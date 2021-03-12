Lord F: “Perform EVERYWHERE you can”

Perform EVERYWHERE you can. Put your face out there.

As part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lord F.

With a strong personality and visuals to follow, LA-based singer Lord F, makes lyrical ambient electronic dance-pop. Born in Sao Paulo-Brazil, in 1993, Lord moved to Los Angeles to make it big on the music scene. Lord F began singing and performing at a young age at school musicals. His first originals came in 2015 with the self-titled EP, including 4 songs produced by the Grammy-award winning producer Rick Bonadio, the hottest name on the pop scene in South America. The single “Hey Hey Hey”; “Dance With You”; “Like a Glove” and one song in Portuguese “Ainda é Pouco”, reached the top charts on radio play over many stations in Brazil and are still growing on charts to this day.

Later on, Lord F made his way into Television as a TV Host for the music channel MIX TV, in Brazil, with a reality show setting, commenting on music videos airing on the show; but that never stopped him from following his dreams of making it on the music scene.

Over the course of a year, after they finished filming the second season of the show, with his raised following, Lord took on the invitation to record with the five times Grammy-award winning — LA based producer ‘Lampadinha’. So during the following 6 months he wrote over sixty songs and picked out the best ten for his very first album — “Once Upon A Song”; paving his way to the pop-market in the U.S.

The first single from “Once Upon A Song”, called “My All”, came out by late 2017, getting the attention from Sony Music, signing the release of the entire upcoming album.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Brazilian countryside, in a small town driven by agriculture, where arts are pretty much an extraterrestrial life form. I was always very creative and lived in my little imaginative world. I always knew I wanted to escape and explore different realms.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always loved singing and music always had a magical power in me. I started singing and performing at an early age but I was always very shy and so I stopped and focused on other sides of my creative mind. I went to college and there was a music school right next door from my house. One day at a carpool karaoke session, my friend who’s very intuitive and knew about my love for music — turned to me and said, “You have an amazing voice, it’s no coincidence that there’s a music school right next door to you. You NEED to explore that more”. So, I did, and it all followed from there.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many crazy stories but a good one is when I saw a famous music producer at a restaurant and followed him to the bathroom to introduce myself. A month later we were signing my first record deal with his label — Midas Music.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

2021 is looking bright. I never had so many releases planned for in one year. My upcoming single “Perfect Imperfection” comes out this valentine’s day for all the hopeless romantics like myself.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The entertainment industry has such a universal reach, with the power to change people’s lives and show young kids and teenagers, that feel like outcasts, that they have a place in the world and can be their true authentic selves, even if their surroundings say otherwise. It’s essential that everyone feels represented and loved. “Diversity” means that everyone gets a shot to feel respected and seen.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. There’s no such thing as someone wanting to help you just cuz they like you. People are always looking for what they can get out of it.

2. Perform EVERYWHERE you can. Put your face out there.

3. Don’t let the pressure of success take the fun and joy away from you.

4. MEDITATE! Watch your anxiety closely.

5. People will always question you, but YOU make your own rules. No one’s path is equal.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t put any pressure to make money off your art. That will follow. but until then, find another way to make your ends meet.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would beg everyone to stop minding other people’s business. When you point one finger at someone, there are 4 pointing back at you.

Live and be your authentic true self and watch your life unfold.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have the best support system in the world, but in particular, my sister has always believed in me more than I did. At times, when you’re feeling down or like you can’t make it, that means everything.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be that bitch.” — Lord F

Hahaha, I just came up with that.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Britney Spear, #freebritney

