Look Right

Do you get bogged down in negative thinking and noticing all the things you wish you could change in the world? If so, I would love to help you start developing a new perspective. So much can change with just a simple shift in the things you notice. Here’s a quick reminder to help you get started thinking and feeling more positive.

Have you ever noticed that, when you get a new car, you start seeing cars just like yours on the road when you never did before?

Of course, it’s easy to understand why this happens.

But, think about all the other things you notice on a normal day.

WHY DO YOU NOTICE THE THINGS YOU NOTICE?

What is it about your perspective that makes you notice an ugly, dilapidated building instead of a beautiful butterfly?

Most humans are accustomed to seeing what’s wrong with the world. Now, of course, this is how we make improvements in our environment. It’s a part of human ingenuity to see something that could be better and set out to make it so.

But, in our everyday life, always seeing what’s wrong around us isn’t such a handy tool. If we’re really in a negative mindset, it can even put us in a state of mental paralysis!

But negative thinking is merely a habit.

WE ARE CONDITIONED TO SEE WHAT’S WRONG. SO WE CAN CONDITION OURSELVES TO START SEEING WHAT’S RIGHT.

It doesn’t take any special training. Just a desire to change your old habits, patterns and practices. You don’t have to wait until tomorrow or next week to start. You don’t have to go on vacation. You just have to shift your thinking.

Make a commitment to yourself to notice what’s right and good instead of what’s wrong and bad.

Make a mental note when you see someone encourage another person.

Crack a smile when you feel a warm breeze on your face.

Indulge in a moment of gratitude when you enjoy that first sip of coffee.

THESE CAN BE TINY MOMENTS AND TINY OBSERVANCES.

And there are no rules… except that you are looking for things that give you a good feeling.

What are you grateful for?

What are you proud of?

What do you see that is beautiful?

What makes you smile or laugh?

What feels good?

What do you see that is right?

    Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

