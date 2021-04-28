Lori’s Small Steps Are Adding Up to Something Big

Before the Challenge, I was struggling to find time for my family after coming home from work. I was too tired to be there for them, and the free time I did have was spent mindlessly scrolling on social media. I felt stressed and thought I didn’t have time for anything. That’s when my manager, Jennifer, told me about the Challenge after Walmart’s Year Beginning Meeting. I knew I needed to change and liked the idea of taking small, manageable steps, so I got started.

My first step was to get seven hours of sleep each night.

Even though my work shifts vary, I make sure to get to bed at a time that will allow me to get those seven hours of rest. I also stopped looking at my phone before bed. Now that I’m sleeping at least two to three more hours each night, I have more energy throughout the day. This has really improved my mood at work and at home, and I’m able to spend more time with my family.

I’ve started to put my phone down so I can spend time playing with my little boy.

I’m trying to get outside more, going to the playground with my son and taking walks. I aim to get outside for at least half an hour most days and I also push myself to reach 10,000 steps. I’ve started following a budget, which is helping me save a little more. I feel better now that I have taken charge of my money and know where it’s going.

I’m feeling more grateful for the little things in life.

Overall, I have a more positive attitude and a deeper sense of appreciation. As I continue to do the Challenge, I’ve come to believe that I can accomplish positive things in all aspects of my life.

I’ve realized things don’t have to be all or nothing.

I can make small, manageable changes each day that will add up to something great. In these times, we all need something that isn’t too overwhelming that helps us improve our health and well-being. The Challenge is just that: You can make time for small things each day and your whole life will improve.

—Lori Denton, Walmart Canada Store #1017; Digby, N.S.; $2K Winner

Small daily choices can lead to life-changing results. Download the app today to improve your well-being. For more inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.