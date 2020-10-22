Looking Through A Window of Positivity

In making the conscious decision to look out of the window of positivity, we’re choosing to stay focused on this window despite the bad. It’s an action that helps us realize that we have more control over our thoughts and feelings than we think. We can choose on a daily basis to be in a better mood, enjoy greater career satisfaction and overall well-being, and embrace a happier existence.

By looking out of a window of negativity, we are agreeing to let negative thoughts consume our minds and feeling stressed on a chronic basis. I don’t know about you, but feeling moody and negative all the time is not what I look for in my life or career!

So, how can we make sure we are looking out of the right window? We break our current habits and go in a different direction.

Show Gratitude

By showing gratitude on a regular basis, you can experience greater satisfaction with where you are in life and the people and situations you surround yourself with. If you’re feeling negative, think of something that you’re grateful for in order to focus on something that gives you joy.

Write Down Your Negative Beliefs

Take a look at the beliefs and thoughts you focus on and how they impact your mood. Do they make you feel guilty, sad, or stuck? Or do they uplift you up and help you see opportunities. I like to write down and burn my negative thoughts to distance myself from them. Sometimes, we need the ritual of consciously making the decision to recognize our negative thoughts and why letting them go is in our benefit.

Maintain Positive Thoughts

The reality is, words carry an energy and weight and they can have a negative or positive effect on your daily outlook. By replacing your negative thoughts with something more positive, you can feel happier and more confident in your daily life. Remember, while there are two windows to look through, you ultimately choose which one you look out of.

Take a Real Break

Whether you work from home or in an office, it can be difficult to find time for a serious break. That means leaving the workspace, grabbing a bite to eat, and putting away all work-related information. If you don’t give your mind time to rest, you can feel sluggish and irritated. A break—even if just for 30 minutes—can re-energize you and make you feel more motivated to continue your work for the day. By giving yourself time to refuel your positivity, you’ll be sure to end the day on a happier note.

Now that you know which window to look through, you can set yourself on a path to a more positive, refreshing attitude in both your life and work. And maybe, just maybe, that negative window will shrink into nothing more than a crack in the wall.

