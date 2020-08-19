Loreen Hwang: “Feeling beautiful can be done in so many ways”

Feeling beautiful can be done in so many ways.

If you want to do something small like giving yourself an at-home manicure that can really help boost your self-confidence. Another tip to feel better when you are not is to compliment yourself. Look in the mirror and find one feature you love about yourself and it can even be quality and tell yourself that you love that. It’s an instant mood booster. I believe in changing your mindset when you want to feel positive.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Loreen Hwang.

Loreen Hwang is a lifestyle influencer based in Los Angeles. She has been featured in Forbes, Refinery 29, Yahoo! Life, Parade Magazine, Fashionista, Sweety High just to name a few. Loreen started out as a beauty blogger focusing on skincare and grew her following into something more. She now shares her love of adventure, travel, beauty, wellness and food. When she’s not traveling the globe finding the best in beauty and lifestyle you can find her exploring her home state of California.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I started out 10 years ago. I was in biotech with my father and he had passed away suddenly. I fell into a pretty bad depression and a friend suggested that I start a beauty blog because everyone would always ask me what products I used for my skin or makeup. I didn’t even know what a blog was back then but she thought it would be a good way to get myself a schedule and I started to just write every day. Within three months I was contacted by RoC skincare to be a brand ambassador and that’s when I realized this could turn into a job. I had a beauty blog called Tried and Tested Beauty which I wrote for 5 years. I then rebranded into Coucou Jolie which is a lifestyle blog because I wanted to share things that I love and I am passionate about like traveling, skincare, food and culture. This year is my 10th-year anniversary.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My friends and mom really encouraged me to keep on. There wasn’t social media when I started writing so everything really just revolved around my blog. In the beginning, blogs were just emerging so some brands weren’t really on board with them but PR agencies really were. When I would want to stop and question what I was doing my friends and family would tell me that they loved my posts. Then Instagram came along and really took my blog to the next level. I just reached so many more people with it.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When PR agencies would tell me they wanted to send me a sample of a product I used to think it was a tiny sample like you would get from Sephora. I had no idea it meant a sample of the actual product. Make sure you understand the email clearly and if you don’t, don’t be afraid to ask a question.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Now there are so many people who want to be influencers because they think life is really glamorous. It’s a job and you have to work hard at it. There are days where I don’t feel like emailing and writing new posts. That only hurts me in the end. This is a business and creating content daily is tough. You need to make sure you are always being authentic, truthful, and honest. If you aren’t people will see right through that. Also, don’t be afraid to say no to projects that don’t align with you. When you turn your page into one ad after another no one follows those accounts. You need to know who to partner with, what makes sense for you and your brand. I say no to partnerships all the time because if it’s something that I wouldn’t use I am not going to share it. Don’t give up, there is room for everyone in this space.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I’m myself. If I’m having a bad day I share in my stories what’s going on in my life, how I’m working it out and that I know tomorrow is a new day. I don’t try to be anyone else. I really love supporting other influencers. I respond to every DM I get and every comment. I’m online sharing things that I love and I want people to ask me questions and not be afraid that I won’t answer. I’m very involved with my followers and I love when people share with me things they try that I have shared or want me to try that they love.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I am big on self-care and especially this year when it’s been so difficult for so many. I have been sharing so many tips on my Instagram. I encourage everyone to take a walk even if it’s for just 15 minutes. If you walk outside in nature if you live in a city like I do I go to a park or hike it really helps settle your mind. I know a lot of people have expressed to me feeling anxious, worried, or lonely. That can lead to overthinking & anxiety and being out in nature can really put your mind to ease. It’s like nature’s therapy. I take a walk outside every day.

Nutrition is another good thing for your body. If you have been binge-watching shows and eating snacks like I did the first month of quarantine you might be a little down for gaining a few pounds. That’s ok! We all have but if you want to snack smart and eat better it will not only make you feel better but it will be better for your body. Keeping you healthy and your immune system up. It’s a great time to do a cleanse or just eat clean because we are all eating at home more and you can make healthier decisions.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Two things that I have been practicing for my mind and heart are gratitude lists and reaching out to friends.

I start and end my days with a gratitude list. You can start off by doing just 5 in the morning and 5 before bed. Starting your day with a list of things you are grateful are is such a positive way to wake up. It can be little things like I’m grateful for my friends, the water I’m drinking, or that you got to sleep in. Ending the day with gratitude is proven to help you calm your mind and get a more restful night of sleep.

My second positive mind and heart practice I have been doing is calling friends and reaching out to them is such a great way to reconnect with old friends. I love hearing the voices of my loved ones and since we can’t hug anyone now listening to the voice of someone you care about is such a comfort. I have a lot of friends who are single and live alone and I like to make sure they are ok. I also have friends who have been at home with their kids and I think chatting on the phone for a little is a nice break for them too.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Feeling beautiful can be done in so many ways.

If you want to do something small like giving yourself an at-home manicure that can really help boost your self-confidence. I know that I haven’t been wearing any makeup during quarantine when I put it on for zoom meetings. It makes me feel great. If you don’t want to put on a full face of makeup then just put on your favorite lipstick or give yourself a blowout. If makeup isn’t your thing do an at-home skincare routine and take the time to put in the steps like a double cleanse, tone, apply a mask, then serum and a moisturizer. You just did an at-home spa treatment.

Another tip to feel better when you are not is to compliment yourself. Look in the mirror and find one feature you love about yourself and it can even be quality and tell yourself that you love that. It’s an instant mood booster. I believe in changing your mindset when you want to feel positive.

Workout, I have slacked on my workouts but when I feel kinda blah. An instant pick me up is a long hike for me. If you can’t get the motivation do things like put on your workout clothes and then just go for it. I love sunrise hikes and I am not a morning person so the way I get myself to go is I sleep in my workout clothes and put my alarm on and tell myself I have no excuse. When I’m done I feel great.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I love reading and learning from experts. I am really lucky that I get to meet so many people in my job. Books that inspire me are philosophy books. I like to think outside of the box and when I read books on philosophy it really gets me thinking. When I write I listen to Mozart, it really helps me focus and get creative.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

The list can go on with crazy treatments I have tried. I love trying anything and everything. I did a fish pedicure in Dubai. I’m not sure if I would do it again because it’s a little frightening and the sensation of fish-eating the dead skin off of your feet is really odd.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve started several social initiatives online. One was reducing the amount of plastic in your daily life and I asked people to share photos of what they were doing it could be eliminating straws, using reusable bags and using the hashtag #oneloveoneplanet

Another initiative I did online was the fight against racism. There has been a lot of injustice and I had people share a photo and use the hashtag #RiseAboveRacism

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to meet several people, Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Elon Musk. I love how much they contribute and how all of them are innovators.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram@CoucouJolieBlog

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!