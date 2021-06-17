Loretta Adkins Mormino of GrowthForce: “A successful executive needs to be emotionally mature and a great listener”

A successful executive needs to be emotionally mature and a great listener. They need to be confident in making decisions and bouncing back from mistakes. They should also not be indifferent when things are wrong and should speak out against injustice.

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Loretta Adkins Mormino.

Loretta brings more than 30 years of experience in a variety of industries to her role as Chief Operating Officer for GrowthForce. Her breadth of accounting knowledge and warm personality are a breath of fresh air to employees and clients alike. From her previous industry positions as well as consulting expertise, Loretta brings a wealth of experience to better serve our clients, including her working knowledge of financial operations such as mergers and acquisitions, forensic accounting, and operations management, which includes process improvement, human capital management and service delivery.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I initially wanted to be a lawyer, and getting a degree in sociology with a minor in psychology was one of the first steps. When I went into college, I did not have financial support, so I decided to work while getting my degree. I got a job working in the accounting department of a large coal company.

After I graduated from college with an undergraduate degree in sociology and a minor in psychology, I realized I had four and a half years of accounting knowledge, and that might be a better path. I landed my first job out of college at the Pentagon. It was an HR-type position, because back then, you really took whatever job you could get. They hired me because I had experience in accounting and was good with people.

From there, I moved on to another government agency, where I was in budgeting and finance and had an opportunity to work for the Office of Management and Budget on President Jimmy Carter’s submission to Congress. My two agencies were the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture. Everything was manual back then — I was responsible for the edits to budget documents that would nearly fill a giant room, so naturally I was eager to learn any new technology that could make that process more efficient.

After that, I continued on in finance until 1984, when I studied to be a CPA. I started working at Touche Ross & Co — one of the original big eight accounting firms at the time — which merged with Deloitte in 1989. I remained at Deloitte as senior tax manager until 1995. When I left Deloitte, I became the executive director of finance at a communications company. At the time, there weren’t a lot of women executives in the telecommunication industry. However, I worked my way up and became senior vice president and CFO of an IT software communications company, where I enjoyed building their accounting and HR departments. It was there where I was really on the front end of the technology shift, and I actually met Vint Cerf — also known as one of the “fathers of the internet.”

After serving in major executive positions, I began a consulting career in telecom, professional services, and tax and forensic accounting for a few years. I reconnected with an old colleague, who introduced me to one of his friends, Stephen King, who had founded a small client accounting services firm called GrowthForce. The CEO was looking for a chief operations officer to help execute on his strategic vision. We kept in contact, and when the time was right for GF, Steve called and said, ”Can we get started?”

The day of my first visit to GF, my husband got a bad sinus infection, so just as we were about to formally kick things off, I had to call Steve to cancel. I distinctly remember Steve’s response: “Family is most important.” I thought that was incredibly kind, so I knew I would be glad to work with him, and it appeared we shared the same values. We met the next week, and I’ve been here ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

There are many stories, but I’ll sum it up in one: our growth from a company of 20 to 60 people. There are many pieces to this story, but having the opportunity to help build a company, influence its culture, and mentor and guide people to move forward in an organization is by far the most impactful part of leading GrowthForce as the COO. I manage seven managers and three directors, and am proud to say all but one were promoted from within. They are technically skilled and have the drive and initiative to continue to grow. The sales, marketing, and service organizations believe in my leadership, and it has been incredible to watch how they’ve developed into key members of the company acting in concert as one team.

OK, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. What is it about your leadership role that most attracted you to it?

The part that attracts me the most about being a COO is the opportunity to use all of my technical experience — as well as life experiences — to mentor others. Being given the opportunity to bring my past experiences to the table and see what employees learn from it and how they leverage it for their own growth is as exciting as it is rewarding.

It’s also rewarding to hear our clients’ feedback on our teams and how much they appreciate and enjoy who they work with.

Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a COO or executive does. But in just a few words, can you explain what a strong woman leader does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

The COO of any company runs the day-to-day operations. They have to be very well versed in every area of the company, especially in a smaller business. The main difference between a CEO and COO is that the COO is responsible for executing the vision of the CEO. The CEO is a strategic position — they have specific ideas about where they want to take the company. My role as the COO is to execute on those ideas and turn them into reality, as well as offer my strategic perspective. It’s the day-to-day blocking and tackling the technical side of the organization. In our case, as an accounting advisory services company, it includes day-to-day interaction with all employees as well as client interaction.

What is the one thing that you enjoy most about being a leader?

I love giving people the opportunity to succeed. Mentoring and providing guidance are what I really enjoy most about being a leader at GrowthForce.

There is a big difference between leading and managing. I enjoy leading the service, sales, and marketing departments and helping them move the needle to get to the next level. I enjoy being able to use both sides of my brain — the analytical and technical side as well as the “song & dance” creative side. A lot of COOs are not like that. Coming from a Big 4 firm, I stood out because I was still a “song & dance” lady while managing all of the people under me.

I feel lucky. In today’s world, how many people in their 60s get the opportunity to take all of their years of professional and life experiences and continue to implement them, grow, and stay relevant in their role? That’s why I’ve been successful and have been able to stay relevant. I’ve never stopped learning. I started out using a pencil and 13-column paper, and now we use cutting-edge technologies such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Slack, Outlook, and more. I never stop looking for ways to build my skills and knowledge, and I’m grateful my role allows me to do this on a daily basis.

What are the downsides of being a leader?

Being a leader at any level is an enormous responsibility. A good leader gets to know their team and has a responsibility to help each person succeed. You have an opportunity to manage, grow, and be a motivator to those under your guidance.

The downside happens when people don’t latch onto the company’s vision. Because our core values are so important to us, we have to make some tough decisions when employees don’t fit. I’ve seen employees be very technically competent, but they just don’t fit our culture and core values. We pride ourselves on an inclusive learning environment. Hiring the right people for culture fit is critical.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a leader? Can you explain what you mean?

One major “myth” about being a leader is that you are at the high end of an organization chart and you don’t have to work. Being a strong leader of a successful organization requires you to motivate people and get them to believe in the vision. This requires active engagement with your people. You have to be involved in their lives on some level and have empathy for your staff. In running an organization, you have to understand all the pieces of the puzzle because everybody has a story. It’s only when you are able to successfully blend your people together that you can achieve your goals.

In our case, we want our clients to be so happy with the work we perform that they feel like they’re the only people who’ve ever been a client. To think that the leaders just sit around and do nothing — that’s a huge misconception. It’s also critical to be able to manage up and down. If you ignore the people below you, they will never deliver. If you grovel to the people at the top, they may put you in a position of authority, but that does not necessarily translate to success.

Max DePree wrote a great book which I refer to often called Leadership is an Art. In the book, he writes, “In the end, it is important to remember that we cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are.”

For me, always working toward taking our company to the next level — whether it’s financial or human resource-driven — and getting the teams to want to be better and do better make us a unique organization that always serves its clients well.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I grew up in a time when women were not treated with as much respect as men, especially in the business world. The big difference was that women did not speak up as much as they do today. With the harassment policies and social awareness that now exist in HR departments and on social media, women aren’t as afraid to speak out and have a voice when something is not right. We’ve come a long way, but the world is not yet where we need to be.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Because I was a seasoned professional when I came to GrowthForce, the actual technical side of the job itself is exactly what I thought it would be. However, I did not know that I was going to have an opportunity to do all the things I’m good at and all the things I enjoy at the same time. I’m very grateful for that.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive, and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive?

A successful executive needs to be emotionally mature and a great listener. They need to be confident in making decisions and bouncing back from mistakes. They should also not be indifferent when things are wrong and should speak out against injustice.

What advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?

I am grateful to say that I get to do this every day, and it’s one of my favorite parts of the job. My advice: Listen to your managers, offer advice where direction is warranted, encourage them to be the best where they are, and be passionate about what you like. Passion is contagious and a great motivator to others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person whom you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had a mentor at my first accounting job — the assistant controller. He saw that I was young, sharp, book-smart, and had an acute attention to detail. I would finish work quickly, and he would always challenge me with more. He is the person who said to the controller of the company, “I think we ought to start teaching her serious accounting.” This was a turning point in my career. I distinctly remember him as the first person who really believed in me professionally and saw something in me, and I am most grateful that the controller agreed.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I try to start every day with gratefulness and a smile. In my journey to becoming an executive, I feel grateful to have had an opportunity to touch people’s lives along the way.

I had not seen one former colleague for more than 20 years, and we connected on LinkedIn and then for coffee. One of the first things he said to me was, “Do you know what I remember most about you? How kind you were to everyone. Whether it was the clerk or the CEO, the way you treated people was so different than most.”

Of course, I was in tears that his memory was about kindness. You never know whose life you touch, and that is why my mantra is “kindness costs nothing.”

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It was a man’s world, but we will evolve. My Grandpa thought my husband had the “real” job, even though I was a CPA, like him. I wish I knew then that evolution was going to happen in order to make it anybody’s world in business. Turns out I had a critical role to play in that evolution. By working and succeeding in the environment, I got to be a role model during this time. Be true to yourself. When you’re 17 or 18, you don’t necessarily know who you are yet, but as you mature, you realize what you bring to the table to the world. Don’t be afraid to say “I don’t know” — that takes courage. For example, I had a difficult time at first telling my CPA clients that I didn’t know something because we were expected to know all the answers on the spot. I had to learn how to say, “Let me do some more research and get back to you.” People appreciate and value honesty. Don’t be intimidated by anyone. In my 40s, I stopped being intimidated by people or events. It did not nor does it now mean I don’t get nervous before a big speech or presentation or excited when I get to meet presidents or celebrities that I may have a “crush” on, but I have learned to trust myself and my instincts based on experience. People are just people. They may be in a different position in life, but they wake up and brush their teeth just like I do. Fear can be the greatest obstacle of all for success. It’s OK to be afraid, but not OK to allow fear to have the upper hand. I encourage all my friends, family, and colleagues to “breathe.” Good breathing techniques can make a world of difference in our ability to be calm, cool, and collected. Make, maintain, and keep friendships with those you value in all stages of life. My “oldest” friend is from second grade, and some of my closest friends are college roommates and work and church friends that I have kept in touch with over the years. They each brought something unique to the friendship, which I treasure. I had a “big” birthday year and out of 35 people who attended the party, 18 were from different parts of the country — East and West Coast as well as the middle of the country. I felt so honored that they took the time to come and celebrate with me! Take care of your body to maintain good health — physically and mentally. I began exercising regularly and eating healthy at 29 and have maintained that lifestyle for more than 30 years. I believe it contributes greatly to my energy, stamina, and clear thinking to make good business and life decisions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

“Kindness costs nothing.” Offering a warm smile and a firm handshake (pre-COVID), giving a compliment, and being a good listener can give someone just what they need at any given moment to help them through a crisis or time when it is most needed — and you may not even be aware of what they’re going through. This can be life-changing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My mantra: Kindness costs nothing. I try to practice this every day.

It has provided me with wonderful memories of people who have come up and said, “You made a difference because you were kind, thoughtful, and considerate of me and my circumstances.” When my dad passed away, I went back to work too soon. It was heart-wrenching to have to think about accounting when my sweet dad had only been gone a week. I try to be cognizant of that with our employees that the “proper” bereavement time from the company may not be enough. We try to meet each person at their individual need, whatever the circumstances. People are so grateful for that simple gesture, they want to give you their very best.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? That person might just see this if we tag them

Bill Gates. Mr. Gates is a man who puts his money where his mouth is. The incredible work the Gates Foundation does throughout the U.S. and the world in their healthcare initiatives; education programs; economic development programs; clean water and vaccination programs for HIV, malaria, pneumonia, tuberculosis; and others are awe-inspiring. Most of all, he appears to be a very kind, even-keeled man who doesn’t get into political drama. He used the brain God gave him to change the world in information technology. As a result of Microsoft, he has made a fortune and has used his wealth to make the world a safer and better place in many different areas.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.