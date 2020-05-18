Looking to Increase Your Productivity Without Getting Burnt Out? Here’s How?

According to a research report shared by the University of Bath in the U.K. and the King’s College London in 2016, highly dedicated employees are at risk of getting burnt out or exhausted.

Are you aware of the fact that your drive to impress your boss and co-workers or your quest to become indispensable at the workplace comes at the high cost of getting emotionally drained or burnt out? As a high-performing employee, you may consider steering your way to success by going out of the way and work more to become more productive and valuable than anyone else in the team. However, in an attempt to walk the extra mile, you may end up sacrificing your well-being.

So, how can you continue to be a high-achiever for your organization without getting mentally and emotionally exhausted?

Research conducted reveal that smart work practices are correlated with better job performance and lower stress and burn out level. It is to be noted that most of these practices require being more selective, and being more disciplined at work. Rather than taking on every opportunity that comes your way, it’s important to choose a few key priorities and then channel your energy to excel in those areas.

Listed below are some best-practices, which can help you get to the top without sacrificing your well-being and sanity:

Set Your Priorities: It is important to have clearly defined goals in place to set your priorities. Without clear goals, it’s difficult to set your priorities, which in turn would lead to a decline in your performance. When you don’t set your priorities right, you end up spending your precious time and energy on comparatively less important tasks, which would ultimately leave you exhausted and feel less accomplished.

Learn to be a Team Player: Despite your best efforts, it might not always be easy to say ‘NO’. Rather than doing everything at hand on your own, you should learn to be a good team player by delegating responsibilities as per the specific expertise of your team members. This will help you stay focused on the tasks that you are best at.

Recognize Your Motivation: Motivation is the engine that drives people to keep working until they achieve professional, as well as personal growth. The kind of motivation that drives an individual might differ from person to person. However, if you are guided by a sense of satisfaction that you get from your work, learning that you gain, etcrather than extrinsic factors such as increased paychecks, promotions, etc you will stand a better chance of remaining impeccable at work without getting burnt out.

Manage Your Time Wisely: It’s important to stay focused on your goals, your well-being, and the way you spend your time. Since, you love your job; you might be tempted to work at all hours. However, it’s important to remember that not all your tasks are of high value, and you should learn to manage your work as per their importance.

Quick Wrap-up:

As a high-performing professional, you are susceptible to become a victim of burn-out. When you are exceptionally passionate about your work, you tend to stretch yourself beyond a point where your physical, as well your mental well-being goes for a toss. The best way to remain committed to your success without getting exhausted is by taking the aforementioned proactive measures.

