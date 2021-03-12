Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lord F: “Perform EVERYWHERE you can”

Perform EVERYWHERE you can. Put your face out there. Don’t let the pressure of success take the fun and joy away from you. As part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lord F. With a strong personality and visuals to follow, LA-based singer Lord F, makes lyrical ambient electronic […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Perform EVERYWHERE you can. Put your face out there.

Don’t let the pressure of success take the fun and joy away from you.

As part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lord F.

With a strong personality and visuals to follow, LA-based singer Lord F, makes lyrical ambient electronic dance-pop. Born in Sao Paulo-Brazil, in 1993, Lord moved to Los Angeles to make it big on the music scene. Lord F began singing and performing at a young age at school musicals. His first originals came in 2015 with the self-titled EP, including 4 songs produced by the Grammy-award winning producer Rick Bonadio, the hottest name on the pop scene in South America. The single “Hey Hey Hey”; “Dance With You”; “Like a Glove” and one song in Portuguese “Ainda é Pouco”, reached the top charts on radio play over many stations in Brazil and are still growing on charts to this day.

Later on, Lord F made his way into Television as a TV Host for the music channel MIX TV, in Brazil, with a reality show setting, commenting on music videos airing on the show; but that never stopped him from following his dreams of making it on the music scene.

Over the course of a year, after they finished filming the second season of the show, with his raised following, Lord took on the invitation to record with the five times Grammy-award winning — LA based producer ‘Lampadinha’. So during the following 6 months he wrote over sixty songs and picked out the best ten for his very first album — “Once Upon A Song”; paving his way to the pop-market in the U.S.

The first single from “Once Upon A Song”, called “My All”, came out by late 2017, getting the attention from Sony Music, signing the release of the entire upcoming album.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Brazilian countryside, in a small town driven by agriculture, where arts are pretty much an extraterrestrial life form. I was always very creative and lived in my little imaginative world. I always knew I wanted to escape and explore different realms.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always loved singing and music always had a magical power in me. I started singing and performing at an early age but I was always very shy and so I stopped and focused on other sides of my creative mind. I went to college and there was a music school right next door from my house. One day at a carpool karaoke session, my friend who’s very intuitive and knew about my love for music — turned to me and said, “You have an amazing voice, it’s no coincidence that there’s a music school right next door to you. You NEED to explore that more”. So, I did, and it all followed from there.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many crazy stories but a good one is when I saw a famous music producer at a restaurant and followed him to the bathroom to introduce myself. A month later we were signing my first record deal with his label — Midas Music.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

2021 is looking bright. I never had so many releases planned for in one year. My upcoming single “Perfect Imperfection” comes out this valentine’s day for all the hopeless romantics like myself.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The entertainment industry has such a universal reach, with the power to change people’s lives and show young kids and teenagers, that feel like outcasts, that they have a place in the world and can be their true authentic selves, even if their surroundings say otherwise. It’s essential that everyone feels represented and loved. “Diversity” means that everyone gets a shot to feel respected and seen.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. There’s no such thing as someone wanting to help you just cuz they like you. People are always looking for what they can get out of it.

2. Perform EVERYWHERE you can. Put your face out there.

3. Don’t let the pressure of success take the fun and joy away from you.

4. MEDITATE! Watch your anxiety closely.

5. People will always question you, but YOU make your own rules. No one’s path is equal.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t put any pressure to make money off your art. That will follow. but until then, find another way to make your ends meet.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would beg everyone to stop minding other people’s business. When you point one finger at someone, there are 4 pointing back at you.

Live and be your authentic true self and watch your life unfold.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have the best support system in the world, but in particular, my sister has always believed in me more than I did. At times, when you’re feeling down or like you can’t make it, that means everything.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be that bitch.” — Lord F

Hahaha, I just came up with that.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Britney Spear, #freebritney

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.thelordf.com

IG: https://www.instagram.com/imlordf/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

    Edward Sylvan, CEO and Founder of Sycamore Entertainment Group

    Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

    In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

    Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

    With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

    At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

    Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

    As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

    He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

    A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

    Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Ashlie Amber
    Community//

    Ashlie Amber: Why Country and Why Now

    by Randy Radic
    Community//

    Richard Lynch: “He’ll Make Everything Alright”

    by Ben Ari
    Wonder//

    Somnath Jyotirling Darshan

    by Priya S Tandon

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.