“Look after yourself.” With Beau Henderson & Lucy Goff

Starting a business was never part of my life plan. I had spent my career in big corporates, initially in media as a fashion journalist and then in numerous retailers working in consumer PR. This time five years ago I was a stressed working mum, having been on the brink of death with septicaemia following the birth of my daughter. Medicine saved my life and for that I will always be grateful, but it came at a high cost. It almost killed me. I left the hospital stressed, weak and unable to function. I was told to go to a pharmacy and take a multivitamin by a certified doctor, even though multivitamins have been independently proven to have zero benefit to anyone.

2013 was the year that changed everything. My parents were going to Geneva and begged me to join them to recuperate by the lake. Looking back, I now realise that if I hadn’t gone, I would never have created LYMA, met the world’s authority in nutrition, Dr Paul Clayton, nor would I have been introduced to the hidden world of pharmaco-nutrition. As a result and after almost six months bedridden, taking the myriad of peer-reviewed ingredients Paul kindly sent me, I was back at work three weeks later. My energy returned, my brain functioned, and I felt myself again. The seed of LYMA was planted. For everyone who was giving up hope that they would never feel their best again, I knew I had discovered a solution.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Probably the moment where I realised the supplement industry was flawed and built on a deceitful foundation of borrowed claims.

We‘ve often been referred to as the David and Goliath, in the context of supplements versus the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaco-nutrition is real and it’s working. Many brands believe they are following this path, but the reality is they’re still peddling poor quality, ineffective, generic or organic products, endorsed by manipulative marketing.

Unlike the rest of the supplement industry we make no claims we can’t substantiate through peer-reviewed evidence. When we first had the idea to bring LYMA to market, our biggest challenge was finding a factory that would work with peer-reviewed ingredients because they are expensive and don’t fit with the current supplement commercial model.

We have now tested more than 50 supplement brands in an independent laboratory, and none contain anywhere near the same actives as stated on the label. Can you imagine buying a pair of shoes with no sole? As consumers are unable to detect what the supplement they are taking actually contains, the pharmaceutical industry is able to gravely mislead them. That is exactly why we will NEVER conduct a private clinical study for LYMA and remain transparent with our customers. From inception, our team has always believed that health is our most valuable currency.

I’m now more passionate than ever about this subject — and equally scared. Our plight is to educate people not to waste their money on supplements that have no medical evidence to prove they work, but instead are stealing claims from ingredients we are using. If this knowledge changes one person’s life, then it has been worth it.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

If you can’t operate on trust, your customers will never trust you. Trust has to run through the spine of any successful business. Overlay this with a clear vision, strategy and empathy with customers that feeds back into the way you operate on a daily basis.

My philosophy is constantly evolving, fueled by shoots of profound epiphany moments along the way. I’ve worked with many interesting brands across a variety of fields, each arriving with its own positioning and challenges. There’s always a common thread to success: honesty. Without honesty, nothing has longevity. I would say honesty has been my guiding principle for building relationships with everyone from suppliers, to colleagues to customers. It’s honesty and truth that will define business of the future.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Malcolm Gladwell’s ‘Blink’ which is built around the concept of trusting your gut instinct.

My best decisions have been made from my gut. Overthinking a problem can all too often destroy the solution. Gut instinct, truth and trust are all synergistic. You can’t buy trust; it comes from gut instinct and how you subconsciously measure truth. Rather like, you can’t teach someone to love you, it’s a gut feeling. You can’t force someone to find you funny, it’s a gut reaction. If you can harness the power of gut reaction, then you can begin to build the best relationships with your customers.

The wellness industry is hampered on two fronts. The first is the regulatory environment to protect consumers, and the second is the industry itself that is entirely based on twisting that regulation. This makes it almost impossible for trust to be formed, so the only element left is honesty. This is why LYMA believes in honest, open and transparent information. Empowering our customers to make their own decisions without hype and hope.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness drives every decision we make at LYMA. It’s our mental gut reaction. Having a clean and positive outlook will result in clean and clear gut reactions. However, the opposite causes us to make bad decisions. Mindfulness for LYMA is the complete physical wellbeing, because our mind is impacted by everything that is happening inside our body. If we can live a sensibly balanced lifestyle where we optimise each part of our life, then positive mindfulness is a natural outcome.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Again, this is our whole ethos at LYMA. We are empowering people with a new way of life, not a state of mind.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Philosophically, you can look at the work of Carl Jung, with focus on his theoretical work in the areas of neurosis and synchronicity. We are all seeking a sense of balance in an increasingly unbalanced world. We’re all struggling to comprehend the sheer scale of balance and weighing this up against the rate of change. As humans we’re exceptionally resilient to times of change and historically have adapted. Here are my 5 tips to support mindfulness and serenity:

• Find a framework that allows you to compartmentalize the different elements of your day and mind. I’m a wife, a mother, a business partner and I now find myself responsible for the mental wellbeing of my family. If you don’t compartmentalize these different aspects, they can swamp you and derail your sanity.

• Looking after yourself because no one else can do this for you. Make time for indoor exercise, fresh air, sunshine and a healthy, balanced diet. Life is no longer about who’s eating the trendiest berry. It’s now about being sensitive and sensible with your food choices, about the simple act of standing in the sunshine and exercising indoors.

• Find activities that stretch your mind. The internet has landed the world at our feet during the recent lockdown. My mum is an advocate of ‘only boring people are bored’ ; how true this is.

• Avoid any subject of anxieties. Maintaining social interactions via technology and finding the time to reconnect with old and lost contacts has been a blessing. Ironically, I’m more sociable now than I was before. But I have a strict rule, not to talk about any subject that is going to increase mine or their anxiety. There’s so much to talk about, it’s easily avoided.

• Give LYMA a try to help keep you on a central path that delivers a sense of wellbeing and feeling your best. Just like a luxury car is crafted without compromise; a balance of the best design and performance perfection. It’s the ultimate supplement, that has just the right balance — so that you feel more powerful, confident, and able to realise your full potential. Our eight patented ingredients have proven results; real science, to help you feel like the best version of yourself.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I think it’s important to remember everyone is going through their own individual struggles. Everyone is different and acknowledging the breadth of the anxiety scope is something we must realise more.

• Just listen to people. You don’t even have to give advice or your opinion. Simply being there and listening to them is enough.

• Reach out daily. Don’t become a nuisance but reiterate that you are there for them should someone need help or support

• Practice what you preach. I wake up and perform a really helpful breathing technique: The One-Minute Breath. Breathe into the diaphragm for 20 seconds. Hold for 20 seconds. Finally, exhale for 20 seconds. It’s excellent for rebalancing.

• If your loved ones at hand are suffering, the right diet and exercise in the daytime can have a significant impact on mood. Start the day with a proven nutraceutical like LYMA, high protein foods and fats are excellent cognitive and mood enhancers. Change and certain patterns we implement now will have a longer-term effect and really build our resilience in the coming months.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Our best resource is nature and our biggest relationship is with ourselves. Our mind and body control us and our feelings and energy. Being around nature and connecting with ourselves on a deeper level is key going forward.

Try to read more; our brains are sponges that need to be massaged with information on a daily basis. Try and learn something new every day that takes yourself out of your comfort zone and your growth will become exponential. Learn a new language, paint or cook. I believe as humans, we are created to be limitless.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“They can because they think they can,” by Virgil has always resonated, but more so since launching LYMA. I was once introduced to a brilliant, intelligent man in my twenties who used to say this phrase to me whenever I went through a period of self-doubt.

I’ve always been a natural self-doubter. When I landed a job on a national newspaper aged 21, I kept on thinking “why me?” I didn’t think I was as good as the rest or deserved to be there. I think the essence of journalism exists off an endless sea of inadequacy. With such little time to write an article, it could always have been better. In PR, however significant the achievement, it was quickly forgotten. There were more failures than successes and this had a huge impact on me. So many aspects of my career were out of my control. I never had the confidence I could do anything.

The journey of bringing LYMA to market, and since its launch has been a constant challenge. Everyone told us it wouldn’t work. When we couldn’t get funding, I fought on. When over one hundred supplement factories told me they wouldn’t produce our formula with peer-reviewed ingredients, we would have to use their unproven generic or organic form, I fought on. When the pharma industry tried to shut us down for using a tier of ingredients that would threaten their bottom line, I fought on. I’m fuelled daily by this phrase.

And now at the age of 47, the self-doubt that crippled me two decades ago has been replaced by determination. I trust my gut. If I believe I can achieve, I know I will. My aim is to get where I want to get as quickly as I can. I know being ruthless is a necessity, otherwise my journey will cripple me. I know I have to create my own agenda, or the agenda will create me, and I’ll get swept up by the sheer force of it. With LYMA, we won’t get swept up by any force other than our own. We have a voice and our voice is getting louder.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m passionate about ‘prevention over cure’. The 20th Century was very much about the rise of big pharma with little interest in helping to prevent illness from occurring in the first place. We’ve seen clinical practice moved (at least in theory) towards evidence-based medicine (EBM), focused on curing people once they fall ill. In parallel we are starting to see a shift towards 21st Century Pharmaco-Nutrition, evidence-based nutrition (EBN). The emerging data indicates that EBN, if developed and applied appropriately, can reduce the burden of chronic degenerative disease by between 75 to as much as 90%. If you are looking at performance, it has the potential to impact positively on almost all physical and psychological functions, from mood to stamina.

With EBN we are able to prime ourselves ready for whatever life’s battle throws our way. Our immune system is constantly under attack and our body’s ability to fight infection, maintain wellbeing and mental agility is our best route to thriving and feeling the best we can. The best way we can protect ourselves from whatever life throws our way is to remove the focus away from the cure, but rather to take an evidence-based supplement like LYMA that will help prevent illness from occurring in the first place.

