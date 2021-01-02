Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Look Ahead and Visualize a Positive Future

This past year was a very scary one, and we are still dealing with a lot of it—especially the pandemic. Figuring out how to live your life without getting sick makes doing almost anything more difficult—and worrying about it only makes things worse. We have to get creative and do the work to make tomorrow the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This past year was a very scary one, and we are still dealing with a lot of it—especially the pandemic. Figuring out how to live your life without getting sick makes doing almost anything more difficult—and worrying about it only makes things worse. We have to get creative and do the work to make tomorrow the best it can be.

Last year brought a surge in both addiction and mental health problems. If you are having issues, taking care of yourself shouldn’t be just a New Year’s resolution but your number one priority. Making 2021 a year of health, physically and emotionally, will give you a lot of what you need to thrive in the coming months.

We are going to have to be brave in the new year, not in terms of taking risks but in how we move our lives forward when there is so much trying to hold us back. Now, don’t get the wrong idea: 2021 is probably not going to be the year that your IPO will launch on NASDAQ. If you just stay stable and are able to work, you are doing very well. Trying to hit a home run under the current circumstances may just add to the frustration of pandemic burnout.

This may be the year to write your novel, grow vegetables in the garden, or organize the garage. Whatever you choose to do, keep one thing in mind: although life may not be ideal in the age of COVID, it’s good to be alive. This is a year to plan to be your best self, no matter what comes down the road. No one knows the future—everyone is just guessing about what life will be like—so the only control you have is over your own behaviors and attitude.

I expect that we will return to some form of normal (whatever that is to you) in the not-too-distant future. But right now our world is still a kind of dystopian journey. It’s hard to know how to pack for it because we just never know what we’re going to need. That doesn’t mean you can’t make plans, but you do need to be flexible. Looking ahead and imagining a better future is necessary, but now you have to get a little more creative.

Although there is a surge in addictions, there are also many people who are using this time to clean up their respective acts, getting sober, getting things done, and getting more out of life than before the pandemic. This is because they are moving toward a positive goal, which brings happiness with it. 

You see, it doesn’t matter how the year started out; what matters is how you make your way through it. Are you going to trip and fall? Are you going to try to trip up other people? Most of us are pretty angry about how the pandemic has changed our lives—not to mention how it has ruined some and even ended others—and that anger can make you an ugly person, so don’t go there.

Instead, work on your attitude. This is something I need to do almost every day—and sometimes every hour—right now. I’m going into 2021 knowing that I don’t expect to see Clapton and Mayer on stage or the Rams practice. I do have the opportunity to do the best work of my life right here and right now, and that’s where I’m putting my energy. I want to be better at everything I am able to do, and that’s how I will fill my year.

Whatever your plans for 2021, make them positive—that simple attitude shift will make you feel better—and know that you are making this a more positive new year, just by looking ahead and visualizing a positive future.

    Barton Goldsmith, Licensed Psychotherapist/Author at Tribune Media

    Dr. Barton Goldsmith been a nationally syndicated columnist for over twenty years. His columns been published in over 500 newspapers world-wide and he has written over 3,000 articles. He has been a working psychotherapist for over 30 years specializing in assisting First Responders and victims of trauma.

     

    Since 2002, his weekly newspaper column,which is syndicated by Tribune News Service, and has been featured in hundreds of publications including The Chicago Tribune, The Santa Barbara News-Press, The San Francisco Chronicle,and many others. He is also a top blogger for Psychology Todayand his Emotional Fitnessblog has had over 20 Million views.

     

    He has also authored several books including; Emotional Fitness for Couples – 10 Minutes a Day to a Better Relationshipwhich was published by New Harbinger on Valentine’s Day 2006, and the sequel, Emotional Fitness for Intimacy - Sweeten and Deepen Your Love in Just 10 Minutes a Dayreleased by New Harbinger in April '09.I also published Emotional Fitness at Work6 Strategic Steps to Success Using the Power of Emotion, the third in the Emotional Fitness book series, that book was released in September ’09 by Career Press, who also published 100 Ways to Boost Your Self-Confidence – Believe in Yourself and Others Will Tooin May of 2010. The Happy Couple, another New Harbinger publication was released on December 1st, 2013. His latest book, “100 Ways to Overcome Shyness”was recently published by Career Press.

     

    Dr. “G” continues to do media interviews and podcasts all over the world.

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Paula Allen in Conversation on Optimism, Wellbeing and Innovation.

    by Victor Perton
    Community//

    How to Properly Goal Set to Make 2021 Your Best Year Yet

    by Chazz Scott
    Community//

    Remember 2020 For A Revival Into 2021’s New Year! #NewYears2021

    by Lauren K. Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.