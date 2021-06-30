Lori Struggled to Lose Weight. Then, She Found Her Groove.

My weight loss journey was hit or miss. I just couldn’t get into the groove of eating better. One day, I’d do well — then the next, cookies would call my name. My “aha moment” came when my pants weren’t fitting quite like they used to. I knew I had to do something about it. My store manager, Jennifer, told me about the Challenge. I got inspired by other associates’ success stories and dove in. I knew I could do it!

I threw out high-carb foods from my fridge and cupboards and started to drink more water.

I take small steps like making zucchini noodles instead of pasta, having a burger without the bun, and adding sweet potato and avocado to my diet. My routine hasn’t changed drastically, but that’s intentional. I don’t want to stop everything at once. I want to take little bits at a time so I stay the course.

I’m getting 15,000 to 20,000 steps a day and find I have more energy.

And I’m spending more time with my family. We talk more and laugh more than we used to. My husband is getting on board with better food choices and now eats the same meals I prep for myself.

I’m prioritizing sleep by sticking to a bedtime.

My devices don’t come upstairs with me —ever! I find I’m sleeping better, my memory has improved, and I have fewer mood swings. I’ve always been thankful and positive, but now I feel more hopeful. I’ve lost five pounds and hopefully, I can shed a few more in a sustainable, good-for-me way. I know this is just the beginning for me.

—Lori Hobbs, Supercenter #3061; New Glasgow, N.S.; $2K Winner

Small daily choices can lead to life-changing results. Download the app today to improve your well-being. For more inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.