or a Mystery School than a business. And every single time I tried to follow the tried and true, whether it was in marketing, branding, messaging, offerings, or leadership, the company suffered. We made less money. People left. I was uninspired. The culture suffered. And our people felt it. And every time I bucked the system and did things in a radically new way, even though everyone thought it was crazy, the company soared. People — team members and clients — flocked to our doors. Our impact and influence reached new heights.

So it has to be five things, I’ll say it five times, because it’s that important (see how I’m not following the rules? 😉 ):

Don’t pay any attention to the rules. They do not apply to you. Don’t pay any attention to the rules. They do not apply to you. Don’t pay any attention to the rules. They do not apply to you. Don’t pay any attention to the rules. They do not apply to you. Don’t pay any attention to the rules. They do not apply to you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The one I’m leading, which has two components.

One, to architect the Waking Dream reality. Some call this the New Earth. It is the merging of 3D reality with quantum reality and the practical experience and mastery of real magic as a natural way of life. In order to accomplish this and live in this Waking Dream, humans must become who they truly are, which are gods. Not with a spark of the divine in them, but fully divine, incarnate beings. This is the movement and mission of Luxe Godhead.

What do you want to be remembered for the most?

I don’t really care how I’m remembered. People will think what people will think. I care about being in integrity with my work. That is all.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

One, my website: LuxeGodhead

Two, my Facebook group, Millionaire Mystics

Three, my email list, which is where I am most active. (My team is more active in my Facebook group. My emails are where I speak directly to my people.) I send out about three emails a week, which are Missives from the Mind of Lorna Gabriel. Teachings, activations, transmissions. They can sign up for it, and also receive 20,000 dollars of my most potent material for maverick entrepreneurs on how to build a million-dollar spiritual empire their way, HERE.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!