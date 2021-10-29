Lori Van Dusen of LVW Advisors: “Emotional health”

Emotional health — This includes knowing when to check out and take a break. Powering through everything will lead to a break down at some point. Giving yourself permission to take a break and return to whatever it is has always gotten me to the next level of processing. This has become front and center for me over the last 15-plus months. Knowing when I need help or when I need to reach out to others is part of staying in tune with emotional health. We all can gain something from professional help or coaching, no matter what the circumstances.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lori Van Dusen.

Lori Van Dusen, CIMA, is the Founder and CEO of LVW Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm that serves both wealthy families and individuals, as well as nonprofit institutions throughout the United States. An advocate of client-focused strategies for more than 25 years, she has become the voice of reason for providing unbiased integrated solutions in a fragmented financial services industry.

A recipient of numerous accolades, Lori was named to Barron’s Financial Advisor Hall of Fame, which recognizes advisors who have appeared in 10 or more of Barron’s annual Top 100 Advisor rankings. Additionally, Lori was ranked #2 in Forbes 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. Lori has also been ranked in Forbes 2021, 2020 and 2019 Top Wealth Advisors lists and #5 by Forbes in the 2021, 2020 and 2019 Top Women Wealth Advisors lists.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I am a twin. Our mother was divorced from our biological father when we were six months old. We lived with our mother and our grandparents together until we were 13 years old. Our grandfather was an amazing mentor and father figure to my brother and I. My mother was always a working mom.

My mother’s side of the family was big, Italian, loving and kind. My grandfather, who had an eighth-grade education and was a first-generation American, always supported me in education, music and extracurricular activities. My brother and I became his second family. My grandmother was very traditional and taught me to be an excellent cook.

Together these influences taught me to never be boxed in. I was encouraged to work hard and learned my only limitations were those which I placed on myself.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

My grandfather loved the stock market. When I was seven years old, he started showing me annual reports of companies in which he was interested in investing. It’s a funny story to recall now, so many years later, but it shows how being mentored and exposed to things early is crucial to childhood development.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I began my career in the World Trade Center. I was hired by (Shearson) Lehman brothers. They had to hire anyone that passed the interviews, the quantitative testing and regulatory licensing. There was a training program which started with about 300 people in it, and by the end of three years there were maybe 30 people remaining.

This was in 1987, and I was the only woman in the program. No one expected me to make it through, no one mentored me. I firmly believe that, because of my background and the strength of my family roots, along with prior mentoring and formal training and discipline which came from being a musician, I became one of the top producers and advisors in the firm nationwide. At that time, it was Smith Barney and is now Morgan Stanley.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resiliency, integrity and discipline.

Resiliency: I was sued by the largest bank in the world in a baseless lawsuit when I left to form my own independent company. After 18 months, I won the lawsuit against, but the process cost a lot for me and my team of people that left the company with me.

I had a 6 billion dollars business, in terms of assets under management, at what eventually became Citigroup Smith Barney after years of mergers. I lost 75 percent of my business and had to start rebuilding after the lawsuit concluded. Now, 11 years later, we have a better, stronger business with the help of the hard lessons learned from having to rebuild.

Integrity: The financial advisory business was always about selling product, hidden fees and conflicts of interest. I fought all of it to provide transparent and objective advice to clients, offering better investments and more holistic solutions. That was not an easy path, a fact highlighted by the aforementioned lawsuit.

But in the end, I would do all of it again because it was right.

Discipline: My training as a musician, which started when I was a little girl, taught me that nothing worthwhile comes to you easily. My days always started early and were structured around my family, my work and my emotional and physical health as the top priorities. Going the extra mile is part of who I am — and I am an actual marathon runner.

Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women.

Why do you think this is so? Without naming names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

It goes back to the beginning of my Wall Street career. Because of how I was raised, it was hard for me to get my head around why so many men showed hostility toward me as I was becoming what we call a bigger and bigger “producer.” My business is all about numbers, and the numbers don’t lie. So, in some ways, that protected me. But because I was different in every way from what people had encountered in the business, I was a target in those early years. There was some pretty bad behavior exhibited toward me, and today it would be utterly shocking.

Most discrimination originates in insecurity and a lack of understanding. I spent much of my career sharing my work and teaching other advisors, mostly men, about my success. It was very unusual in such a competitive, male-dominated industry. Ultimately, I built some amazing friendships, gained the respect of colleagues and became a leader in the industry — and not simply because of my numbers.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

It is important to remember that people process things in their own way and at varying speeds. Being curious about the other person and how they got to where they are is an important first step. Then, depending on the situation, sharing pieces of your personal journey can go a long way to discover similarities.

In my own experience, I have observed that women are often forced to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success — situations which men will never have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

When I was about five years into my career, it was clear I was successful by any standard. The sales manager of our local office at the time mandated weekly meetings, which were designed to help less-experienced advisors with business development. I was in a prospect meeting which ran late and I missed the weekly meeting.

I ended up closing what was at the time one of the largest pieces of business in the Northeast while the sales manager’s meeting was taking place. The sales manager was furious that I missed the meeting and literally chased me around the office yelling and scolding me with a finger pointing in front of everyone on the floor. The irony of the whole situation should not be lost on anyone. That would have never occurred if I were a man. Everyone just watched this harassment take place as if it were entertainment.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The biggest challenges clearly involve added responsibility for childcare, aging parent care and other family responsibilities.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle is?

It is always difficult for anyone to balance personal and family life with career. Prioritizing family as the most important part of my life made it easier. But being in a demanding role while also being a mom means you have to also make your emotional, physical and spiritual selves a priority, too. There is no way to be fully present in a job unless you do this.

For me, it specifically involved scheduling family obligations, sharing them with my husband and scheduling daily workouts and meditation. This made me incredibly productive. I could get a lot accomplished in less time. I also said “no” to pretty much everything else until my kids were older. To be fair, I was not a single mother. I had a supportive husband and I could afford childcare during the day.

Part of the struggling is feeling like you are not doing everything well. Pick your spots and accept no one does everything well all of the time and parts of it are ugly and messy. I think of it like a batting average.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

The tipping point for me occurred early on. I was pregnant with our older son within the first year of our marriage and in the early stages of my career. I realized I needed to take a step back to move forward.

I hired, mentored and coached a key person and gave up cash flow in order to maintain balance and grow personally and in the business. I expanded my team of people quickly and continued to stay in places where I was at my highest and best use, which in financial advisory were business development and investing. That allowed me to keep my family priorities as number one and continue with my workouts and meditation. I gave up equity in my business to maintain balance and continue to grow.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

We are all immediately judged by our appearance. In finance, I do not think being attractive outwardly was helpful early on. I knew I had a higher bar to reach. I would minimize my appearance — braid my hair, wear boring suits. As I grew in my business and career, I became more confident in who I was as a person. I knew I could be in the room with the best and the brightest and bring a group of people to good decisions and consensus. I evolved into more of my true self in terms of style and appearance because I was confident.

What makes us beautiful in the end is our authenticity and how we engage with others. Because I was so different in the early and mid-stages of my career, I made a conscious decision to be understated. Now I feel a harmony with who I am and how I appear to others.

How is this similar or different for men?

I am not sure it is entirely different. We judge superficially and immediately. Style and appearance do say something about someone’s personality, but the world is much harsher on women generally in terms of appearance, aging and the definition of beauty.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

A loving support system — I was blessed to be married to an incredibly supportive man throughout my career who died in June of 2020, in a tragic, out of order way. A support system should include a sounding board from a partner, friends or family. A True North — Your gut will always be right. When your head and heart direct you and you are calm in the face of adversity, you will ultimately thrive. I knew when I was sued by the largest bank in the world that I had done nothing to provoke it. Ultimately, I came out the other side stronger and better for it. That did not mean any of it was fun or easy. Physical health — It is not completely in our control, but exercise and eating consciously and purposefully are key to thriving. I am a marathon runner and a Bikram yoga practitioner. I rarely go a day without some physical activity. I am a student of nutrition because, as an athlete, I know it has been key to performance and healing from injury. If I am physically healthy, my mind works better. Emotional health — This includes knowing when to check out and take a break. Powering through everything will lead to a break down at some point. Giving yourself permission to take a break and return to whatever it is has always gotten me to the next level of processing. This has become front and center for me over the last 15-plus months. Knowing when I need help or when I need to reach out to others is part of staying in tune with emotional health. We all can gain something from professional help or coaching, no matter what the circumstances. Spiritual health — This can mean very different things to different people. But it is important to find a greater purpose than yourself and your own endeavors. I have found the greatest sense of peace and satisfaction comes from assisting others, whether it is through scholarship that increases access to education, mentoring or sharing what has made you successful with others. The heart of this is a spiritual center which has brought me more than any material thing could.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

The person that is living that I would love to meet in a private setting and have breakfast or lunch with is Tim Keller. He understands and teaches that true spirituality is received and not achieved.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.